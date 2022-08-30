'Trade market heating up' for Jalen Reagor

The trade market around the NFL is "heating up" when it comes to Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Jalen Reagor, according to Inside The Birds podcast host Geoff Mosher.

NFL teams have until 4:00 p.m. E.T. on Tuesday to reduce rosters to 53 players.

Reagor, 23, was the Eagles' 20th overall pick in 2020 and after two disappointing seasons, there has been some speculation that he could be released. However, the Eagles will lose $2.4 million in cap space if they flat out release Reagor, while they would save $1.8 million if they were able to trade him.

Reagor caught 31 and 33 balls in his first two NFL seasons, respectively, totaling 695 yards and three touchdowns.

So far, the Eagles have reportedly released C Cameron Tom, DT Renell Wren , S Jaquiski Tartt, QB Carson Strong, RB Jason Huntley, TE Richard Rodgers, and WR Greg Ward (injury settlement).

