LISTEN: What time of year should you care for your lawn? The fall!

By Wbbm Newsradio Staff
 5 days ago

Many homeowners do their lawn renovation in spring, but in fact, this work is better done in the fall, once summer's heat and drought have passed. On this week's episode of the Gardening Tips podcast, the Chicago Botanic Garden's Lisa Hilgenberg talks about how to care for your lawn in fall.

