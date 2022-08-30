ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grygla, MN

Comments / 3

valleynewslive.com

Teen injured in an off-road vehicle crash in Mahnomen County

MAHNOMEN COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A 13-year-old teen from Climax was hurt in a collision involving two off-road vehicles in Mahnomen County. According to a Minnesota State Patrol report, both off-road vehicles were heading west on Highway 113 when they collided. The 46-year-old driver of the second off-road...
MAHNOMEN COUNTY, MN
KNOX News Radio

Two GF residents killed in crash

Two Grand Forks resident were killed in a one car crash near Crookston late Friday night. The Minnesota State Patrol says a 35 year old female driver was heading east on Highway 2 when the vehicle left the road and struck a tree. Both the driver and a 33 year...
GRAND FORKS, ND
kroxam.com

ARREST/FIRE REPORT- SEPTEMBER 3, 2022

The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Jesse Jay Hockenson, 44, no address provided, for 3rd-Degree DUI. Andrew Agustin Martinez, 30, of Fisher, for 3rd-Degree DUI. Wyatt Lee Gendron, 31, of North Dakota, MN, for Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle. Kendrick Kirk Trullinger,...
CROOKSTON, MN
valleynewslive.com

valleynewslive.com

trfradio.com

Two Injured in Hwy 75 Collision in Polk County

Two people were injured in a two vehicle accident yesterday in Polk County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Joann Papke, 62 of Clearbrook was injured when the southbound 2012 Honda Civic she was driving struck a 1999 Pontiac driven by Jacob Waldorf, 27 of Warren. Waldorf was also injured in the crash According to the report Waldorf was eastbound on County Road 21, crossing over Highway 75 when the vehicles collided.
POLK COUNTY, MN
kvrr.com

Man struck by vehicle in rural East Grand Forks

NEAR EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. (KVRR) – An Oklee man is in the hospital after being struck by a vehicle in rural East Grand Forks. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to 340th Avenue and 110th Street Southwest around 2:20 Wednesday afternoon. Forty-six-year-old Donald Howard was loading a...
EAST GRAND FORKS, MN
valleynewslive.com

Woman arrested on drug charges following search

WARREN, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One woman is facing a drug charge after authorities found meth and drug paraphernalia in her home. The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office says on August 23 they performed a search warrant on Krista Bergeron’s home in Warren. During the search authorities found...
WARREN, MN
wdayradionow.com

Altru Hospital names new President

(Grand Forks, ND) -- Altru has named its next president. Officials say Dr. Josh Deere will be the medical group's president. Deere has been medical director of primary care for seven years. Former Altru President Dr. Steven Weisner was recently forced out of organization. Deere is a UND medical school...
GRAND FORKS, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy