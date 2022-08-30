Are we in a recession? Probably, Nebraska economists say, but state may fare better than nation

Read full article on original website
Drought expands in Nebraska
Drought expanded across Nebraska last week as extremely dry conditions continued. Almost the entire state is now considered abnormally dry, with nearly 85% in some level of drought, according to the latest Drought Monitor from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. That includes Lancaster County, where most of the county, including Lincoln, is now in a moderate drought.
