The now closed Bannister Federal Complex used to be the old Kansas City Speedway but it only held four racesCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Back in the day: the 1871-1991 history of the Kansas City Stockyards built a legacyCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Is Sack Nation Back?Chiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
My 2022 Season Superlative PredictionsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The Biggest Surprise From The Cutting Room FloorChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
KCTV 5
One rescued following multiple-alarm fire in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One person was rescued from a multiple-alarm fire Sunday afternoon in Kansas City. The Kansas City Fire Department was called out to 119 W. 39th Street in Kansas City shortly after 3 p.m. The fire originally began in the basement of the building, but has...
KCTV 5
3 American Bullies stolen from Raytown animal shelter
RAYTOWN, Mo. (KCTV) --- Police are investigating after three American Bullies were stolen from an animal shelter in Raytown. Police on early Saturday morning reported to an alarm going off at Midwest Animal Resq, located in the 10000 block of E. 63rd Street in Raytown. When they arrived, officers found...
KCTV 5
I-435 SB clear after body found in median from fatality crash
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police are investigating what is believed to be a fatality crash that left one dead on southbound I-435 just south of Gregory Blvd. Earlier, reports from KC Scout and KCPD indicated that it was possibly a two-vehicle crash that led to the closing of both NB and SB I-435 Highway between Gregory Blvd. and 87th Street.
KCTV 5
Motorcyclist in KCMO crash suffers serious injuries
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A motorcyclist in Kansas City, Missouri, suffered serious injuries in a crash early Saturday morning. According to the Kansas City Police Department, officers responded to a call at 1:29 a.m. Saturday following a one-vehicle collision. Police said a black Honda 125cc motorcycle was traveling east...
KCTV 5
‘A kind, sweet-hearted boy’: 23-year-old homicide victim remembered for giving spirit
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Family and friends of John Greer gathered to share memories of him two weeks after he was killed on his way home from work. Greer was killed on August 19 after stopping at a house near 36th and Wayne. He had been checking in on an elderly friend, Stanley Harper. Harper is a veteran battling cancer who had watched Greer grow up. He said the 23-year-old regularly brought him groceries and came by the house to chat.
KCTV 5
Incident involving motorized shopping cart on I-29 in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An incident involving a motorized shopping cart slightly impacted traffic in the Kansas City Northland early Friday morning. Authorities were on scene around 5 a.m. after someone with a motorized shopping cart had a medical incident while along the interstate. Southbound I-29 traffic was slightly impacted near Northwest 72nd Street, but there were no major delays.
KCTV 5
Kansas City firefighters battling 4-alarm fire on W. 39th Street
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Crews are on scene of a fire that has been upgraded to a four-alarm fire. The Kansas City Fire Department was called out to 119 W. 39th Street in Kansas City shortly after 3 p.m. The fire originally began in the basement of the building,...
KCTV 5
Police: Hit-and-run kills pedestrian along I-435
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Missouri Police said a hit-and-run killed a pedestrian Sunday morning on northbound I-435 Highway between Gregory and 87th Street. The incident occurred near Oldham Road. According to the police, the body was thrown into the left grassy median. The vehicle that struck the...
KCTV 5
Independence Police issue silver alert
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - The Independence Police Department has issues a silver alert for 86-year-old Kenneth R. Scafe. Police said he was last seen at 7:45 a.m. Saturday morning and left his home on foot in the area of 39th and Crane St. Scafe was traveling in an unknown direction....
KCTV 5
Kansas City Black Restaurant Week bringing exposure to several local restaurants
A quick downpour is possible for some with a 20% chance for rain tonight. Partly to mostly cloudy and comfortable tonight with temperatures falling into the low to mid 60s by daybreak on Sunday. Back to School pop-up shop assists families in need. Updated: 21 hours ago. Over 500 local...
KCTV 5
Officer who helped chase down violent murder suspect gets flight with Thunderbirds
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - In October 2021, Sgt. Bobbie King helped capture a murder suspect facing several felonies in Kansas and Missouri. Police said Alyssa Leanne Arreola, accused in a stabbing and fatal shooting, had tried to escape arrest by running to a gas station and hiding in a back office.
KCTV 5
KC woman who claimed someone broke in and shot her husband charged with his murder
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City woman is charged with murder after prosecutors say she shot her husband in their bed, then hid the gun and pretended there had been a break-in. Melanie Biggins, 40, is charged with first degree murder and armed criminal action. She remains in the Jackson County Detention Center on $50,000 bond.
KCTV 5
Missouri family works to carry on legacy of loved one lost to fentanyl
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Missouri family is taking steps to carry on the legacy of a loved one lost to fentanyl poisoning. The Rhino Run will kick off on Saturday, Sept. 10, at Line Creek Trail in the Northland. “A brilliant young woman who had so much life...
KCTV 5
Kansas City Air Show provides education opportunities along with spectacular shows
GARDNER, Kan. (KCTV) - With pilots in the sky aweing crowds with dazzling displays of flight this weekend at the Kansas City Air Show, one pilot will be on the ground educating those in attendance. After flying in from St. Louis Friday morning on a 1941 Aeronca L-3E “Defender,” a...
KCTV 5
Lawrence Police warn of traffic delays ahead of KU season-opener
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - The Lawrence Police Department is warning those planning to attend Kansas’ season-opening football game Friday night of potential traffic delays. Construction on East 23rd Street is causing major traffic impact. Currently, all eastbound lanes of 23rd Street from the Haskell Bridge to around Anderson Rd. The Lawrence Police Department said those who take K-10 and decide to use 23rd Street will be impacted by delays.
KCTV 5
Lee’s Summit man charged with murder in shooting of his father
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office charged a man Friday in the death of his father. A probable cause document stated police responded to the 1100 block of SW Arborfair Drive for a death investigation and found the wife of Robert Hamilton lying on top of her husband’s lifeless body, crying.
KCTV 5
Pedestrian hit and killed on 291 Hwy in Independence
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - Police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle on the highway in Independence on Thursday night. Police responded to the crash at 9:32 p.m. at Missouri State 291 Highway and U.S. 24 Highway. The pedestrian involved died at the scene, and police are withholding that man’s identity until proper family notifications have been made.
KCTV 5
Ottawa police arrest 14-year-old for burglary, unlawful firearm use
OTTAWA, Kan. (KCTV) - A 14-year-old male was arrested Friday in Ottawa, Kansas, after a homeowner returned to their residence and found property, including weapons, to be missing. According to a release from the Ottawa Police Department, officers responded to a residential burglary report in the 700 block of E....
KCTV 5
SantiCaliGon Days kicks off with security at top of mind
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - This year’s SantaCaliGon Days Festival officially kicked off Friday with security changes following a shooting at the event last year. Four people survived after they were shot in the carnival area of the festival last September. This year, guests must use the only entrance to...
KCTV 5
Back to School pop-up shop assists families in need
Partly to mostly cloudy and comfortable tonight with temperatures falling into the low to mid 60s by daybreak on Sunday. Kansas City Black Restaurant Week bringing exposure to several local restaurants. Updated: 6 hours ago. It was a busy Saturday in the kitchen for District Fish and Pasta House, due...
