'Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman' Co-Stars to Reunite for Holiday Movie
A magical reunion for the most magical time of the year. Jane Seymour is set to share the screen once again with her Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman co-star Joe Lando in a Christmas movie airing on Lifetime later this year. Seymour played the titular Dr. Quinn in six seasons of...
Gwyneth Paltrow Pens Sweet Ode to Summer, Shares Her Fave Pics From the Season
Gwyneth Paltrow is saying goodbye to the summer of 2022 with a commemorative social media post. The 49-year-old posted a video of the peaceful blue sky, along with a handful of photos from special moments over the past few months on Instagram. The actress captioned her post with a thoughtful...
Abby De La Rosa Showed Off The House Nick Cannon Just Bought For Her And Said That She's "So Grateful"
It comes amid rumors that Nick Cannon is expecting a third child with Abby De La Rosa and his 10th overall.
Reba McEntire Shares Chilling Warning in New Trailer for 'Big Sky' Season 3
Reba McEntire seems to be entering her villain-era in the latest for Big Sky, now titled Big Sky: Deadly Trails. And deadly the trails are as Jenny Hoyt (Katheryn Winnick), Cassie Dewell (Kylie Bunbury), and new sheriff Beau Arlen (Jensen Ackles) are sent to look into the disappearance of a backpacker. The case leads them to Sunny Day Excursions, a backpacking business run by Sunny and Buck Barnes, played by the country music legend and her real-life boyfriend, Rex Linn.
Jessica Simpson Shares Kids' First Day of School Photo: 'Heart is Full'
Jessica Simpson's family appears to be in full back-to-school mode as her two older children kicked off the new school year earlier this week. The clothing designer—who shares kids Maxwell, 10, Ace, 9 and Birdie, 3 with husband Eric Johnson—shared a sweet snap to her Instagram account on Wednesday, Aug. 31 to celebrate her kids' first day back to school.
Jordan Fisher Wasn't a 'Gilmore Girls' Fan, But His Wife Sure Is
Jordan Fisher, of Dear Evan Hansen and Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between fame, didn't grow up geeking out about Gilmore Girls, but someone else he knows did: his wife, Ellie Woods. "I wasn't a big. fan," he admitted to Parade in a recent interview. "But my wife was and...
Meet the 'Survivor 43' Cast! Owen Knight is Bringing His "Cutthroat" Skills from the Admissions Office
Director of admissions Owen Knight is hoping to be accepted into the Survivor winners' circle by the end of this season. The 30-year-old fell back in love with the show as an adult and feels his interpersonal skills can get many alliance applications accepted. He feels he's perceived as a cross between a long-haired "bro" and a brainy nerd, and hopes that can make him a big unknown on the island.
Puzzled No More: How to Watch the 'Hellraiser' Movies In Order
Hellraiser is coming to Hulu just in time for Halloween. The horror franchise is most known for its creepy icon, Pinhead. The character is instantly recognizable due to his pale skin, black eyes, and skin covered with intricately placed nails that form a perfect grid over his face. The series...
Meet the 'Survivor 43' Cast! Mike Gabler Hopes His Operating Room Demeanor Will Get Him the Win
It's unknown if Mike Gabler has the most heart out of the Survivor 43 cast, but he certainly is the biggest expert on it. The transcatheter valve expert has made the show a household staple since the very beginning and is thinking back home in more ways than one out here. But he's ready to dry his tears, though they may help people look past his "severe-looking" exterior.
In Honor of Keanu Reeves' Birthday (Woah!), Here Are 57 of Keanu Reeves' Coolest Quotes
Believe it or not, '90s heartthrob, action-franchise king and major Hollywood star Keanu Reeves celebrates his birthday on Sept. 2. Our reaction to this mind-blowing news? As at least a couple of his iconic characters might say, "Woah!" (And you can quote us on that!) While Reeves may be known...
Lindsay Lohan Secures Role in Second Netflix Rom-Com
Lindsay Lohan is set to star in a brand new romantic comedy as part of her two-picture deal with Netflix. On Thursday, the streaming giant announced the Mean Girls actress, 36, will star in the upcoming film Irish Wish, where she will play the role of Maddie, a bridesmaid attending a wedding in Ireland to watch her best friend marry the love of her life.
AnnaSophia Robb Salutes Her Upcoming Wedding With Series of Sweet Snaps
AnnaSophia Robb is counting down the days to her nuptials in a new social media post. The 28-year-old actress, who starred in The Act and Dr. Death, revealed that she and her fiancé, Trevor Jonathan Paul, visited the local Marriage Licenses and Records department in preparation for their big day–which is swiftly approaching.
Meet the 'Survivor 43' Cast! Pet Cremator Sami Layadi Has Insecurities Behind a "Self-Centered" First Impression
At 19 years old, Sami Layadi is this season's youngest castaway. But the pet cremator wants to use that to his advantage, looking to learn from the life experiences of his competition to endear himself as a "likable kid." Because beneath a wall of "genetics and great looks" lies someone who is, at his heart, insecure and looking to constantly better himself.
Meet the 'Survivor 43' Cast! Geo Bustamante Says the Show Made Him Who He is Today
The stakes are high for Geo Bustamante coming into Survivor. The 36-year-old was forced to quit his job to be on the show, so he's aiming to come back home with his biggest paycheck yet. And he hopes he can do that by giving back to a show that showed him that your insecurities can make you shine, even if they'll come to the forefront on the beach.
Meet the 'Survivor 43' Cast! Jeanine Zheng is Playing for Her Superfan Father
UX designer Jeanine Zheng is ready to navigate a different web out on the island. The 24-year-old comes to the game to make both her and her father's dreams come true, having watched the show together through the years. And while she's excited about the looseness and unpredictability the "new era" provides, she hopes her resume of high achievement will lead to yet another hard-earned success in her life.
The Internet's Best Parodies of Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' Album Cover
It's been almost a week since Taylor Swift announced her 10th studio album Midnights (re-recordings aside) at the MTV VMAs on Aug. 28, 2022. Since then, she's released several limited edition alternative covers, and the internet—including a number of brands and celebs—has put forth a slew of creative parodies.
Meet the 'Survivor 43' Cast! Teacher Morriah Young Calls Herself a "Powerhouse of Energy and Excitement"
Morriah Young is a teacher and artist whose personality is as colorful as the art she creates (as well as her style). The 28-year-old grew up watching Survivor from the very beginning and is here to check one final thing off the bucket list of her late mother. But she feels the rawness of that experience has prepared her for the perseverance the game requires, and hopes to leave the island brighter than when she entered it.
Avril Lavigne Honored With Her Own Hollywood Walk of Fame Star
Avril Lavigne officially has her own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The eight-time Grammy nominated Canadian singer celebrated her newfound accolades with a ceremony in Hollywood, California on Aug. 31. Lavigne's fiancé, who is known professionally as Mod Sun, a few of her friends, and fellow collaborator Machine Gun Kelly were also in attendance.
We Celebrate Author Joyce Carol Oates's Newest Releases With a Guide to Her Bestselling Books
Joyce Carol Oates is having a moment. The writer is a force on Twitter, where followers are treated to underappreciated Canadian painters and sharp political commentary. Her classic novel Blonde, the story of Marilyn Monroe, heads to Netflix Sept. 23 starring Ana de Armas. And last month, after releasing her crime and suspense anthology Extenuating Circumstances ($40, The Mysterious Press), Oates published her latest novel, Babysitter ($30, Knopf), a haunting story inspired by a real-life serial killer in 1970s Detroit. It features all the thrills of a crime novel, including an ignored trophy wife, an orphan and errand boy for criminals who is desperate to be loved and a serial killer (dubbed Babysitter by the press) on the hunt for children he considers “not loved and not deserved.”
Rosie O’Donnell Owns 2,500 McDonald's Happy Meal Toys + 10 More Facts About the Comedian
Rosie O’Donnell takes on the role of Detective Sunday in the new 10-episode series American Gigolo (streaming Sept. 9 and on-air Sept. 11 on Showtime), a remake of the 1980 movie that starred Richard Gere. She plays the detective investigating a murder that wrongly sent male escort Julian Kaye (Jon Bernthal) to prison. Here are some fun facts about the Emmy-winning talk show host.
