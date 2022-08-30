Note: Refresh this page throughout the Michigan State-Western Michigan game to see the latest updates. Final, Michigan State 35, Western Michigan 13: Things got a bit dicey there early in the fourth quarter, but Michigan State ends up pulling away for a three-touchdown win in its opener. Payton Thorne threw four touchdown passes to four different receivers (non of them were Jayden Reed) and Jalen Berger was Michigan State’s featured back with 120 yards. Jacoby Windmon’s four sacks were the most for a Spartans player in a single game since 2003.

