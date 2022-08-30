Read full article on original website
Related
mysoutex.com
CBCF awards PAAC $125,000 for spay, neuter programs
Coastal Bend Community Foundation (CBCF)announced Aug. 11 its recent award of $125,000 to People Assisting Animal Control (PAAC) for their targeted spay and neuter program in seven counties. The program will be offered to the Coastal Bend counties of Aransas, Bee, Jim Wells, Kleberg, Nueces, Refugio and San Patricio and will help to provide free targeted spay and neuter surgeries and vaccines for dogs and cats at area clinics on specified dates.
mysoutex.com
San Pat County leader among 50 honored by Coastal Bend Publishing
Humble and kind. Smart and talented. Determined, persistent and dedicated. These are just a few of the qualities that describe the 50 Women of Distinction honored by Coastal Bend Publishing this month. The presentation of these women and their accomplishments was held Thursday, Aug. 25, in the Gertrude R. Jones...
mysoutex.com
Towner develops leadership skills at LSLA
Wyatt Towner, a student at Moreno Junior High was selected to travel to Austin and San Antonio to participate in a summer 2022 Lone Star Leadership Academy camp. Wyatt received praise for his outstanding academic success, demonstrated leadership ability, involvement in school and community activities, and a nomination from his counselor, Eunice Brannon. The Texas State Representative and Senator were notified of Wyatt’s accomplishments and during the camp he attended the Austin offices of his state legislators.
mysoutex.com
Art museum exhibits Uvalde victim’s artwork
The Beeville Art Museum will be exhibiting art pieces by Robb Elementary victim Alithia Ramirez. The exhibition, titled Eyes on the World, will feature select pieces from Ramirez, who was an aspiring artist. The exhibition is scheduled for Sept. 17 through Dec. 17. Since her death, Ramirez has been remembered...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mysoutex.com
Patricia Rocha Cantu
Patricia Rocha Cantu, 73, passed away August 27, 2022. She was born May 3, 1949, in Refugio,…
mysoutex.com
Lady Owls fall to Three Rivers
The Odem Lady Owls squared off with a solid Three Rivers team Tuesday night and lost 13-25, 20-25, 16-25 at Owl Gym. Odem (2-5) were led by Alysha Beltran who finished with five assists, nine digs and an ace, Zoey Garcia added nine digs and an ace, Irma Coronado added two assists, Dezirae Moreno picked up four kills and Bella Salinas finished with a pair of kills for the Lady Owls.
mysoutex.com
Lady Pirates volleyball fall to Cuero
The Sinton Lady Pirates traveled to Cuero Tuesday and suffered a 20-25, 25-17, 23-25, 11-25 non-district loss to the Lady Gobblers. Kaylen Serrano finished the match with seven aces, 11 assists and 10 digs followed by Macey Hill with 11 digs and 10 kills. Sydney Mutchler added four aces and eight digs, Lila McClain had nine digs, Autumn Galvan picked up six kills and one block, Lindsey Puente had 16 assists, Hailey Burch finished with three kills and a block, Swayd Dockens turned in three kills and a block, Krista Reagan had four kills and Ava Mata added three.
mysoutex.com
Ingleside rolls past Mathis 46-7
The Ingleside Mustangs’ defense held Mathis to just 105 total yards en route to a 46-7 season-opening victory over the Pirates on Aug. 26 in Ingleside. The Pirates managed just 75 yards rushing and 30 yards through the air. Jesus Zamora accounted for Mathis’ lone score on a touchdown...
IN THIS ARTICLE
mysoutex.com
Taft’s Acosta passes Greyhounds over S-T
Taft’s J.J. Acosta passed for 515 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Taft Greyhounds to a 47-13 season-opening victory over the Skidmore-Tynan Bobcats on Aug. 25 at Greyhound Stadium. Josh Suarez had 14 receptions for 280 yards and four touchdowns. Acosta completed 30 of 35 passes and also...
mysoutex.com
Uncommon chefs show what they’ve got
The Coffee Barrel hosted its quarterly Uncommon Chef competition at the Grant building and Coastal Bend Distillery on Aug. 6. The competition is a food network inspired showdown of 4 teams competing against each other with a mystery box of ingredients and a pantry table of other goods. Each team has 45 minutes to prepare their dishes to a selection of judges via live stream. Make sure to stay tuned for the next quarterly uncommon Chef Competition on November 5.
Comments / 0