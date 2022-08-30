ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Block Club Chicago

50 New Pickleball Courts Coming To Chicago By 2025 As Interest In The Sport Skyrockets

CHICAGO — The Park District is laying out plans for a lot more pickleball, and you can help officials decide where to install dozens of courts. The Park District will build 50 courts for pickleball by 2025, officials said Thursday. The courts will be at parks throughout the city and will join 80 courts already in action, according to a Park District news release. But only four of those courts are dedicated to pickleball, while the rest must share space with its bigger, older cousin: tennis.
Block Club Chicago

Ald. Leslie Hairston Won’t Seek Re-Election After 24 Years Serving Hyde Park

HYDE PARK — Ald. Leslie Hairston (5th) will step down from City Council in 2023,. Hairston announced Friday she would not seek a seventh term in next year’s election. “For more than 30 years, I have held jobs serving the public and it is time for me to look at the next chapter of my life,” Hairston said in a statement. “While I haven’t made any decisions yet, rest assured it will be active, engaged and committed to making my community better. It just will not be as alderperson.
Block Club Chicago

Black Residents Were Once Forced Onto 1 Uptown Block. A New Garden Will Honor That ‘Winthrop Family’

UPTOWN — When Uptown was booming in the 1920s, Black families moving to the neighborhood were confined to one block: the 4600 block of Winthrop Avenue. The residents of the block became a multi-generational, tight-knit group known as the Winthrop Family. And a newly revamped and expanded community garden on Winthrop Avenue will tell those residents’ story.
Block Club Chicago

Fiesta Boricua, ‘A Total Immersion Into Puerto Rican Culture,’ Returns To Humboldt Park This Weekend

HUMBOLDT PARK — A long-running Puerto Rican festival is back this weekend, bringing island performances, food and more to Humboldt Park’s Division Street. The 29th Fiesta Boricua De Bandera a Bandera is noon-8 p.m. Saturday-Sunday on Division Street between Western and California avenues, known as Paseo Boricua. It’s the heart of Humboldt Park’s Puerto Rican community.
Block Club Chicago

North Branch Trail Extension Connecting Path To Suburban Niles Will Break Ground Next Year

EDGEBROOK — A new path on the North Branch Trail will bring more opportunities for cyclists and pedestrians to get outside and enjoy nearby forest preserves. The path will connect the North Branch Trail from the Bunker Hill forest preserve to Touhy and Caldwell avenues at the border of Chicago and Niles. Construction of the path, which will run along a sewer line corridor, is expected to begin next spring, said Carl Vogel, director of communications at the Forest Preserves of Cook County.
Block Club Chicago

New Englewood Commercial Hub Features Clothing Store, Coffee Shop, Barbershop And Design Firm — All Led By People Of Color

ENGLEWOOD — Nanette Tucker spent years designing custom bags and finding fashionable clothes to resell in hopes of having her own boutique. Tucker’s dream came to fruition Thursday as models strutted in her clothing and neighbors shopped for handbags at Marie|Wesley, a boutique consignment shop and one of four businesses led by entrepreneurs of color launched inside a new commercial hub on 63rd Street in Englewood.
Block Club Chicago

City Slaps Stop Work Order On Six Corners Sears Redevelopment

PORTAGE PARK — Developers on the massive Six Corners Sears overhaul have been ordered to stop construction on the project — again. The former Sears building at 4712-4738 W. Irving Park Road is being redeveloped into luxury apartments. It was hit with a stop work order Tuesday from the city’s Department of Buildings, which found work was being done without a permit. It ordered workers to stop construction immediately.
Block Club Chicago

Block Club Chicago

ABOUT

Block Club Chicago is a nonprofit, digital-first news organization dedicated to delivering reliable, nonpartisan and essential coverage of Chicago's diverse neighborhoods.

