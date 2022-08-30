ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Serbia populist leader Vucic says pride ban will be enforced

San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hpYlp_0hazZ5CY00

Serbia's populist leader said Tuesday a government decision to cancel the holding next month of a pan-European LGBTQ event will be enforced despite international criticism and the organizers' pledge that they will gather anyway.

President Aleksandar Vucic and the Serbian government have cited threats of violence from right-wing extremists, a crisis with Kosovo and economic problems facing the country amid Russia’s war in Ukraine as the reasons why they cannot handle the Sept. 12-18 events.

The decision announced on Saturday has faced criticism from opposition parties in Serbia and rights activists at home and abroad, who blasted the authorities for not protecting democratic rights and caving in to pressure from extremist groups opposed to the Pride march.

“If a gathering is banned, then it will be banned,” Vucic said. “There will be no games with state decisions.”

Organizers of the EuroPride — which includes a week of various events and a Pride march in Belgrade — have said they are yet to receive a formal ban and will appeal it in Serbia's courts.

“We will use all legal means at our disposal,” Goran Miletic, director of Civil Rights Defenders, told The Associated Press. "If they persist with the ban, we will gather nonetheless and walk together with our friends from abroad.”

Members of the European Pride Organizers Association chose Serbia’s capital three years ago to host the annual event, hoping it would represent a major breakthrough for a Slavic country that is traditionally conservative and under strong influence from the Orthodox Church.

Serbia is formally seeking European Union membership, but has for years been moving closer to Russia’s political orbit. The Balkan country has voted for U.N. resolutions condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but has refused to join Western sanctions against Moscow.

Serbia’s liberal opposition parties and local rights groups have urged supporters to join the Pride march as part of struggle for democracy that they say is under threat in Serbia from Vucic’s autocratic regime.

Miletic said that “damage has been done already” to the reputation of Serbia which has vowed to improve LBGTQ rights as part of the EU integration process. “The opportunity for Belgrade to show its open face and tolerance is gone,” he said.

Holding church symbols and pictures of Russia's President Vladimir Putin, thousands of Pride opponents marched in Belgrade on Sunday. The procession dubbed “for Serbia's salvation” was led by the Serbian branch of the Night Wolves, the Russian biker group that is considered close to Putin.

Right-wing groups in Serbia support Russian invasion of Ukraine and advocate a tough stance on Kosovo, Serbia's former province that declared independence in 2008, which Belgrade does not recognize. Nationalists want Serbia to scrap the EU bid because Belgrade must normalize ties with Kosovo if it wants to join the 27-nation bloc.

Marko Mihajlovic, one of the EuroPride organizers in Serbia, told the AP he believed that Vucic's announcement about the Pride march really served to draw attention away from a deal with Kosovo that was made public only hours later.

“It (Kosovo) is a very unpopular topic,” Mihajlovic said. “Even if they attempt to ban it, we will march, because our lives matter and we won’t stop fighting just because somebody uses us as a political tool.”

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft

The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

Watch your back, Vlad! From Ivan the Terrible - who boiled rivals alive - to Putin, Russia’s rulers have governed with absolute power - But a powerful history warns the national tradition is assassination of its leaders

By Orlando Figes (Bloomsbury £25, 368pp) The year was 1917, the last of the 300-year-old Romanov dynasty had just been deposed, the red flags of the Bolshevik revolution were hanging from buildings in Moscow and St Petersburg. The people had thrown off their shackles. Nothing would ever be the same in Russia. Or would it?
BOOKS & LITERATURE
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
49K+
Followers
86K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy