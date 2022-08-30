ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

North Pole now hiring a trimmer — not for Christmas — for cannabis

By Hollie Lewis
 5 days ago

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Even with all of the fall vibes on the horizon, it won’t be long before some are imagining rows upon rows of evergreens standing tall in the North Pole, providing the scent of fresh pine.

For those who might want to get there early, there is a job opportunity at the North Pole that is available now. However, before heading to the attic in search of those reindeer antlers headbands and matching mittens it might be important to take note.

Savannah CBD dispensary workers on Griner’s detention

Frontier Grow Lab , located in the North Pole is currently hiring someone to help them with some trimming, not for Christmas, but for cannabis .

According to the job description, the full-time position pays $16 an hour and the harvest portion of the position includes helping the team cut down and weigh plants, remove excess fan leaves and prepare plants for curing and drying.

Once they are properly dried, plants must be “bucked down” which includes removing buds from stems and properly storing them. Once it is finished curing, you will be helping trim the bud by hand as well as sorting and processing the material.

The job also includes making pre-rolls in-house which involves helping the team with all the steps involved in this process including running the pre-roll machine, weighing, twisting & packing pre-rolls.

The age requirement is 21 years or older, and applicants must be able to acquire a marijuana permit holder as soon as possible. One of the reason’s the company says people should apply is to learn the ins and outs of processing cannabis.

According to the job posting, Frontier Grow Labs has been in the legal industry since 2016. The company also states, “We are a team that appreciates comradery, hard work, self motivation, and excellent communication. Frontier Grow Labs prioritizes quality product and proper handling processes above all else.”

DailyMail: Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck seen at Savannah hospital ahead of weekend wedding

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) , marijuana — which can also be called cannabis, weed, pot, or dope — refers to the dried flowers, leaves, stems, and seeds of the cannabis plant. The cannabis plant contains more than 100 compounds. These compounds include tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), which is impairing or mind-altering, as well as other active compounds, such as cannabidiol (CBD). CBD is not impairing, meaning it does not cause a “high” according to the CDC.

The CDC says marijuana can make the heart beat faster and can make blood pressure higher immediately after use. It could also lead to an increased risk of stroke, heart disease, and other vascular diseases.

According to Harvard Health Publishing , the most common use for medical marijuana in the United States is for pain control. While some suggest that marijuana isn’t strong enough for severe pain (for example, post-surgical pain or a broken bone), some say it is quite effective for the chronic pain that plagues millions of Americans, especially as they age.

According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, Georgia’s medical marijuana law allows certain qualified people to legally possess up to 20 fluid ounces of “low THC oil.” It authorizes the Georgia Department of Public Health to issue a “Low THC Oil Registry Card” to those qualified, which will prove that they are authorized to have the oil and protect them from arrest.

