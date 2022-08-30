Read full article on original website
Related
beavercountyradio.com
Route 588 Steffin Hill Road Closure Begins Tuesday in Beaver County
(Pittsburgh, PA) PennDOT District 11 is announcing roadway improvement work requiring the closure of Route 588 (Steffin Hill Road) in White Township, Beaver County will begin Tuesday, September 6 weather permitting. Beginning at 6 p.m. Tuesday night, Steffin Hill Road will close to traffic continuously through Tuesday evening, September 27...
beavercountyradio.com
Dr. Cyril Wecht Talks About “A Pathological Discussion” He Is Hosting At Lincoln Park On September 10
(Matt Drzik/Beaver County Radio) Decades of mystery. Thousands of case files. One man who has seen it all. Famed pathologist Dr. Cyril Wecht is returning to the Lincoln Park Performing Arts Center for “A Pathological Discussion With Dr. Cyril Wecht” on Saturday, September 10 at 2:00 PM. Dr. Wecht discussed the ins and outs of the show with Matt Drzik on the September 2 edition of A.M. Beaver County.
beavercountyradio.com
New Brighton Police Swiftly Recover Stolen Dirt Bikes
The image above shows the stolen bikes at the location they were recovered. Story by Curtis Walsh – Beaver County Radio. Published September 3, 2022 2:05 P.M. (New Brighton, PA) At approximately 3am Friday morning, two Honda dirt bikes were reported stolen from a residence on the 1600 block of 4th Avenue. Police recovered the bikes at nearby Brighton Court Apartments on 3rd Avenue around 12 hours later. Witnesses heard individuals trying to start the bikes before ditching them along with other items. Additional thefts in the vicinity were also reported Friday. New Brighton Police are continuing to investigate.
beavercountyradio.com
What A GAME WHAT A GAME WHAT A GAME PITT 38 WEST VIRGINIA 31
Pittsburgh West Virginia did not miss a step, the backyard brawl was everything you could want to see. Pitt won the toss and elected to kick off West Virginia Marched down the field but stalled out. Pitt then got the ball and were able to complete a few passes but the drive also stalled. So the teams battled back and fourth and went into the locker room tied 10-10. The second half both teams were able to move the ball up and down the field and they did not stop until a sliding caught was under review for what seemed to be hours but it proved to be a drop by WVU at Pitts one yard line with 22 ticks on the clock final score 38 – 31.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
beavercountyradio.com
CCBC Players of the Game Avonworth @ Central Valley 09/02/22
1230 WBVP, 99.3 FM, and beavercountyradio.com’s Bob Barrickman and John Perrotto have the call from Central Valley High School of this WPIAL Class 4A vs Class 3A Non-Conference high school football game as the defending champion Warriors battle the Antelopes. Avonworth: Brandon Biagiarelli. Central Valley: Bret FitzSimmons. You can...
beavercountyradio.com
Geneva Losses a Tuff One To Wooster
Geneva had gotten out to a 19 to nothing lead then watched the Wooster Scotts score 23 straight points and take the lead and Geneva would trail the rest of the ball game. With about 6 mins left in the fourth Geneva made it very exciting again with a long drive deep into Scotts territory, and made a great run when the whole stadium thought it would be a pass and got the ball down to the 13 yard line on a fourth and long., but it just wasn’t to be and the Tornados turned it over on downs and had little chance after that . It was a very good game played by both teams final score Wooster Scotts 33 Geneva Tornados 25.
beavercountyradio.com
Several Battles Between Valley Teams For Week 1 High School Football Action
(Matt Drzik/Beaver County Radio) Though there are no section games throughout the Beaver Valley–in fact, there’s only one in the WPIAL at all–the close proximity of the opponents in several games lays the groundwork for some hot matchups in Week 1 of High School Football. Such a...
beavercountyradio.com
Ambridge Narrowly Defeats Freedom 16-14
In a very close nail biter of a game, Ambridge lead 9-6 by the end of the first half. Freedom fought hard to keep the game close, but in the end it wasn’t enough and Ambridge would hold their lead, closing out the game at 16-14.
IN THIS ARTICLE
beavercountyradio.com
Central Valley Beats Avonworth 37- 22
Central Valley and Avonworth played at Central Valley High School last night. The Warriors looked like they were in good form coming off their championship run, and it might make you wonder how good they are but one thing is for sure Avonworth was a very good team with size and fast players that seemed to be in disbelief of what the Warriors were doing. Final score 37-22.
beavercountyradio.com
CCBC Players of the Game: Ambridge @ Freedom 09/02/22
WMBA-AM 1460 and WMBA-FM 95.7’s Mike Azadian and Bruce Frey have the call from Freedom High School of this WPIAL Class 2A vs Class 4A Non-Conference high school football game as the Bulldogs battle the Bridgers. Ambridge: Deaven Ivory. Freedom: Damian Grunnagle. You can see all of the past...
Comments / 0