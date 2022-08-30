Read full article on original website
The same 4 pro League teams have represented Europe at Worlds for 3 consecutive seasons
Yesterday, the final team from Europe’s LEC locked in its spot at the 2022 League of Legends World Championship, as Fnatic clinched the league’s fourth berth at Worlds. This season marks the Fnatic’s sixth consecutive trip to the World Championship. And for the LEC as a whole, Fnatic’s clinching is noteworthy in that it confirmed that the same European teams would be headed to Worlds for the third consecutive season.
Kings again: Chiefs end six-year wait for Oceanic League glory, hold off PGG to claim LCO championship
The Chiefs have reclaimed the Oceanic League of Legends throne again in the fifth time of asking, holding off a resurgent Pentanet.GG, and losing their first map of the split in the process, in a 3-1 battle at Margaret Court Arena to win the 2022 LCO Split Two title and book their ticket to the 2022 World Championship.
RNG lock in China’s final Worlds berth with last-chance win over LNG
Royal Never Give Up claimed China’s final berth at this year’s League of Legends World Championship earlier today, locking in their place at the Worlds play-in stage. RNG qualified for Worlds today with a best-of-five win over LNG Esports in the final round of the LPL’s regional qualifier. RNG was nearly reverse-swept by LNG but put together a surgical, low-kill fifth game of the series, outpacing LNG in a battle of late-game-focused team compositions.
C9 advance to 2022 LCS Championship finals after knocking down a determined 100T
With the LCS Championship finals looming, both Cloud9 and 100 Thieves—the only two teams remaining in the upper bracket—sought a quick path there, rather than having to trudge through the lower bracket. In four games, C9 earned their spot in the finals today, now waiting to know what...
EG’s Jojopyun on audio issues that delayed 8-hour playoff series with TSM: ‘The headset just wouldn’t work… we just couldn’t hear each other’
Last night, Evil Geniuses and TSM played one of the longest series in professional League of Legends history. Their best-of-five LCS Championship match took nearly eight hours to complete. After starting at 3pm CT, EG and TSM didn’t wrap up their five-game series until approximately 11pm CT, with EG eventually claiming victory at the end of the marathon playoff match.
The best Udyr counters in League of Legends
Udyr is League of Legends’ most recently reworked champion, and just one patch into his new lifecycle, the Spirit Walker is causing havoc across Summoner’s Rift. Although Udyr plays slightly similar to his old self, with four stances to rotate through as the main defining factor of his kit, players should immediately realize that the champion has many more bells and whistles in his ability lineup. Compared to the original version of the champion, released in 2009, the reworked Udyr has a much more polished and robust kit.
David beats Goliath: Endpoint demolish Natus Vincere in ESL Pro League season 16
There were many CS:GO pundits that didn’t believe in Endpoint in ESL Pro League season 16, but the European team proved that they have what it takes to compete with the world’s best. On the third day of competition in Group A, Endpoint dominated Natus Vincere (2-0), securing...
VersionX gets a roster shakeup ahead of NA Game Changers
VersionX, Version1’s female VALORANT team that competes in a variety of tournaments including North America VCT Game Changers, has made some roster changes ahead of the next tournament—and they won’t be the squad’s last moves. Naomi Sauvola and Rachel “rushhh” Lynn Hang have both left the...
Team Liquid reverse sweep CLG, eliminate them from LCS and Worlds contention
Silver Scrapes sounded for today’s LCS elimination match between Team Liquid and Counter Logic Gaming, which saw the former winning after a reverse sweep. With this loss, CLG are eliminated from the LCS Championship, while TL keep their hopes alive for a possible spot at the 2022 League of Legends World Championship.
Dart Monkeys disbands after meaningful success in VCT Game Changers circuit
One of the most recognizable VALORANT free agent teams in North American VCT Game Changers has officially disbanded after a long period of meaningful success in the circuit. In a Twitlonger posted by the team, they announced that Dart Monkeys is disbanding and that all players and staff will be open to opportunities. Although the possibility of a rebuild could be in the cards in the future, the current roster will not be competing together anymore.
DRX mount comeback against KT, advance in 2022 LCK Regional Qualifier
For both KT Rolster and DRX, winning today’s series kept alive their hope of reaching the 2022 League of Legends World Championship. Hence, we saw some of the best performances from these teams today. League fans even witnessed a silver scrape where DRX came on top to clinch a 3-2 victory over KT.
3 Yorick ghouls take down Cloud Drake with no assistance in League solo queue game
Soloing the dragon in League of Legends is a late-game strategy usually considered only possible by extremely fed champions. In one clip posted to Reddit earlier today, a Yorick player redefined the rules of “soloing” objectives when they sicced their ghouls on the dragon, allowing the minions to easily take down the objective without much of a challenge at all.
LCS Championship series between EG and TSM experiencing hour-long delays thanks to audio issues, subsequent pauses
Tonight’s LCS Championship quarterfinal series between Evil Geniuses and TSM has been marred by delays ever since it started. After players were forced to remake champion select following an issue ahead of the first game of the series, the rest of the match played host to a swath of delays and pauses.
Fnatic become final LEC representative for Worlds 2022, marking the end of Misfits’ involvement in professional League
Fnatic and Misfits, the final teams in the LEC vying for a spot at the World Championship, finally met today in the lower bracket of the 2022 Summer Split layoffs—a loss marking the end of one team’s season. But for Misfits, a loss here wouldn’t just be the end of their season, but the end of their involvement in professional League of Legends.
DRX hustles FURIA, pulls off huge comeback in group stage of VALORANT Champions
DRX hustled FURIA out of their lunch money today in the first match of the day for VALORANT Champions after they psyched them out by making one of the most incredible comebacks in VCT history. If DRX were aiming to break FURIA’s mental, they sure succeeded in the first map...
How much is Dota 2’s The International 2022’s prize pool?
Every year, Valve released a battle pass that brings new content to Dota 2 players around the world and acts as a way to crowdfund the game’s biggest competition—The International. This method of semi-fundraising has led to TI holding the top six spots on the largest overall esports...
DRX advance to VALORANT Champions Playoffs by finishing group D run with sweep victory over 100T
While both 100 Thieves and DRX have earned a spot at the top of first group D at VALORANT Champions, only one could retain that coveted first place position and be the first to qualify for playoffs. The kings of the group stage in DRX once more showcased their dominance...
The International 2022 hits $3 million prize pool, but Dota 2 fans aren’t happy with battle pass content
The wait for the 2022 Dota 2 battle pass is finally over and fans are already snapping it up, which has seen The International 11’s prize pool shoot up to $3 million within just a handful of hours. But, that current layout of content and how Valve is structuring both the battle pass and its feed into that prize pool has left fans feeling an early sense of dread.
XSET gets first international victory after tense match against XERXIA
XSET secured their first international victory at VALORANT Champions 2022 after a very close and feisty match against SEA team XERXIA. The match was never a runaway on either of the two maps they played today. The two teams were well-matched, and every round posed a question mark. Fans were treated to tense and nail-biting viewing throughout the entire game as they exchanged rounds back and forth.
