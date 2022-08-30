Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Yelp reviewers rated this McLean, Virginia restaurant number two in the countryEllen EastwoodMclean, VA
Washington Goes 43 Straight Games Without a Starter WinningIBWAAWashington, DC
Titanic Clips With 8k Rms: New DetailsDwayne
Washington D.C. Police Searching For "Critically Missing" Mother And Her Two ChildrenThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedWashington, DC
DC Attorney General Sues Billionaire In $100 Million Tax Evasion CaseTaxBuzzWashington, DC
Related
1 dead and multiple injured in shooting at Maryland 7-Eleven
A man was killed and multiple other people injured at a Maryland convenience store near Washington, D.C. on Saturday night, police said. Officers with the Prince George's County Police Department were dispatched to a 7-Eleven in Maryland at 8 p.m. on reports of a shooting, the agency said. Police did...
DC boy dead, others hurt after shooting at 7-Eleven in Maryland
UPDATE, Sept. 4, 12:15 p.m. — Prince George’s County police said the person killed in the shooting at 7-Eleven on Saturday was 15-year-old De’Andre Johnson of Washington, D.C. (Initially, police said it was a man who had died.) Officers said they found Johnson and three other people shot at the convenience store in Capitol Heights. […]
Woman dead, man injured in Fairfax County shooting
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A woman is dead, and a man is injured after a shooting in Fairfax County early Sunday morning, police say. Fairfax County Police were called to report of shooting at a residence in the 7000 block of Central Park Circle in the Mount Vernon area of Alexandria.
One dead, multiple injured after shooting at 7-Eleven in Capitol Heights
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. — One man is dead and multiple others are injured after a shooting at a 7-Eleven in Capitol Heights Saturday night, according to police. Officers with the Prince George's County Police Department responded to the convenience store, located on Ritchie Road and nearby Ritchie Spur Road, before 8:15 p.m. after a report of the shooting that happened inside the store.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
45-year-old man wanted for shooting juvenile near Southeast DC school
WASHINGTON — The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a 45-year-old man accused of shooting a juvenile Wednesday morning near a Southeast D.C. high school. Police responded to Alabama Avenue Southeast, around 9:30 a.m., just blocks away from Bard High School after a receiving a...
mocoshow.com
Rockville Police Respond to Report of Stabbing on Saturday Night; Two Victims Found
The Rockville City Police Department responded to the 700 & 800 block of Hungerford Drive for the report of a stabbing, where two adult male victims were located. Our public safety reporter Cordell Pugh tells us the incident occurred near Ivy League Lane at approximately 10:20pm on Saturday night. Per...
Victim Shot in D.C., Suspect Arrested
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington D.C. Metro Police detectives have made an arrest in the...
NBC Washington
2 Shot Inside AMC Theater in Largo: Police
Two people were shot inside of an AMC theater at the Boulevard at the Capital Centre mall in Largo, Maryland, on Saturday, authorities said. The gunfire was reported at around 11:15 p.m. inside of AMC Magic Johnson Capital Center 12, Prince George's County police said. More information about the conditions...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox5dc.com
Police search for man accused of shooting juvenile in Southeast
WASHINGTON - D.C. police are searching for 45-year-old Delmar Whitley who is accused of shooting a juvenile. Police say Whitley injured a kid Wednesday morning on Alabama Avenue in Southeast. They found the boy suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire and EMS transported the victim to a local hospital for...
mpdc.dc.gov
Suspects Sought in a Burglary Two Offense: 900 Block of Bladensburg Road, Northeast
Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects in a Burglary Two offense that occurred on Thursday, September 1, 2022, in the 900 block of Bladensburg Road, Northeast. At approximately 2:51 am, the suspects gained entry into an establishment at...
WJLA
Suspect vehicle in I-495 shooting found on fire, investigation continues: VSP
FAIRFAX, Va. (7News) — Virginia State Police (VSP) is still investigating a shooting that happened on I-495 in Fairfax County, Virginia last Thursday. On Thursday, Aug. 25, at around 4:50 a.m., two vehicles were traveling northbound on I-495 and had pulled off onto the Exit 52B ramp when the shooting suspect exited his vehicle and fired multiple shots at the victim, police said. The shooting suspect then got back into his vehicle and drove away. Police said the victim was not injured.
Police release sketch of suspect in Fairfax County trail attacks
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police have released a sketch of a man wanted for a series of attacks against women and an attempted abduction along the popular W&OD trail in Fairfax County. On Aug. 26, a woman was grabbed from behind by a half naked man while on a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
36 Year-Old Man Shot To Death In D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 36 year-old man was shot to death in Southeast D.C. Thursday...
Police: Man injured in Prince William Co. shooting
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — Editor's Note: This video is from May 2022 about the Prince William County police chief discussing violent crimes. Officers with the Prince William Police Department are investigating after one person was injured in a shooting Saturday night. The shooting incident happened on Wigan Drive,...
NBC Washington
2 Teenagers Shot in Movie Theater Parking Lot: Prince George's County Police
Two teenagers were shot in a movie theater parking lot in Largo, Maryland, on Saturday, authorities say. Police were called to reports of a shooting at the Boulevard at the Capital Centre Mall at 11:15 p.m. A teenaged girl was found shot outside the theater. She was taken to a...
WJLA
Man found dead with gunshot wounds to the head in southeast DC: Police
WASHINGTON (7News) — A man was fatally shot in southeast D.C. early Friday morning, the Metropolitan Police Department said. At 6:30 a.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting at 18th and Q Street SE and found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the head, according to MPD Commander of the 6th District Darnel Robinson.
Charles Sheriff seeks answers in 43-year-old cold case
This week marks the anniversary of the homicide of Vickie Lynn Belk, a 28-year-old resident of Alexandria, VA. Her case remains unsolved. Your assistance can help us bring justice to Vickie and her family. On August 29, 1979, a local teenager was riding his bicycle along Metropolitan Church Road near Route 227 in Bryans Road, Maryland, […]
D.C. Burglar Caught On Camera
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating a burglary which took...
Man sentenced to 14 years in prison for shooting, killing man stopped at traffic light in Northeast DC
WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: The video above was posted in October 2018 following the shooting. A 26-year-old D.C. man has been sentenced to 14 years in prison for shooting and killing a man whose car was stopped at a traffic light in a busy area of Northeast Washington in 2018, according to the Department of Justice.
WJLA
Father killed at SE DC youth football practice, police say it's a targeted shooting
WASHINGTON (7News) — A father was shot and killed in a targeted shooting in Washington D.C. Thursday night at a youth football game. According to Metropolitan Police, 36-year-old D Angelo Taylor, of Suitland, Maryland was fatally wounded when someone opened fire around 7:22 p.m. in the 1500 block of Mississippi Avenue SE.
WUSA9
Washington, DC
41K+
Followers
11K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
Washington, D.C. local newshttps://www.wusa9.com/
Comments / 0