CPD release pictures of red Jeep wanted in hit-and-run that killed 5-year-old boy on Northwest Side

By Sun Times Media Wire
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x7K9k_0hazUtCa00

Chicago police have released photos of a red Jeep that struck a 5-year-old boy in a fatal hit-and-run accident in Edgebrook on the Northwest Side earlier this month.

Taha Khan had walked out the front door of his home on Cicero near Devon around 9 p.m. on Aug. 10 as his father was talking to a neighbor in the backyard, according to police.

The boy went into the street and was hit by the Jeep that then fled the scene, police said. Taha was knocked into traffic and was hit by a Volvo.

The driver of the Volvo stopped and performed CPR until an ambulance arrived and took him to St. Francis Health Center, where he died six and a half hours later, according to the Cook County medical examiner.

Khan’s parents had pleaded for help from anyone with information or video of the accident. Taha was weeks from turning 6 and was looking forward to a party with a Pokémon theme, they said.

Anyone with information was asked to call the police department’s Major Accidents Unit at (312) 745-4521.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire & Chicago Sun-Times 2022. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

