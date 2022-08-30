Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
MLive.com
Michigan State opens as nearly five-touchdown favorite vs. Akron
EAST LANSING – Michigan State went into its opener as a three-touchdown favorite over Western Michigan. It covered the spread by just half a point with a 22-point win. Now, it starts Week 2 favored by nearly five touchdowns against a different MAC opponent. The Spartans opened as 34-point...
MLive.com
Michigan tight end Erick All becomes a father hours before kickoff
ANN ARBOR -- Erick All helped Michigan start the 2022 football season with a victory on Saturday, but it won’t be what he remembers about Sep. 3. The senior tight end became a father at 7:30 a.m. ET, according to the Michigan radio broadcast. The Wolverines kicked off their season at noon against Colorado State, winning 51-7. All caught one pass for 22 yards in the blowout.
MLive.com
Colorado State coach will let Jim Harbaugh worry about Michigan’s QB debate
ANN ARBOR -- Colorado State coach Jay Norvell presumably has an opinion on Michigan’s quarterback debate, after seeing both players up close during Saturday’s game at Michigan Stadium. But he’s not sharing it. “I’ll let Jim worry about that,” Norvell said after Michigan’s 51-7 season-opening victory....
MLive.com
Michigan’s next opponent, Hawaii, has been outscored 112-27 this season
Michigan rolled in its season opener on Saturday. The evidence suggests the Wolverines can do so again next week. Michigan will welcome a Hawaii team that is 0-2 after Saturday night’s blowout loss to Western Kentucky, 49-17. The Rainbow Warriors hosted Western Kentucky in a game that started at...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MLive.com
Overheard outside Michigan State’s locker room: Mindset to dominate and a stupid play
EAST LANSING – Michigan State pulled away late for a 35-13 season-opening win against Western Michigan on Friday night. The No. 15 Spartans had an 18-point halftime lead cut to eight before putting the game away with a pair of touchdowns in the final seven minutes of the fourth quarter.
MLive.com
RB Jalen Berger has career-best performance in Michigan State debut
EAST LANSING – A new season and another new starting running back for Michigan State who came from the transfer portal. It wasn’t the monster debut Kenneth Walker III posted by rushing for 264 yards and four touchdowns in last year’s season-opening win at Northwestern but still a strong night by Jalen Berger.
MLive.com
Michigan State’s Jacoby Windmon earns national player of week honors
Jacoby Windmon had an impressive debut for Michigan State to earn individual recognition. The defensive end/linebacker on Sunday was named the Walter Camp Football Foundation National Defensive Player of the Week. Windmon, an offseason transfer addition from UNLV, had seven tackles, four sacks and a forced fumble to help lead...
MLive.com
Jacoby Windmon dazzles in 4-sack debut for Michigan State
EAST LANSING – A few weeks into Michigan State’s fall camp, Mel Tucker and the Spartans’ coaches came to a realization. UNLV transfer Jacoby Windmon had proved himself one of the team’s best, if not the single best, pass rusher. The problem was he was playing...
RELATED PEOPLE
MLive.com
Mel Tucker on Michigan State’s kicking and offensive line changes
EAST LANSING – For the first time in six years, Michigan State has a new starting kicker. Following the departure of five-year starter Matt Coghlin, true freshman Jack Stone won the job coming out of fall camp and made his debut as the No. 15 Spartans won 35-13 in the season opener against Western Michigan on Friday night in East Lansing.
MLive.com
Early results encouraging for Michigan State’s maligned pass defense
EAST LANSING – The sight was all too familiar for Michigan State fans. A wide-open opposing tight end streaking over the middle. A coverage bust that allowed a 21-yard gain and eventually a score against a Spartans defense against that looked porous against the pass. But instead of a...
MLive.com
Severity of injuries to Michigan State’s Xavier Henderson, Darius Snow remains unclear
EAST LANSING – Michigan State survived a scare to pull away late for a 35-13 season-opening win against Western Michigan on Friday night. However, concerns remain about the health of two key defensive players for the No. 15 Spartans following the win. Starting safety Xavier Henderson and starting linebacker...
MLive.com
Live updates: Michigan State opens season under lights vs. Western Michigan
Note: Refresh this page throughout the Michigan State-Western Michigan game to see the latest updates. Final, Michigan State 35, Western Michigan 13: Things got a bit dicey there early in the fourth quarter, but Michigan State ends up pulling away for a three-touchdown win in its opener. Payton Thorne threw four touchdown passes to four different receivers (non of them were Jayden Reed) and Jalen Berger was Michigan State’s featured back with 120 yards. Jacoby Windmon’s four sacks were the most for a Spartans player in a single game since 2003.
IN THIS ARTICLE
MLive.com
Poll: Will Michigan beat Colorado State by at least 31 points?
No. 8 Michigan will host Colorado State on Saturday at the Big House, the season opener for both teams. Kickoff is at noon. The last time the Wolverines and the Rams played each other was 28 years ago during the 1994 Holiday Bowl. Michigan left the game victorious, beating Colorado State 24-14. Heading into that contest, the Rams were the better team carrying a 10-1 record; ranked 10th in the nation.
MLive.com
How to watch Michigan State vs. Western Michigan: Live stream, TV channel, kickoff time
A highly anticipated Michigan State football season is finally here. The Spartans open the 2022 season on Friday night against Western Michigan at Spartan Stadium, looking to follow up on a season in which they went 11-2 and won the Peach Bowl, marking a breakout campaign in Mel Tucker’s second season.
MLive.com
Here’s how the Top 50 in high school football in Michigan fared in Week 2
Here’s how the MLive Top 50 fared during Week 2 of the high school football season. 1. Belleville – beat Dearborn 49-22; will host Livonia Churchill Week 3.
MLive.com
What is the ceiling for Michigan State’s wide receivers this season?
EAST LANSING – After putting his NFL dreams on hold for one more year, Michigan State wide receiver Jayden Reed is planning on having a “legendary” season. The fifth-year senior also believes the Spartans have the best group of receivers in the Big Ten.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLive.com
Warren De La Salle football swarms Muskegon for impressive 49-16 victory
SOUTHFIELD -- It is not hard to believe that Mason Muragin is a tough guy. With his 6-foot-4, 235-pound frame, Muragin is a senior defensive lineman for Warren De La Salle and is committed to play Big Ten football at Illinois next year. So when De La Salle’s offense lined...
MLive.com
Check out Metro Detroit high school football scores from Week 2 on Sep. 2
The following scores are collected from either the Michigan High School Athletic Association or the Associated Press. These are score from Friday, Sep. 2, or Week 2 of the football season.
MLive.com
Friday night Grand Rapids football scores, highlights for Sept. 2
Week 2 of the high school football season concluded Friday night across the Grand Rapids area. It was a limited schedule that saw Caledonia, Catholic Central, East Kentwood and Zeeland West earn victories. Check out scores and highlights below. Caledonia 68, North Farmington 14. Caledonia (2-0) led 35-7 after the...
MLive.com
Photos: Warren De La Salle rolls over Muskegon 49-16
SOUTHFIELD, MI -- Reigning state champs Warren De La Salle dominated West-side powerhouse Muskegon Friday night in a marquee game. The Division 2 state champion Pilots hosted the Big Reds at Lawrence Tech University in Southfield, showing off a powerful offense and a defensive line that took every advantage to earn a 49-16 win.
Comments / 0