Read full article on original website
Steve Coulter
5d ago
The gentrification of 5 points comes with many negative consequences such increased noise, traffic and loss of its sense of community. ln 20 years Huntsville residents will consist only of the very rich, upper middle-class and poor minorities, the working-class will be consigned to the county.
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Crawfish Springs BarbecueDoc LawrenceDecatur, AL
Mason Sisk's Attorneys Seek to Suppress "Tainted" Confession of Accused Teen MurdererA.W. NavesElkmont, AL
Huntsville Teen Indicted for Accidental Shooting Death of Seth Bishop Anderson, son of convicted killer Amy BishopA.W. NavesHuntsville, AL
A Developer Has Proposed a 22-story Building for Huntsville, AL that Connects to the Already Planned ‘Skybridge’Zack LoveHuntsville, AL
The U.S. News and World Report Has Released Their List of Best Places to Live and This Alabama City is Number OneTravel MavenHuntsville, AL
Related
Home rental prices going up in Huntsville
University of Alabama-Huntsville employee Aimee Woodard’s goal in trying to find a rental home is to find one in good shape that fits her price range. Adding to her frustration is that if she renews her lease where she lives now, she’s going to be paying a bit more than she does now.
WAFF
Group of Monte Sano neighbors sue City of Huntsville over development
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Monte Sano development could come to a screeching halt. A group of neighbors is suing the City of Huntsville and the project’s developers, See Forever, to stop it. Huntsville city leaders want to build the Summit of Monte Sano new development right next to...
City of Huntsville sets the record straight on upcoming transit changes
The City of Huntsville is planning for the future, especially with recent population growth. As the roads are getting more crowded, the City is thinking ahead on how it can improve public transportation, as a solution.
Mixed-use upscale apartment communities changing Huntsville’s landscape
Sam Yeager believes people won’t be able to recognize Huntsville 10 years from now. That is because of a transformation that is taking place downtown, in MidCity and the Research Park Boulevard area. Several mixed-use upscale apartment communities in the planning stages or under construction are changing the look of different parts of the city.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WAFF
FINANCIAL FRIDAY: Thinking about investing in the rental market
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Home prices rose 27.4% over the past year. If you are looking at investing in rental properties, it’s a growing market. This is a great market to invest in with a median rent of $1,000 and a consistently strong body of prospective renters, according to Redstone Family Realty.
Huntsville Utilities hits couple with extremely high bill on their vacant home
Huntsville Utilities and the Tennessee Valley Authority are under fire once again. People across North Alabama have opened their mailboxes in recent months to find a nasty surprise waiting in the form of high electric bills.
Huntsville City Schools to build $25 million career tech center
The problem with having what Christie Finley termed a “great problem” is that it’s still a problem. That’s why Huntsville school officials and Mayor Tommy Battle gathered Friday at Jemison High School to announce what’s expected to be the solution: A 60,000 square foot career tech center that the school system will build adjacent to the new central office soon to be built on Memorial Parkway.
alabamaliving.coop
Old Town Stock House
Stepping into the Old Town Stock House restaurant in downtown Guntersville is like stepping back in time – in a good way. It’s stepping back to the days when being pampered was an integral part of eating at a nice local restaurant. The days when the staff knew your name, your likes and your dislikes.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Secluded Alabama Airbnb Offers a Cave, Waterfalls, Lake Views
You won’t believe that this Airbnb is located in Alabama. This spot is truly one-of-a-kind because it offers super incredible views of Smith Lake, a cave that you can explore, and picture-perfect waterfalls. This super exclusive Airbnb is located in Houston, Alabama, and can fit 4 folks comfortably. You...
83-year-old bridges replaced in Morgan County, roadway reopens
A pair of bridges in Morgan County are open to drivers for the first time in more than a year.
WAFF
Fort Payne City Council voted on $3 million grocery store, public opinion heard in meeting
FORT PAYNE, Ala. - On Tuesday, the people of Fort Payne had the chance to tell city leaders what their thoughts were on a new Food City grocery store costing $3 million in a public meeting. The people were split between being for or against the expensive investment. The people...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Is Southwest Airlines coming to Huntsville International Airport?
There was a time, not long ago, when Huntsville International Airport set a laser focus on attracting Southwest Airlines to the state’s second-busiest airport. More than 2½ years and one pandemic later, the airport is acknowledging that the nation’s largest low-fare carrier is, in fact, not coming to Huntsville. But the airport and the city’s mayor are not giving up just yet.
U.S. Space and Rocket Center Artemis watch party re-scheduled
The USSRC had planned to hold a watch party for Saturday's launch - much like they did for the first launch attempt.
northjacksonpress.com
Stevenson Updates Park Building & Campground Rental Policies
Stevenson Updates Park Building & Campground Rental Policies. By Sherri Blevins At a recent Stevenson City Council meeting, the Council voted to update the prices and policies for […]. By Sherri Blevins At a recent Stevenson City Council meeting, the Council voted to update the prices and policies for...
1 dead after being struck by train in Huntsville
Huntsville Police Department is responding to a pedestrian being struck by a train in the area of Holmes Avenue late Saturday night.
WAFF
Burress Road temporarily closing
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Burress Road between Cobb and Berkley roads will be closing temporarily starting Sept. 6. The closure will happen daily Sept. 6-9 from 8 a.m. till 6 p.m. Below is a map of alternate routes that are suggested for drivers.
WAFF
One killed in shooting on Pratt Ave. in Huntsville
Former mayor, Burwell Wilbanks passed away Friday night. NASA not pursuing launch during the current launch period for Artemis I. NASA officials announced Saturday that they would not be pursuing a launch during the remainder of this launch period which ends Tuesday. Morgan Co. Sheriff’s Office identifies suspect in car...
Here’s where teachers can get a free coffee Wednesday
One coffee shop is celebrating teachers on Wednesday, September 7.
WAFF
Kitchen Cops: Huntsville bbq pit scores a 67
Traffic stop leads to multiple arrests in Limestone County. Two people attacked by dog in Lawrence Co. Two people attacked by dog in Lawrence Co. Victim identified in Quail Creek campground shooting. Updated: 11 hours ago. Victim identified in Quail Creek campground shooting. FINANCIAL FRIDAY: Thinking about investing in the...
Comments / 6