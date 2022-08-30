Pittsburgh West Virginia did not miss a step, the backyard brawl was everything you could want to see. Pitt won the toss and elected to kick off West Virginia Marched down the field but stalled out. Pitt then got the ball and were able to complete a few passes but the drive also stalled. So the teams battled back and fourth and went into the locker room tied 10-10. The second half both teams were able to move the ball up and down the field and they did not stop until a sliding caught was under review for what seemed to be hours but it proved to be a drop by WVU at Pitts one yard line with 22 ticks on the clock final score 38 – 31.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO