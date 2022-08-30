ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Rangers Roundup: Hartford Wolf Pack bolster staff, oddsmakers’ outlook, and more

By Anthony Scultore
Forever Blueshirts - New York Rangers News
Forever Blueshirts - New York Rangers News
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLB Trade Rumors

Cardinals Select Ben DeLuzio

The Cardinals announced they’ve selected outfielder Ben DeLuzio onto the big league roster and recalled reliever James Naile from Triple-A Memphis. They’ll take the two extra active roster spots available to teams in September. St. Louis already had an opening on the 40-man roster. It’s the first big...
GLENDALE, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
State
Washington State
City
Hartford, NY
State
Colorado State
Yardbarker

The Yankees are wasting a roster spot on a production-less player

Sometimes the New York Yankees make decisions that seem to hold little logic. For example, why exactly has manager Aaron Boone kept Marwin Gonzales on the team for this long?. Gonzalez has provided next to no value on the team up to this point, despite having about 11 years of MLB experience under his belt. The last time Gonzalez provided adequate value was back in 2017 with the Houston Astros when he hit .303 with a 37% on-base rate over 134 games. He hit 23 homers that season with 90 RBIs, but he’s fallen off significantly since then.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Forever Blueshirts - New York Rangers News

Forever Blueshirts - New York Rangers News

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
187K+
Views
ABOUT

New York Rangers Hockey News & Opinion

 https://www.foreverblueshirts.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy