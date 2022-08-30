ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valley Mills, TX

KWTX

Driver ejected from truck in rollover accident in Fall's County

WACO, Texas (KWTX)- The driver in a rollover crash in Fall’s County is expected to be okay after being ejected from the vehicle on Sunday morning, according to investigators. The Fall’s County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a single vehicle rollover on County...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Teen arrested on manslaughter in fatal crash at Loop 340, Marlin Highway

Waco police arrested a 19-year-old man Friday on a second-degree felony charge of manslaughter in a crash that killed a 46-year-old man in late July. Police responded to the crash at 4:37 p.m. July 30 near the westbound access road for Loop 340 and the southbound access road for Marlin Highway, officials reported at the time.
WACO, TX
KWTX

Driver in Loop 340 crash charged with manslaughter

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Rafe William Kalama, 19, has been arrested and charged with manslaughter in the death of James May,46, on July 30. Waco Police officers were called around 4:37 a.m. to the Loop 340 West Bound Access Road and Marlin Highway Southbound Access Road. According to police, a...
WACO, TX
KWTX

Waco man charged for intoxication manslaughter in July fatal crash

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Johnathan Christian Lewis, 22, has been arrested in the death of Edwardo Zamora, 57, in July from a fatal crash in Waco. Lewis has been charged with Intoxication manslaughter, manslaughter and intoxication assault on Sept. 2 and is being held at the McLennan County Jail. Police...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Man arrested on intoxication manslaughter in fatal crash at 18th, Clay

Waco police arrested a 22-year-old man Friday in a mid-July crash at 18th Street and Clay Avenue that killed a 57-year-old man and sent two to the hospital. Police arrested Johnathan Christian Lewis on second-degree felony charges of intoxication manslaughter and manslaughter, and a third-degree felony charge of intoxication assault, according to a press release sent Saturday.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Arrest made after brief Gatesville ISD lockdown

GATESVILLE, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: An arrest has been made after a suspicious vehicle led to a brief lockdown within the Gatesville Independent School District on Thursday. The district posted on social media and notified faculty and staff that some of the high school students were returning from...
GATESVILLE, TX
KWTX

Man found with gunshot wound in North Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A man has been airlifted to Baylor Scott and White after being shot on Saturday evening in downtown Killeen. Killeen police officers responded at approximately 5:43 a.m. Sept. 3 to the 400 block of North 12th Street in reference to a shooting disturbance. Officers arrived and...
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

‘I’m not healing’: After fiery crash, family demands dashcam video from McLennan County sheriff

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - A month later, Dawn Johnson wants answers on what led to her son’s death after a high speed chase. She was told that her son, Kelvin Hubert, lost control of his car in the median of IH-35. His car flipped, ending in a fiery crash after a high-speed chase from a deputy. It all started after he tried to drive the wrong way on South 17th Street, a one-way street.
MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX
KCEN

Affidavit reveals Waco woman's murder was over sale of stolen lumber

CORYELL COUNTY, Texas — Editor's Note: The video attached to this article was published August 16 and is unrelated to this story. A mother and daughter in Coryell County are both charged with murder in connection to the death of a Waco woman, according to an arrest affidavit from the Coryell County Sheriff's Office.
WACO, TX
KWTX

Fiery wreck in Belton claims one life

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - A fiery rollover in Belton on Tuesday, Aug. 30, claimed the life of an individual, authorities said. The wreck involved two vehicles and happened at approximately 3:17 p.m. in the 3300 block of Lake Road. Authorities said the driver of a maroon Dodge Dakota collided with...
BELTON, TX
fox44news.com

I-35 crash in McLennan County causes traffic delays

McLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – An early Wednesday morning crash involving an overturned truck tractor semi-trailer caused traffic delays. Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Ryan Howard told FOX 44 News that at approximately 6:00 a.m. Wednesday, Troopers responded to a crash on northbound Interstate 35, near Wiggins Road – south of West. A Dodge Ram was towing a recreation vehicle, and crashed into an overturned truck tractor semi-trailer – which was blocking all northbound lanes of traffic.
MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco drive-by shooting in May leads to teen's arrest

Waco police arrested a teenager last week in a series of shootings that happened the evening of May 28 in residential areas off Bosque Boulevard. Bobby Denard Montgomery, 18, fired shots that hit two houses and a vehicle, according to arrest affidavits. At about 5:15 p.m. May 28, Montgomery shot...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

WestFest brings thousands to the small town of West

WEST, Texas (Fox 44) — Thousands of people lined the streets of West saturday morning for the Westfest parade. “It’s just a part of our makeup,” Kathy Doherty said. “It’s not labor day weekend, it’s Westfest.”. Doherty has been involved with Westfest since it...
WEST, TX
WacoTrib.com

3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $329,900

Check out this beautiful 2 story home located in the Brentwood subdivision in China Spring! It's almost new and well maintained! Upon your entrance, you are welcomed into a big hallway that leads you into the living room. The open concept opens into the dining area and the large kitchen that features gorgeous granite countertops with a tile backsplash. A half bath is found under the staircase. Make your way up to the second floor to find all three bedrooms. The master bedroom is a great size with a private bathroom that has a bathtub and walk-in shower. There is also two closets and a double vanity sink. Adjacent to the bedroom is the laundry room for your convenience. The guest bedrooms are a good size with a guest bathroom located on the second floor. After touring the property, step outside to explore the backyard. You will find a privacy fence with a detached "Man Cave" that has electricity and a window unit! Do you have kids bored at home or want to walk at a park? Lucky for you, there is a community park that is walking distance from the property. There is pavilions, a water splash pad, a playground, and a pond where you can fish! This home has so much to offer and won't last long! Contact your local Realtor TODAY to schedule your showing!
WACO, TX
dallasexpress.com

Hostage and Abductor Dead Following Police Chase

A suspect and a hostage are both dead after a 130-mile police chase that originated in Bell County in Central Texas and ended in Forth Worth Sunday evening. At a late Sunday news conference, Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes explained the department received a call from the Troy Police Department at 7:23 p.m. requesting assistance in apprehending a subject driving erratically northbound on I-35W.
FORT WORTH, TX

