A day trip to Massachusetts' North Shore
This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. Day trip to Marblehead, Massachusettscarleealexandria.com. There’s nothing quite like the New England coastline. During my time in Boston to see my friend Olivia, we ventured on a day trip to explore Massachusetts’ North Shore.
Ipswich River is “dead,” but the worst of the drought is yet to come
IPSWICH — “To be blunt, the river is dead,” said Wayne Castonguay, executive director at the Ipswich River Watershed Association (IRWA). As of Aug. 30, the river plummeted through all previous drought records when it reached zero flow. Last week, the U.S. Geological Survey recorded a mere...
Body of missing boater recovered in Harwich early Saturday
HARWICH, Mass. — The body of a missing boater was recovered in Harwich early Saturday morning after he was last seen heading to the boat to prepare for a family fishing trip. The boater was reported missing in Saquatucket Harbor around 3 a.m. Saturday and after a brief search...
Steamship Authority employee assaulted by customer in Ferry parking lot on Cape Cod
FALMOUTH, Mass. — A parking lot attendant working for the Steamship Authority was assaulted by a customer Thursday night while working at a Falmouth Ferry boat parking lot. The employee was stationed outside of the Palmer Avenue Parking Lot just after 6:00 p.m. to direct customers to park at the Authority’s secondary lot on Thomas B. Landers Road because the Palmer lot was full.
IN THIS ARTICLE
4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Massachusetts
While it's definitely not as famous as other states, Massachusetts is definitely worth exploring all year long and those who are lucky enough to live here know that it's a state that has a lot to offer. To prove it, I have put together a list of four amazing places that make for a great affordable weekend getaway in Massachusetts but are also a great option for a longer vacation. Here's what made it on the list.
The fire escape ripped open the truck ‘like a can of tuna’
A look at moving-day past, present, and future. Double-parked U-Hauls, household debris littering the sidewalks, and at least one roof-less moving truck causing chaos on Storrow Drive can mean only one thing: Moving day has arrived in Boston. Across the city, somewhere between 60 percent and 80 percent of leases...
2 Killed in Dorchester Shooting, DA Confirms
Police in Boston responded to an early morning shooting in Dorchester in which three people were shot, two fatally, the Suffolk County District Attorney's office confirmed. A woman told NBC10 Boston that multiple people were shot, including one of her loved ones, a 29-year-old military veteran and father of a 4-year-old girl. The woman said that she and her daughter had to come by the scene on Melbourne Street to identify one of the victims.
Massachusetts woman's death in Maine vacation home ruled homicide
LOVELL, Maine — A Massachusetts woman who died at a Maine vacation home in February was the victim of a homicide, officials said Thursday. Officials responded on Feb. 24 to a home in Lovell, Maine, to conduct a welfare check on 41-year-old Jennifer Lingard of Dighton, Massachusetts. Lingard was in Lovell vacationing at her family’s home.
Waterfront hotel in Massachusetts named best in United States
CHATHAM, Mass. — Three hotels in New England, including a gem in Massachusetts, have landed on a list of the 10 best waterfront hotels in the United States. The Chatham Bars Inn on Cape Cod was named the best waterfront hotel in the country, according USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice for 2022.
Sandy Neck Beach Closed, Walkers Pond Advisory Due to Water Quality Issues
BARNSTABLE – Barnstable officials have closed Sandy Neck Beach to swimming due to elevated bacteria levels. The closure joins a warning-level advisory at Hinckley Pond and a pet advisory at Long and North Ponds. Meanwhile, Fair Acres Beach has been reopened to swimming after testing lower counts of bacteria...
Cape Cod Fairgrounds Harvest Festival Cancelled
FALMOUTH – A popular community event won’t be happening this year at the Cape Cod Fairgrounds. Officials released a statement that this fall’s Harvest Festival has been cancelled. “While we were looking forward to hosting, our board of directors deemed that this would be the most prudent course of action for the Fairgrounds,” the statement […] The post Cape Cod Fairgrounds Harvest Festival Cancelled appeared first on CapeCod.com.
14 Hour Train Ride From Montreal to Boston With Stops in Maine is in the Making
Take the train to Montreal? It could happen. The Bangor Daily News reported that there could be a train that goes from Montreal to Boston if they get the money for it. It would go from Montreal to Sherbrooke (in Quebec) and then cross over into Vermont. Then it heads into New Hampshire and will go through Bethel, Auburn, Portland, and Old Orchard Beach. Then off to Boston.
Massachusetts man who spends his days giving to community hits on $4,000,000 instant game ticket
If you believe in karma, this story may just be for you as a man who spends his days giving back to his community is now a millionaire. According to the Massachusetts State Lottery, Richard Bonanno has won a $4 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “4,000,000 Mayhem” $10 instant ticket game.
Officials warn the public as another black bear spotted in Bristol County
Officials warn as bears are expanding their range in Massachusetts and that includes Bristol County. According to the Easton Police Department, the above black bear was spotted on Sheridan Street Monday night. “Clearly, these bears are settling into our community and are laying down roots here for future generations. For...
These 2 Boston Rooftop Bars Were Just Named Among the Very Best in the U.S.
If you're looking to grab a drink and also soak up some views of Boston's iconic skyline, a new compilation of rooftop bars has a couple spots in the Hub you may want to check out. Big 7, a travel website, has released a ranking of the top 50 rooftop...
The Weeknd cancels sold-out LA stadium concert during show after his voice 'went out' singing third song
The Weeknd abruptly canceled his Los Angeles concert moments after he began singing Saturday night at SoFi Stadium amid vocal concerns. Fans packed the newly-built, 70,000-seat arena in Inglewood, California, for the second, sold-out night of his "After Hours Til Dawn" global stadium tour, only to be left disappointed a few songs into the show when he pulled the plug on the entire production.
50 Boston slang words and sayings you should know
Even to our fellow New Englanders, Bostonians can sometimes sound like we are speaking a different language. Whether you’re a college student with four years ahead of you, you just married a local or are simply here for a vacation, everyone new to Boston could use a crash course on our local lingo. From our colorful terms of endearment to the nicknames we’ve bestowed upon our favorite neighborhoods, there’s so much more to Boston slang than dropping your “Rs.” So, when you ask for directions to the Freedom Trail or to the best Irish pub in town, listen carefully and you may be able to translate a few of our favorite Boston sayings.
Crash snarls traffic on Sagamore Bridge
BOURNE – A traffic crash caused delays going over the Sagamore Bridge. The collision was reported eastbound and a photo from the scene showed one vehicle facing the wrong direction. Luckily no serious injuries were reported. Mass State Police are investigating the crash. Cape Wide News was created in...
The best clam shacks in New England
Boston.com readers highlighted 74 clam shacks where you can get a fried seafood fix. While you travel around New England, you’re likely to stumble upon some classic clam shacks, where you can pull over to get a meal. Whether you head north to Maine or partake in what Cape Cod has to offer, New England’s clam shacks have long doled out delicious seafood, from fried clams, to lobster rolls, to plates of scallops.
New Green Line ‘Supercars' in the Works After MBTA Awards $810 Million Contract
The MBTA is one step closer to rolling out more than 100 new Green Line train cars, after awarding a contract worth over $810 million to a train manufacturing company out of Upstate New York. The public transit agency awarded an over-$810 million contact to CAF USA, which will cover...
