This American residence is the world's only eight-sided, fully domed homeAnita DurairajIrvington, NY
11 Must Visit Coffee Spots in Westchester, NYGirl Eats WestchesterWestchester County, NY
Remembering beloved actor Gene Wilder on the sixth anniversary of his passingJames PatrickStamford, CT
St. Jude Parish’s Annual Italian Festival Is A Four-Day Event For Family And FriendsFlorence CarmelaMonroe, CT
Sara Bareilles to Perform Live at The Capitol Theatre on October 6Suzanne RothbergPort Chester, NY
NewsTimes
Top Connecticut court orders new trial for murder convict
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut's highest court on Friday overturned a man's murder conviction and ordered a new trial, saying a state prosecutor improperly commented during closing arguments on the man exercising his right to remain silent before the trial. The state Supreme Court, in a 7-0 ruling, threw...
NewsTimes
Danbury police: Waterbury woman allegedly threatened man at gunpoint in ‘road rage’ incident
DANBURY — A Waterbury woman was arrested Thursday after allegedly threatening to kill a man during a “road rage” incident, according to police. Danielle Barnaby, 43, of Wood Street, was charged with threatening, reckless endangerment and breach of peace, Sgt. John Krupinsky said in an email. Officers...
NewsTimes
PD body camera footage shows Ridgefield cop explaining why he shot bear on his Newtown property
NEWTOWN — In the hour or so after an off-duty Ridgefield cop shot a beloved black bear, officers from multiple law enforcement agencies descended on his Newtown property to examine the animal and question the homeowner about why he killed the bear with his AR-15 rifle. Body camera videos...
NewsTimes
Video of detective hitting woman prompts NYPD investigation
NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police said Thursday they’re investigating a confrontation this week in which a detective shoved and hit a woman, causing her to fall to the ground, after she struck him as he was helping arrest an armed suspect who was wanted in connection with an attempted killing.
NewsTimes
Hugh Bailey: Next act for Bridgeport theaters is the wrecking ball
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Connecticut is awash in Palaces. Stamford’s Palace theater, recovered from COVID-era shutdowns, attracts performers from across the nation. New Haven’s Palace was reborn in 2015 as College Street Music Hall and took its place in the city’s roster of live-music venues. Waterbury’s Palace Theater is an anchor of that city’s downtown. Even Danbury’s Palace, much reduced from its heyday, hosts performances and events.
NewsTimes
John Breunig (opinion): A good day for GOP in Greenwich, a bad one in New Canaan
I probably should have checked my brain for hidden recording devices when I started having this thought. It was Tuesday morning and I was trying to wrap my head around a column topic for the week. My internal dialogue went something like this:. “Gee, the New Canaan Board of Education...
NewsTimes
Since 2016, nearly 900 vehicles have struck train bridges: Here’s how some CT towns compare
The situation, inconvenient as it is, is not at all uncommon in Connecticut. There were 876 incidents of vehicles striking railroad bridges in Connecticut from 2016 through 2021, according to data from the Metropolitan Transportation Authority. “Bridge strikes are happening too often,” Josh Morgan, spokesperson and communications manager for the...
NewsTimes
Dan Haar: Cos Cob video spurs agreement — and political attacks
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. On its face, a video that exploded in Greenwich this week, which appears to show a public school official talking openly about illegal hiring practices, should generate little or no political fallout. If Jeremy Boland, assistant principal of the...
NewsTimes
‘Banks will not support it’: Buying legal cannabis in CT? Here’s how it will be handled
Travel to Massachusetts or over to New Jersey to buy cannabis. If you use a card, it’s likely the “budtender” will give you change in cash. You hand them your Visa or Mastercard, and they hand you your legally purchased cannabis products and maybe a dollar or so in change.
NewsTimes
In Photos: Greenwich students head back to school with new faces to greet
GREENWICH — Students were greeted by their teachers on the first day of the 2022-2023 school year at International School at Dundee in Riverside on Thursday. All Greenwich Public Schools students returned to start the new school year on Thursday.
NewsTimes
Sherman’s new school board chair brings his experience as former student, veteran and business owner
SHERMAN — Growing up in the ‘90s in Sherman, Matt Vogt enjoyed playing with his friends and seeing his teachers at The Sherman School. Vogt, who is now 35 and has children who attend the school, has come full circle. He’s been named the chairman of the school’s Board of Education.
NewsTimes
New Fairfield’s plan to build bus parking lot on school property sparks opposition and legal fight
NEW FAIRFIELD — The town is standing by its plan to construct a school bus parking lot on the site of the to-be-demolished Consolidated School, despite mounting opposition from residents and a legal fight. Residents unsuccessfully petitioned the Board of Selectmen to call a special town meeting for residents...
NewsTimes
Firefighters battle ‘heavy fire’ on Railroad Street apartment building in New Milford; no injuries
NEW MILFORD — Firefighters from four units took about 40 minutes to extinguish a heavy blaze Thursday evening inside a Railroad Street apartment, according fire officials. There were no injuries. The fire, which began around 9 p.m., originated from one apartment of a four-apartment building at the intersection of...
NewsTimes
Emergency crews respond to vehicle crash in Redding
REDDING — Emergency crews responded Sunday to Black Rock Turnpike for a motor vehicle crash, officials said. The collision took place sometime before 2:45 p.m. near the Easton town line, according to the Redding Volunteer Fire & EMS Company.
NewsTimes
Brookfield resident opens Dairy Queen franchise — and three more could come to CT
BROOKFIELD — Longtime resident Tim Bomba officially became a restaurant owner this month after opening the doors to a Dairy Queen Grill & Chill franchise at 138 Federal Road. “After years of working in sales, I was eager to open a business of my own. Dairy Queen is a...
NewsTimes
Connecticut’s annual garlic festivals: What you need to know
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Whether you're a fan of the pungent seasoning or simply like to keep away vampires, garlic is a plant that has ingrained itself in the worlds of both culinary and culture. Garlic is so cherished that Connecticut offers not only one, but two different garlic festivals in the fall.
NewsTimes
The ink is barely dry on Danbury’s new retail pot sales law and there’s already a zoning challenge
DANBURY — Among the biggest advocates for the city’s new law allowing retail pot sales and other types of cannabis businesses was the Botanist — the city’s already existing medical marijuana dispensary on the west side. So when Danbury passed the new law on Aug. 9...
NewsTimes
$14.1 million investment in Brookfield’s downtown gains steam with sidewalk expansion
BROOKFIELD — The Cleveland Browns football logo front-and-center on his hardhat and a Cavaliers symbol to the side, Greg Dembowski took a break Tuesday afternoon to explain the ongoing development in the Four Corners section of the town. At the corner of Route 7 and Old Federal Road behind...
NewsTimes
UConn football team celebrates at Rentschler after imperfect victory: ‘Hell of a start’
EAST HARTFORD — Victor Rosa rumbled into the end zone for the final points of an imperfect but ultimately comfortable 28-3 victory over Central Connecticut Saturday afternoon and UConn football players celebrated on the field, down the tunnel and into the locker room at Rentschler Field. “That’s a hell...
