Tanya Shares What She Learned From Ashley Tisdale’s Manifestation Course

By Sierra Marquina
On Air with Ryan Seacrest
 5 days ago
Have we been manifesting all wrong this whole time? Tanya Rad attended Ashley Tisdale's wellness retreat in honor of her new Frenshe line at Target and learned from manifestation coach Heather the proper way to manifest.

Tanya shared she learned it all comes back to our feelings and the why.

"One of the things she said was -- I was talking about wanting to be engaged -- and she said, 'Why do you want that?'" Tanya shared, adding she explained she's looking for companionship, safety and love and that Heather then asked, "Well does he give you those?"

"It's like what does an engagement matter … when I have all these things?” Tanya realized.

Heather shared with Tanya you need to think about the why behind everything that you want and that's when things will really fall into place.

Plus, you need to have "expanders"! Find out what expanders are by listening back for more:

