Indianapolis, IN

Indianapolis Colts release running back Phillip Lindsay

 5 days ago

Two-time 1,000-yard rusher Phillip Lindsay was informed he’ll be released by the Indianapolis Colts, NFL Network reported Tuesday.

The Colts signed the running back in May to be Jonathan Taylor’s backup.

Lindsay entered the preseason finale listed third on the depth chart at running back for Indianapolis. He had a pair of 1,000-yard campaigns in his first two NFL seasons with the Denver Broncos and was a Pro Bowl selection as a rookie in 2018.

Lindsay tallied 751 total rushing yards over the past two seasons. Lindsay and the Broncos parted ways after he gained 502 yards during the 2020 campaign.

Lindsay joined the Houston Texans in 2021 but gained 130 rushing yards and a meager 2.6 average per rush in 10 games before being released. He finished the season with the Miami Dolphins and rushed for 119 yards in four games.

Lindsay, who turned 28 in July, was not able to close the gap on No. 2 back Nyheim Hines with the Colts.

Lindsay has rushed for 2,799 yards and 18 touchdowns and caught 81 passes for 510 yards and two scores in 56 games (33 starts).

–Field Level Media

