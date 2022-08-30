ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgefield, CT

NewsTimes

Top Connecticut court orders new trial for murder convict

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut's highest court on Friday overturned a man's murder conviction and ordered a new trial, saying a state prosecutor improperly commented during closing arguments on the man exercising his right to remain silent before the trial. The state Supreme Court, in a 7-0 ruling, threw...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
NewsTimes

Video of detective hitting woman prompts NYPD investigation

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police said Thursday they’re investigating a confrontation this week in which a detective shoved and hit a woman, causing her to fall to the ground, after she struck him as he was helping arrest an armed suspect who was wanted in connection with an attempted killing.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NewsTimes

Hugh Bailey: Next act for Bridgeport theaters is the wrecking ball

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Connecticut is awash in Palaces. Stamford’s Palace theater, recovered from COVID-era shutdowns, attracts performers from across the nation. New Haven’s Palace was reborn in 2015 as College Street Music Hall and took its place in the city’s roster of live-music venues. Waterbury’s Palace Theater is an anchor of that city’s downtown. Even Danbury’s Palace, much reduced from its heyday, hosts performances and events.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
NewsTimes

Dan Haar: Cos Cob video spurs agreement — and political attacks

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. On its face, a video that exploded in Greenwich this week, which appears to show a public school official talking openly about illegal hiring practices, should generate little or no political fallout. If Jeremy Boland, assistant principal of the...
GREENWICH, CT
#Violent Crime
NewsTimes

Emergency crews respond to vehicle crash in Redding

REDDING — Emergency crews responded Sunday to Black Rock Turnpike for a motor vehicle crash, officials said. The collision took place sometime before 2:45 p.m. near the Easton town line, according to the Redding Volunteer Fire & EMS Company.
NewsTimes

Connecticut’s annual garlic festivals: What you need to know

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Whether you're a fan of the pungent seasoning or simply like to keep away vampires, garlic is a plant that has ingrained itself in the worlds of both culinary and culture. Garlic is so cherished that Connecticut offers not only one, but two different garlic festivals in the fall.
BETHLEHEM, CT
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
