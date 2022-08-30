Read full article on original website
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
South Side Organizers Turn Up Pressure On City To Move Proposed High School, Build Public Housing
CITY HALL — Organizers are pushing harder to block a Near South Side high school from being built on a former public housing site, demanding the city move it to another location and fulfill a years-old pledge to restore low-income housing. Members from the Lugenia Burns Hope Center, Kenwood-Oakland...
More Migrants Expected To Be Bused To Chicago — And City Will Need Aid To Help Them, Lightfoot Says
CHICAGO — The city is prepared to welcome more migrants if Texas Gov. Greg Abbott sends more from his state to Chicago — but it will need help, Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Thursday. Seventy-five migrants arrived Wednesday night in Chicago after being bused in from Texas. Abbott, a...
Here’s A Full List Of City Council Seats Likely Up For Grabs In 2023
CHICAGO — The City Council is poised for a major shakeup in 2023 thanks to a wave of retirements and challenges to Mayor Lori Lightfoot. All 50 aldermanic positions are up for grabs in the Feb. 28 election, but several are highly like to see a change in leadership as a long list of council members quit, retire or set their sights on the Mayor’s Office.
50 New Pickleball Courts Coming To Chicago By 2025 As Interest In The Sport Skyrockets
CHICAGO — The Park District is laying out plans for a lot more pickleball, and you can help officials decide where to install dozens of courts. The Park District will build 50 courts for pickleball by 2025, officials said Thursday. The courts will be at parks throughout the city and will join 80 courts already in action, according to a Park District news release. But only four of those courts are dedicated to pickleball, while the rest must share space with its bigger, older cousin: tennis.
Mahalia Jackson Court, A Pop-Up Plaza With Restaurants, Art And Play Space, Opens In Chatham
CHATHAM — A new opportunity to dine, listen to music, play, and bask in the arts opened on the South Side Friday, revitalizing a long-vacant corner and honoring an iconic gospel singer whose work helped transform a nation. Mahalia Jackson Court, an 8,500-square-foot public plaza named after the famed...
As 60 Migrants Kicked Out Of Texas By Governor Arrive In Chicago, Leaders Vow To Help Them
CHICAGO — Chicago will do “everything we can” to support about 60 migrants who arrived Wednesday night in the city after being forced out of Texas, Mayor Lori Lightfoot said. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, is putting migrants in his state on buses and sending them...
Ald. Leslie Hairston Won’t Seek Re-Election After 24 Years Serving Hyde Park
HYDE PARK — Ald. Leslie Hairston (5th) will step down from City Council in 2023,. Hairston announced Friday she would not seek a seventh term in next year’s election. “For more than 30 years, I have held jobs serving the public and it is time for me to look at the next chapter of my life,” Hairston said in a statement. “While I haven’t made any decisions yet, rest assured it will be active, engaged and committed to making my community better. It just will not be as alderperson.
Black Residents Were Once Forced Onto 1 Uptown Block. A New Garden Will Honor That ‘Winthrop Family’
UPTOWN — When Uptown was booming in the 1920s, Black families moving to the neighborhood were confined to one block: the 4600 block of Winthrop Avenue. The residents of the block became a multi-generational, tight-knit group known as the Winthrop Family. And a newly revamped and expanded community garden on Winthrop Avenue will tell those residents’ story.
Chicago Fire Could Start Construction On $80 Million Near West Side Training Facility, Headquarters This Winter
NEAR WEST SIDE — The Chicago Fire is forging ahead with its $80 million plan to develop a practice and training facility on the site of a former public housing project, bringing the proposal before a key City Council committee in September and aiming to break ground as soon as winter, officials said.
Chicago Restaurants Are Struggling To Keep Staff As Burned-Out Workers Bail For Better Pay, Less Stress
CHICAGO — Chef Won Kim needs 10 people to fully staff his Bridgeport restaurant, Kimski. Right now, he has about five. Turnover is so high some staff don’t stay longer than a month, Kim said. Staff make $15 an hour plus tips, taking home about $20-$25 per hour before taxes. But it’s still not enough to keep staffers showing up, he said.
CTA ‘L’ Car Spotted On Eisenhower Expressway Wasn’t A Runaway Train — It’s Goose Island Brewery’s Mobile Bar
CHICAGO — No, that’s not a CTA train on the expressway — but it is a fully functional bar. A viral photo of what looked like a runaway train on the Eisenhower stopped many in their tracks this week. But the rail car is actually a promo-on-wheels for Goose Island Brewery, company President Todd Ahsmann said.
Pullman Coffee Shop Debuts Monday As Groups Launches Tours Of Historical Neighborhood Homes
PULLMAN — The Pullman Club Coffee Shop opens Monday, providing a cafe to people visiting the historical neighborhood. The coffee shop was conceived as a place where people touring Pullman homes could also enjoy refreshments. It will have nitro cold brew, drip coffee and iced tea available during its opening 11 a.m.-5 pm. Monday at 605 E. 111th St.
Fiesta Boricua, ‘A Total Immersion Into Puerto Rican Culture,’ Returns To Humboldt Park This Weekend
HUMBOLDT PARK — A long-running Puerto Rican festival is back this weekend, bringing island performances, food and more to Humboldt Park’s Division Street. The 29th Fiesta Boricua De Bandera a Bandera is noon-8 p.m. Saturday-Sunday on Division Street between Western and California avenues, known as Paseo Boricua. It’s the heart of Humboldt Park’s Puerto Rican community.
Planned Parenthood Officials Say They Need More Support To Ensure Abortion Remains Accessible In Illinois￼
CHICAGO — Illinois’ abortion providers need more funding and government support to keep helping the influx of people traveling here for care as other states enact abortion bans, officials said. Reproductive health care providers such as Planned Parenthood had for months said they’d need more support if Roe...
Move Over, Soho House, A New Members-Only Club Is Coming To Chicago
RIVER NORTH — Two prominent hospitality companies are joining forces to create a “one-of-a-kind private members club” in River North, the groups announced. Tao Group Hospitality, Lettuce Entertain You Restaurants and award-winning interior designer Joyce Wang are partnering to open the social club late next year, according to a news release.
Streeterville Dispensary Inside Historical Home Is A No-Go After Key City Board Rejects Proposal
STREETERVILLE — A city board denied a proposal to convert a historical house in Streeterville into a marijuana dispensary after strong pushback from neighbors and the alderman. A cohort of neighbors railed against the proposed dispensary for the three-story building at 212 E. Ontario St. during a hearing Friday,...
New COVID Booster Shots Could Be In Chicago By Tuesday — And Could Finally Get Us ‘Ahead Of The Virus,’ Top Doc Says
CHICAGO — New booster shots that provide far greater protection against the most common variants of COVID-19 could be available in Chicago as soon as Tuesday, the city’s top doctor said. The FDA has OK’d the latest shots — Pfizers and Moderna’s bivalent boosters — and now the...
North Branch Trail Extension Connecting Path To Suburban Niles Will Break Ground Next Year
EDGEBROOK — A new path on the North Branch Trail will bring more opportunities for cyclists and pedestrians to get outside and enjoy nearby forest preserves. The path will connect the North Branch Trail from the Bunker Hill forest preserve to Touhy and Caldwell avenues at the border of Chicago and Niles. Construction of the path, which will run along a sewer line corridor, is expected to begin next spring, said Carl Vogel, director of communications at the Forest Preserves of Cook County.
New Englewood Commercial Hub Features Clothing Store, Coffee Shop, Barbershop And Design Firm — All Led By People Of Color
ENGLEWOOD — Nanette Tucker spent years designing custom bags and finding fashionable clothes to resell in hopes of having her own boutique. Tucker’s dream came to fruition Thursday as models strutted in her clothing and neighbors shopped for handbags at Marie|Wesley, a boutique consignment shop and one of four businesses led by entrepreneurs of color launched inside a new commercial hub on 63rd Street in Englewood.
City Slaps Stop Work Order On Six Corners Sears Redevelopment
PORTAGE PARK — Developers on the massive Six Corners Sears overhaul have been ordered to stop construction on the project — again. The former Sears building at 4712-4738 W. Irving Park Road is being redeveloped into luxury apartments. It was hit with a stop work order Tuesday from the city’s Department of Buildings, which found work was being done without a permit. It ordered workers to stop construction immediately.
