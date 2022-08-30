Enjoy a three-course farm-to-table dinner by Hayfields Market in the Museum’s Sculpture Garden where you will dine with Aldrich exhibiting artists and Museum supporters. Enjoy a cocktail hour featuring Nod Hill Brewery beer and cocktails with Litchfield Distillery spirits and Tito’s Handmade Vodka. Tables will be set with florals by The Hickories and menu cards featuring work by exhibiting artist LaKela Brown for guests to take home along with chocolates by Bridgewater Chocolate. The evening will include a silent auction featuring works of art by artists who have exhibited at the Museum and exclusive experiences.

