Theft, drug arrests reported by authorities; seven picked up on warrants
Morgan City police and St. Mary deputies made seven arrests on warrants alleging failure to appear or contempt Thursday, while the parish Narcotics Section made a drug arrest and Patterson police booked a theft suspect. Patterson. Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported these arrests:. --Travis S. Richardson, 33, Gunther Street, Patterson,...
Teen with rifle arrested near festival grounds
Morgan City police on Thursday arrested a 17-year-old who was near the Louisiana Shrimp and Petroleum Festival grounds with what turned out to be a stolen rifle, the Police Department said. On Thursday, investigators with the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Section were in the area of the festival...
The Blessing of the Fleet
The Louisiana Shrimp and Petroleum Festival's Blessing of the Fleet went on Sunday morning despite a bit of rain. The Rev. Mike Tran of Holy Cross and the Rev. Brett Lapeyrouse of Sacred Heart were on the Berwick riverfront to bless shrimp, oilfield and pleasure boats. Vessels also took visiting festival queens, this year's festival maids and the past king and queen to the Morgan City side of the river and back. Festival Queen Jordan Gallegos and King Greg J. Hamer exchanged the traditional toast.
Area births announced
Born to Calli G. Blanco and Gavin D. Carnley of Morgan City, a girl, Kora Lynn Carnley, on Aug. 8 at Thibodaux Regional Health System. She weighed 7 pounds, 5 ounces and measured 20.5 inches. —— Born to Layla L. Gaudet and Koen J. Guillory of Morgan City, a girl,...
S&P festivities plentiful despite rain
The first bands took to the stage Friday night despite intermittent rain that caused rainbows over the Louisiana Shrimp and Petroleum Festival in downtown Morgan City. Saturday morning saw the Marcus Jones/100 Black Men 5k through the streets of downtown Morgan City. Patrick Riggins of Morgan City took first place in the men's race and Katelyn Guidry of Broussard come in first in the women's race. Marcus Jones, 77, once again participated and urged everyone to take up the sport to aid with a healthy lifestyle.
EUGENE (GENE) C. BOSWORTH
Eugene (Gene) C. Bosworth was born on November 13, 1935 in New Orleans, LA to Frederick Arthur and Anna Iris Landry Bosworth. The majority of his childhood was spent in Thibodaux, LA. At the age of 17 Gene enlisted in the U.S. Marines during the Korean War. He spent his 18th birthday in Korea. Gene also served four years in the U.S. Air Force.
RAYMOND GEORGE LaHOSTE JR.
Raymond George LaHoste, Jr., a native and resident of Morgan City, LA, was surrounded by loving family when he stepped into the arms of Jesus on Saturday, August 27, 2022 after a courageous, five-year fight with cancer. He was 67 years old. Raymond, affectionately known as Ray, was born on...
Friday was a festival for Central Catholic, Berwick, Patterson football squads
Friday really was a festival for three east St. Mary high school football teams, each of which opened the season with a 40-point performance. For the fourth, Morgan City High, the celebrations remain in the future. Berwick took down Morgan City 45-0 Friday, while Central Catholic beat Central Private 47-0....
John Flores: Waterfowl survey raises alarm about populations
Most baby boomers can tell you exactly where they were when President Kennedy was shot and killed on Nov. 22, 1963. I was in the second grade at Garfield Elementary School in Flint, Michigan, when suddenly, all classes were dismissed, and we were sent home. I remember going through the...
