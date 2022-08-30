ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLive.com

Michigan State opens as nearly five-touchdown favorite vs. Akron

EAST LANSING – Michigan State went into its opener as a three-touchdown favorite over Western Michigan. It covered the spread by just half a point with a 22-point win. Now, it starts Week 2 favored by nearly five touchdowns against a different MAC opponent. The Spartans opened as 34-point...
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Michigan tight end Erick All becomes a father hours before kickoff

ANN ARBOR -- Erick All helped Michigan start the 2022 football season with a victory on Saturday, but it won’t be what he remembers about Sep. 3. The senior tight end became a father at 7:30 a.m. ET, according to the Michigan radio broadcast. The Wolverines kicked off their season at noon against Colorado State, winning 51-7. All caught one pass for 22 yards in the blowout.
ANN ARBOR, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Football
City
Wolverine, MI
Ann Arbor, MI
College Sports
Ann Arbor, MI
Sports
Ann Arbor, MI
Football
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Michigan College Sports
City
Ann Arbor, MI
MLive.com

RB Jalen Berger has career-best performance in Michigan State debut

EAST LANSING – A new season and another new starting running back for Michigan State who came from the transfer portal. It wasn’t the monster debut Kenneth Walker III posted by rushing for 264 yards and four touchdowns in last year’s season-opening win at Northwestern but still a strong night by Jalen Berger.
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Michigan State’s Jacoby Windmon earns national player of week honors

Jacoby Windmon had an impressive debut for Michigan State to earn individual recognition. The defensive end/linebacker on Sunday was named the Walter Camp Football Foundation National Defensive Player of the Week. Windmon, an offseason transfer addition from UNLV, had seven tackles, four sacks and a forced fumble to help lead...
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Jacoby Windmon dazzles in 4-sack debut for Michigan State

EAST LANSING – A few weeks into Michigan State’s fall camp, Mel Tucker and the Spartans’ coaches came to a realization. UNLV transfer Jacoby Windmon had proved himself one of the team’s best, if not the single best, pass rusher. The problem was he was playing...
EAST LANSING, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronnie Bell
MLive.com

Mel Tucker on Michigan State’s kicking and offensive line changes

EAST LANSING – For the first time in six years, Michigan State has a new starting kicker. Following the departure of five-year starter Matt Coghlin, true freshman Jack Stone won the job coming out of fall camp and made his debut as the No. 15 Spartans won 35-13 in the season opener against Western Michigan on Friday night in East Lansing.
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Live updates: Michigan State opens season under lights vs. Western Michigan

Note: Refresh this page throughout the Michigan State-Western Michigan game to see the latest updates. Final, Michigan State 35, Western Michigan 13: Things got a bit dicey there early in the fourth quarter, but Michigan State ends up pulling away for a three-touchdown win in its opener. Payton Thorne threw four touchdown passes to four different receivers (non of them were Jayden Reed) and Jalen Berger was Michigan State’s featured back with 120 yards. Jacoby Windmon’s four sacks were the most for a Spartans player in a single game since 2003.
EAST LANSING, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Season#Wolverines#American Football#Ohio State
MLive.com

Poll: Will Michigan beat Colorado State by at least 31 points?

No. 8 Michigan will host Colorado State on Saturday at the Big House, the season opener for both teams. Kickoff is at noon. The last time the Wolverines and the Rams played each other was 28 years ago during the 1994 Holiday Bowl. Michigan left the game victorious, beating Colorado State 24-14. Heading into that contest, the Rams were the better team carrying a 10-1 record; ranked 10th in the nation.
ANN ARBOR, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Ohio State University
NewsBreak
College Football
MLive.com

Friday night Grand Rapids football scores, highlights for Sept. 2

Week 2 of the high school football season concluded Friday night across the Grand Rapids area. It was a limited schedule that saw Caledonia, Catholic Central, East Kentwood and Zeeland West earn victories. Check out scores and highlights below. Caledonia 68, North Farmington 14. Caledonia (2-0) led 35-7 after the...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive.com

Photos: Warren De La Salle rolls over Muskegon 49-16

SOUTHFIELD, MI -- Reigning state champs Warren De La Salle dominated West-side powerhouse Muskegon Friday night in a marquee game. The Division 2 state champion Pilots hosted the Big Reds at Lawrence Tech University in Southfield, showing off a powerful offense and a defensive line that took every advantage to earn a 49-16 win.
SOUTHFIELD, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy