The Atlanta Falcons have six hours remaining until the NFL’s 53-man roster deadline. While most teams began releasing players on Monday, the Falcons had been quiet until Tuesday morning.

Former sixth-round pick Frank Darby was the first casualty, but the wide receiver is a prime candidate for the practice squad. As the cuts start rolling in, follow along with our Falcons roster cut tracker below.

1

WR Frank Darby

2

RB Caleb Huntley

3

TE MyCole Pruitt

4

WR Stanley Berryhill

6

RB Qadree Ollison

8

LB Dorian Etheridge

9

OT Leroy Watson

10

OL Jonotthan Harrison

11

WR KeeSean Johnson

12

OL Ryan Neuzil

13

S Henry Black