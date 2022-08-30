ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Are Brands Ready to ‘BeReal’?

By Rhonda Richford
WWD
WWD
 5 days ago

No filter, no algorithm, no video, no likes, no ads and no curated “aesthetic.” It’s time to BeReal, the latest social media app that’s all about authenticity.

BeReal sends out a notification to all its users at a random time each day, and they have a two-minute window to post two simultaneously snapped pics: one facing out to show their location, and a selfie to convey their mood. With its low-fi look and lack of time to find the perfect pose, it’s being hailed as the anti- Instagram . The app has taken off with a predominantly Gen Z userbase, in part due to its lack of polish .

More from WWD

“Everyone’s kind of burnt out on content creation fatigue,” said Sierra Moore, creative director of social marketing firm Open Influence, citing the current levels of curation on both Instagram and TikTok . “The snapshot levels the playing field.”

Even TikTok , which started with an air of spontaneous authenticity, has become highly produced. There are fewer people dancing in their sweatpants and more scripted content.

“Now the threshold is higher to create a TikTok just from a creator lens,” said Geoffrey Goldberg, chief creative officer of content agency Movers + Shakers. “It doesn’t give you that same level of transparency into just normal everyday life. BeReal we see as filling this new, previously unmet need for Gen Z to just really have a crazy level of transparency. The fact that it’s growing so fast shows how hungry this generation is for that level of visibility into each other’s lives. It’s really hit a passion point for people.”

Launched in 2020 by Paris-based cofounders Alexis Barreyat and Kevin Perreau, BeReal received a $30 million cash injection from Andreessen Horowitz and Accel last year, and a second round was reported earlier this year valuing the company at $600 million. BeReal started to boom earlier this year and sits atop the Apple App Store in the U.S. with more than 28 million downloads so far.

With its simultaneous, surprise notifications, it’s also gamified social media in a way that encourages everyone to play along, similar to the frenzy of Wordle last year. But the limited posting time frame makes it more challenging for brands to present curated content to the world.

E.l.f. was the first beauty brand to post on the platform earlier this month. The company spent weeks exploring and “just learning the ropes,” said chief brand officer Laurie Lim, and worked with Goldberg’s Movers + Shakers before launching a secret promo code to 150 followers. Lim said the campaign was a success, but added they had no expectations or metrics.

“We definitely did not have any ‘we need to hit this many fans’ [target], it was just making sure we put something out there and just really waiting to see how the community responded to us,” she said. Lim noted that E.l.f. has been an early adopter on other platforms, including TikTok, Triller and Clubhouse, among others.

“With BeReal, we see a real opportunity to just give fans this unfiltered, authentic look at E.l.f.-exclusive content: what’s going on behind the scenes, what the office looks like. So [early adopting] is allowing us to listen to what our consumer and community will respond to, but also give them a level of transparency that we feel that not a lot of brands have offered yet,” she said.

Contemporary brand PacSun has traditionally been an early adopter of social as well. But in a meta-move this time around, it posted simulated BeReal on Twitter, which led to followers trying to find them on BeReal.

“It shows there is the hunger there, or at least a curiosity,” said PacSun senior manager or influencers and social media Tyler MacDonald. BeReal itself has been meme-ified, with people creating fake posts with film or historical characters. PacSun saw it as a moment to be in on the joke.

“For us, the most important thing about organic social, and why it’s so exciting, is it just gives us the opportunity to explore alongside the consumer. So we really want to be activating as they are figuring it out as well,” he said.

PacSun plans to launch on the new platform “within the next couple of months” and, like its Gen Z users, not overthink it. “We’re not trying to make sure everything is perfectly placed, and that speaks to the future of social too. It’s a little bit more, ‘Let’s just have fun and get it out.’ That’s really been our approach to a lot of these newer platforms,” MacDonald said.

It’s a chance to be a little more quirky or daring — showing off incomplete designs or works in progress, for example. “Brands have been saying they actually like the idea that it is less permanent, so that they can do a bigger play, whether it’s a discount code or sharing a sneak peek versus putting it out on the larger platform where there’s millions of people getting a look at what they’re working on that they might not want to share yet,” Moore added.

But while BeReal might be all about transparency and sharing, its founders Barreayat and Perreau don’t give interviews and the company is secretive about its growth plans, leaving analysts to speculate about how they might monetize without alienating its young users with ads.

Brands could pay for verified profiles if they will be providing codes through the app, or a subscription service similar to Patreon where fans could get exclusive content. That model could also work for influencers; Instagram rolled out a similar subscription feature in July.

“I think just as anything starting out, [brands are] a little nervous to put too much of a dollar amount toward it until they know if it’s going to be worth it. But it can pay off if you’re the first adopters on it,” said Moore, comparing it to the initial days of TikTok.

Social media stars have burned bright and quickly burned out before — who can forget Clubhouse? It turns out a lot of its former users. That app peaked at more than 4 million users in early 2021, but dropped below 900,000 less than six months later after it failed to attract brands and influencers.

According to McDonald, the question is less around the BeReal’s potential longevity or an investment than finding ways to strengthen PacSun’s connection with consumers. “There is manpower that goes behind it, but I also think there is a little bit less of a risk,” he said, noting that they’ve been sharing real-time content during photo shoots over Instagram, and have returned to Snapchat showcasing employee takeovers.

They are exploring similar ideas for BeReal. “[The platform] is an opportunity to show just a more raw look,” MacDonald said. Giving the account to interns, or the photo department for a day, are options they are considering.

Lim also said E.l.f. is looking at the idea of putting the account in the hands of its interns, or perhaps asking for customer input on a new lipstick shade, for example, as a way to strengthen the direct connection with its followers.

While Instagram has morphed into a shopping platform and TikTok launched a new e-commerce ad suite that juices the algorithm for brands to get their ads in front of more eyeballs, BeReal positions itself as a return to the “IRL friends only” nature of early social networks.

“The way the BeReal algorithm and friending works, it’s not really conducive for a brand to go out and truly recruit new audiences [and] I don’t see it as conducive for an influencer to build a following,” said Goldberg, noting it connects via a phone’s contact list and a user can only see others’ content if they have posted their own.

And unlike Instagram and TikTok, which fill one’s feed with videos or content from creators they don’t follow, BeReal is positioned as a more intimate way to build community among superfans of a brand rather than push product. In the app’s own words: “BeReal won’t make you famous. If you want to become an influencer you can stay on TikTok and Instagram.”

“That’s a totally different paradigm,” added Goldberg of the app’s approach. For now, users need to seek out the brands they love, though he believes the competing apps can fulfill different needs.

“Creators and brands can connect with the community they already have on TikTok, or Instagram, and share cross platform. It’s not necessarily one replacing the other, but going hand in hand,” Moore added. “As far as monetizing, they’re going to have to be careful, because the BeReal vision is not to become that.”

With that in mind, brands are trying to find the right balance between connection and commerce.

“It’s test and learn for sure, and what we want to do is make sure we’re keeping pace with what people on BeReal actually want. We always want to be there in an authentic and genuine way,” Goldberg said. “We never want to be that brand that’s crashing the party.”

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

The 10 Richest Beauty Influencers of 2022

Beauty influencing is a lucrative business. New data from Cosmetify estimates the earnings of top beauty influencers for the second year in a row, evaluating each creator’s Instagram, YouTube and TikTok earnings for a combined total yield. More from WWDChloe Cherry Celebrates Urban Decay Vice Lip Bond Liquid Lip Color CampaignBeauty at Afropunk Miami 2022Eye Candy: Inside the 2022 Fragrance Foundation Awards Safiya Nygaard has taken the first-place spot, previously occupied by Huda Kattan in 2021, who is now the second-highest earner in beauty. Nygaard, who initially rose to prominence through her BuzzFeed series, LadyLike, took to YouTube following her departure from BuzzFeed...
MAKEUP
WWD

Acne Patch Brand Fazit Embraces #Acnepositivity Movement

“We’re showing the real side of acne,” said Nina LaBruna, founder of Fazit. The beauty brand, launched in January, has been building a community on TikTok, spreading a message of #acnepositivity while showcasing its line of acne patches.More from WWDChloe Cherry Celebrates Urban Decay Vice Lip Bond Liquid Lip Color CampaignBeauty at Afropunk Miami 2022Eye Candy: Inside the 2022 Fragrance Foundation Awards Gaining millions of views on the platform, the videos are “gory, closeups of eruptions” — unfiltered imagery of what it means to deal with zits. Viewers, feeling more comfortable showcasing their acne struggles, are baring their makeup-free faces and sharing...
SKIN CARE
WWD

Kim Kardashian Stars in Balenciaga’s Fall Campaign

Kim Kardashian, who wore a packing-tape catsuit to Balenciaga’s fall 2022 fashion show in Paris, slipped into the finale look for the brand’s advertising campaign. She gives a backward glance in the clingy blue fishtail gown with built-in gloves as lightning forks flash above a bleak, icy landscape.More from WWDKim Kardashian's Paris Couture Week StyleFront Row at Jean Paul Gaultier by Olivier Rousteing Couture Fall 2022Balenciaga Couture Fall 2022 Berlin-based photographer Daniel Roché depicts Kardashian and the other campaign faces — Alexa Demie, Big Matthew, Khadim Sock, and Kim Yeon-koung — against a variety of backdrops, from balmy beaches to snowy forests. Balenciaga...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

DVF Awards Celebrate Women Empowerment, Sisterhood in Venice

VENICE — “We all share the fact that we never want to be victims, we may lose our health, our wealth, our family but we never lose our character,” said Diane von Furstenberg before bestowing the DVF Awards on Thursday evening here, and surely the women on stage and in the stunning frescoed salon of the Scuola Grande San Giovanni Evangelista were the embodiment of resilience and drive. “We don’t have power, we are power,” said Ava DuVernay, who received the Inspiration DVF Award from the hands of Dame Donna Langley, chairwoman of Universal Pictures. The “Selma” director is currently writing,...
CELEBRATIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Marketing#Party#Tiktok#Movers Shakers
WWD

Lymphatic Massage Is Celebrities’ Current Favorite Wellness Go-to

You’ve no doubt seen the Instagram posts, be it from the accounts of the famous and fabulous or your wellness trend-loving follow: someone lying on a massage table, except instead of inner peace they’re showing off a svelte abdomen, supposedly flushed of any retained fluids and looking sculpted like never before.  It’s lymphatic massage, and it’s all the rage these days in the health and wellness sphere. But for Rebecca Faria, the Beverly Hills-based practitioner behind Detox by Rebecca, lymphatic massage is nothing new. More from WWDWhere to Stay and Dine in New York This FallHyke RTW Spring 2023Step It Up: Colorful...
CELEBRITIES
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Beyoncé Glams It Up in Second Tiffany Campaign

Tiffany & Co., enjoying a renaissance under LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton ownership, has tapped Beyoncé for a second advertising campaign with fierce fashion imagery that resembles the album art from her latest release, “Renaissance.” The music superstar, who appeared alongside her famous husband Jay-Z in a major Tiffany campaign last year, returns solo wearing custom clothes by LaQuan Smith, Graham Cruz, Michael Challita and others — plus “pinnacle expressions” of Tiffany’s iconic fine jewelry lines Tiffany T, Tiffany HardWear, Tiffany Knot and Tiffany Lock. She also dons select Tiffany pieces by Jean Schlumberger and Elsa Peretti.More from WWDPhotos of the...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Hillary Clinton Attends DVF Awards in Venice

Hillary Clinton was among the attendees at the DVF Awards hosted Thursday night during the Venice Film Festival. The awards ceremony, which was hosted by fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg, was held in Venice for the first time and was the 13th edition of the annual event. Clinton, fresh off her red carpet appearance during the premiere of “White Noise” on Wednesday during the opening night of the Venice Film Festival, was among the night’s honorees.More from WWDVenice Film Festival 2022 Red Carpet LooksAlberta Ferretti Hosts Events during Venice Film FestivalPhotos from the 2021 Venice Film Festival Red Carpet Clinton wore a...
ENTERTAINMENT
WWD

‘Throwback’ Fashion Is Tops in Search Trends

The latest Google trends analysis from Dia & Co. shows shoppers embracing the past. Key findings from the report show that the most widespread trends found in Google searches are looks from the 1980s, 1990s and the early Aughts, “but we’re seeing a current explosion of trends from the 1960s and 1970s,” authors of the report noted.More from WWDThe Top Trending Celebrity Style of 2020Inside the Jacquard by Google Exhibit in ParisCondé Nast, Google Pixel Cover Campaign By product category, some of the most popular throwback trends “in the U.S. at the moment are cargo pants, bucket hats, fanny packs and mom...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Snapchat
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Longevity
WWD

Julianne Moore Shines in Sequined Valentino Dress for ‘White Noise’ Premiere at Venice Film Festival 2022

Julianne Moore is continuing her streak of standout fashion moments during the 2022 Venice Film Festival.  The Oscar-winning actress attended the film festival’s premiere of director Noah Baumbach’s film “White Noise” Wednesday night wearing a sequined dress from Valentino. Moore’s look consisted of a black body suit worn under a sheer black dress adorned with multi-colored sequins. She accented the look with a matching sequined cape. More from WWDVenice Film Festival 2022 Red Carpet LooksValentino Couture Fall 2022Celebrities in Pink at the 2022 Met Gala Moore was joined on the red carpet by an array of celebrities including Adam Driver, Tessa Thompson, Don...
CELEBRITIES
WWD

FKA Twigs on Reinventing Through Beauty and the Skin Care Product She Swears By

“I’m very much coming out of my character, coming back into me,” said FKA twigs. The multifaceted talent — a singer, songwriter, dancer and actress — just wrapped filming Rupert Sanders’ “The Crow,” opposite Bill Skarsgård.More from WWDChloe Cherry Celebrates Urban Decay Vice Lip Bond Liquid Lip Color CampaignBeauty at Afropunk Miami 2022Eye Candy: Inside the 2022 Fragrance Foundation Awards “Today has been really fun, because it’s the first time that I feel that I’m back to myself,” she added, backstage at a pop-up event for Viktor & Rolf in Los Angeles. She’s the face of the brand’s latest fragrance, Good Fortune. Beauty...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Designers With ‘Influence’ Have the Edge

Virgil Abloh broke the mold in terms of the skill set a creative director can — and should — possess. The late designer, the mastermind behind the Off-White brand and Louis Vuitton’s explosive menswear business, has become a leading role model for fashion students with his multidisciplinary, inclusive and community-minded approach to fashion, according to Valérie Berdah-Levy, director of Istituto Marangoni’s Paris school.More from WWDKim Kardashian's Paris Couture Week StyleBalenciaga Couture Fall 2022Brooklyn Museum Celebrates Virgil Abloh: Figures of Speech Opening Equally popular is Japanese streetwear pioneer Nigo, now the creative director of Kenzo. Berdah-Levy explained that he is a multihyphenate with...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Jessica Alba’s The Honest Co. Launches in China

Jessica Alba’s The Honest Co. has entered China. The company has teamed up with global growth partner SuperOrdinary to launch on Tmall, China’s leading e-commerce platform owned by Alibaba. “Beauty enthusiasts in China are seeking out effective, clean beauty formulations and are eager to integrate them into their...
BUSINESS
WWD

Cate Blanchett Goes Chic in Giorgio Armani for ‘Tár’ Photo-call at Venice Film Festival

Cate Blanchett had a standout fashion moment at the photocall for her latest movie, “Tar,” at the 2022 Venice Film Festival. The Oscar-winning actress wore a powder blue look by Giorgio Armani, which consisted of a bib-like blouse paired with matching pleated hemmed trousers and a waist belt. She topped off the outfit with white pumps. She styled her hair up and kept her makeup simple. More from WWDVenice Film Festival 2022 Red Carpet LooksU.S. Open 2022 Celebrity Fans Holding CourtMTV VMAs 2022 Red Carpet Arrivals She was styled by Elizabeth Stewart, who also works with the likes of Viola Davis, Julia Roberts...
MOVIES
WWD

A Look Back at Zendaya’s Best Fashion Moments

Zendaya, who turns 26 today, has become one of the biggest style stars to watch. The “Euphoria” actress has worked with fashion stylist Law Roach for a decade, together creating some of her most memorable fashion moments, including some major red carpet appearances in recent years. For the 2020 Emmy Awards — where Zendaya won the award for Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her role in HBO’s “Euphoria” — the actress wore a Christopher John Rogers dress from fall 2020 dress with a plunging neckline, black puffy sleeves and a voluminous purple skirt. Roach uploaded images on Instagram, as...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Hillary Clinton Makes Rare Appearance in Sparkling Caftan at Venice Film Festival 2022

Hillary Clinton made a surprise appearance on opening night of the 2022 Venice Film Festival.  The former secretary of state, first lady and presidential candidate attended the premiere of director Noah Baumbach’s film “White Noise” on Wednesday night at the 79th edition of the film festival. Clinton walked the red carpet wearing a powder blue caftan embellished with crystals, pairing the look with silver rings and bangles. More from WWDVenice Film Festival 2022 Red Carpet Looks'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' London PremiereU.S. Open 2022 Celebrity Fans Holding Court She was among many attendees at the film’s premiere, including Julianne Moore,...
TENNIS
WWD

The Latest Beauty Executive Moves at Skinfix, Naturopathica, Beekman 1802 and More

Several new appointments are underway in beauty’s C-suites. Here, the latest executive moves. Beekman 1802 has tapped Justin Macione as its new chief financial officer. Previously the CFO and chief operating officer at Tupperware Brands, in his new role Macione will bolster Beekman 1802’s omnichannel footprint as the brand continues to expand its in-store and online distribution. More from WWDChloe Cherry Celebrates Urban Decay Vice Lip Bond Liquid Lip Color CampaignBeauty at Afropunk Miami 2022Eye Candy: Inside the 2022 Fragrance Foundation Awards Formerly the chief executive officer at French skin care company Caudalie, Virginie Milosevic has been appointed president of Skinfix....
BUSINESS
WWD

Tula Skincare Joins Forces With Magnolia Bakery

Magnolia Bakery’s beloved banana pudding is taking on a new form.  The New York City bakery has partnered with Tula Skincare to launch Take Care + Indulge, a two-in-one body cleanser and exfoliator inspired by Magnolia’s signature banana pudding. More from WWDChloe Cherry Celebrates Urban Decay Vice Lip Bond Liquid Lip Color CampaignBeauty at Afropunk Miami 2022Eye Candy: Inside the 2022 Fragrance Foundation Awards Available beginning Sept. 5 on Tula’s website and at Ulta Beauty, the limited-edition product will retail for $36 and marks Tula’s first product collaboration with another brand to date.  “We’re serious about skin care, but we also don’t take ourselves...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Step It Up

After a long period of sneakers and cozy footwear, the platform heel is staging a coup. The definitive “It” shoe from the spring 2022 runways — case in point the towering versions at Versace, Marc Jacobs or Valentino. Athleisure may be here to stay but designers are betting customers are more than ready to dress up, needing their footwear to make a mark. The 2022 styles are modern, colorful, whimsical, refreshed designs that bring nostalgic vibes, think “Spice World” but 2022. They counterbalance delicate dresses and laser-cut suiting, adding a bit of “heightened” contrast. And while it’s been seen on...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

WWD

37K+
Followers
25K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy