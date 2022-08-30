Read full article on original website
Related
valleynewslive.com
Man arrested for threatening to shoot a bartender at a Grand Forks restaurant
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man is in jail after threatening to shoot a bartender at a Grand Forks restaurant. The Grand Forks Police Department says they were dispatched to Ely’s Ivy Restaurant on 3rd Street Saturday afternoon. They say Travon Booth was heavily intoxicated. The...
Woman charged with murder, arson after fatal camper fire near Cass Lake
A Minneapolis woman is facing charges of murder and arson for allegedly lighting a camper on fire near Cass Lake on Tuesday, killing someone who became trapped in the blaze. Prosecutors in Beltrami County on Friday charged Cora L. Quaderer, 34, with two counts of second-degree murder and one count of first-degree arson.
valleynewslive.com
Teen injured in an off-road vehicle crash in Mahnomen County
MAHNOMEN COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A 13-year-old teen from Climax was hurt in a collision involving two off-road vehicles in Mahnomen County. According to a Minnesota State Patrol report, both off-road vehicles were heading west on Highway 113 when they collided. The 46-year-old driver of the second off-road...
KNOX News Radio
Two GF residents killed in crash
Two Grand Forks resident were killed in a one car crash near Crookston late Friday night. The Minnesota State Patrol says a 35 year old female driver was heading east on Highway 2 when the vehicle left the road and struck a tree. Both the driver and a 33 year...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kroxam.com
ARREST/FIRE REPORT- SEPTEMBER 3, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Jesse Jay Hockenson, 44, no address provided, for 3rd-Degree DUI. Andrew Agustin Martinez, 30, of Fisher, for 3rd-Degree DUI. Wyatt Lee Gendron, 31, of North Dakota, MN, for Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle. Kendrick Kirk Trullinger,...
valleynewslive.com
Fatal crash on Highway 2 near Crookston
CROOKSTON, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Crookston emergency crews responded to a fatal crash on Highway 2 just after 11:30 p.m. Friday. Authorities say a car was traveling on the highway near South Road when the vehicle left the road and hit a tree. A 35-year-old woman and 33-year-old man...
Minnesota Woman Arrested After Human Remains Were Found In Camper Fire
Officials suspect the fire was set intentionally.
valleynewslive.com
Two die after car hits tree on Highway 2 near Crookston
CROOKSTON, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Crookston emergency crews responded to a fatal crash on Highway 2 just after 11:30 p.m. Friday. Authorities say a car was traveling on the highway near South Road when the vehicle left the road and hit a tree. A 35-year-old woman and 33-year-old man...
IN THIS ARTICLE
trfradio.com
Two Injured in Hwy 75 Collision in Polk County
Two people were injured in a two vehicle accident yesterday in Polk County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Joann Papke, 62 of Clearbrook was injured when the southbound 2012 Honda Civic she was driving struck a 1999 Pontiac driven by Jacob Waldorf, 27 of Warren. Waldorf was also injured in the crash According to the report Waldorf was eastbound on County Road 21, crossing over Highway 75 when the vehicles collided.
2 from Grand Forks dead after crashing into tree in Minnesota
Two people are dead after a single-vehicle crash in northwestern Minnesota late Friday night. It happened at about 11:37 p.m. on Highway 2 near South Road in Crookston, with the Minnesota State Patrol reporting that the driver of a Nissan Altima was eastbound on the highway when the vehicle "left the roadway and hit a tree."
kvrr.com
Man struck by vehicle in rural East Grand Forks
NEAR EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. (KVRR) – An Oklee man is in the hospital after being struck by a vehicle in rural East Grand Forks. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to 340th Avenue and 110th Street Southwest around 2:20 Wednesday afternoon. Forty-six-year-old Donald Howard was loading a...
valleynewslive.com
Woman arrested on drug charges following search
WARREN, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One woman is facing a drug charge after authorities found meth and drug paraphernalia in her home. The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office says on August 23 they performed a search warrant on Krista Bergeron’s home in Warren. During the search authorities found...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Search for sacred pipe turns up remains of 'dozens' of people on UND campus
The University of North Dakota says it's working to return cultural artifacts and the remains of “dozens” of people to Indigenous tribes after they were discovered on the campus earlier this year. In a Wednesday letter to the UND community, President Andrew Armacost said that the school was...
valleynewslive.com
CFIUS requesting Fufeng USA give more information on corn mill development
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) is requesting Fufeng USA to give more information of relevant facts and circumstances of its proposed wet corn mill development. Fufeng shared the letter with the City of Grand Forks last night. The...
wdayradionow.com
Altru Hospital names new President
(Grand Forks, ND) -- Altru has named its next president. Officials say Dr. Josh Deere will be the medical group's president. Deere has been medical director of primary care for seven years. Former Altru President Dr. Steven Weisner was recently forced out of organization. Deere is a UND medical school...
Comments / 3