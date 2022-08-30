Rangers Roundup: Hartford Wolf Pack bolster staff, oddsmakers’ outlook, and more

Read full article on original website
Trading Nils Lundkvist will be interesting for New York Rangers
Nils Lundkvist asked for a trade last season after the New York Rangers sent him down in January. This was revealed by his agent Claude Lemieux, who cited a lack of near or longterm opportunity for the young defenseman as the reason. “We did request a trade when Nils was...
Zac Jones already in New York for Rangers training camp
Zac Jones is currently in New York training with a small group of players in preparation for Rangers training camp in the coming weeks. “Zac has been thrilled with his first two pro stints with the organization,” his agent Shawn Hunwick told Forever Blueshirts. “Zac is already back in New York preparing for the season with a small group of players.”
Cardinals Select Ben DeLuzio
The Cardinals announced they’ve selected outfielder Ben DeLuzio onto the big league roster and recalled reliever James Naile from Triple-A Memphis. They’ll take the two extra active roster spots available to teams in September. St. Louis already had an opening on the 40-man roster. It’s the first big...
New York Rangers sign Jimmy Vesey to Professional Tryout
The New York Rangers have brought back a familiar face in Jimmy Vesey. Per CapFriendly, the forward has signed a Professional Tryout (PTO) deal and will be at training camp to fight for a roster spot. Larry Brooks was the first to report the Rangers interest in a possible reunion.
The Yankees are wasting a roster spot on a production-less player
Sometimes the New York Yankees make decisions that seem to hold little logic. For example, why exactly has manager Aaron Boone kept Marwin Gonzales on the team for this long?. Gonzalez has provided next to no value on the team up to this point, despite having about 11 years of MLB experience under his belt. The last time Gonzalez provided adequate value was back in 2017 with the Houston Astros when he hit .303 with a 37% on-base rate over 134 games. He hit 23 homers that season with 90 RBIs, but he’s fallen off significantly since then.
Look: Cam Reddish Reacts to Knicks Trade Request Reports
Reddish has made things clear regarding trade rumors centered around his name.
