Read full article on original website
Related
WEAU-TV 13
Driver arrested for OWI after crash in Dunn County Saturday morning
MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is in custody after a single-vehicle crash Saturday morning in Dunn County. 25-year-old Lucy Chang of Menomonie was arrested on suspicion of OWI-1st offense with two children in the vehicle under the age of 16, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol. According to a...
fox9.com
17-year-old left with life-threatening injuries after head-on crash with semi on Hwy. 95
Franconia Township, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 17-year-old is fighting for his life after being involved in a head-on collision with a semi-truck on Highway 95 in Chisago County on Saturday afternoon. The teenager, who is from Saint Croix Falls, Wisconsin, was driving a Chevy Impala northbound on Highway 95...
WEAU-TV 13
2 people in custody after authorities respond to home in Washburn County
VILLAGE OF BIRCHWOOD, Wis. (WEAU) -Two people are in custody after authorities responded to a home in Washburn County Thursday. According to a media release from the Washburn County Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 1 at around 11:30 a.m. Washburn County Sheriff’s Office and Birchwood Police Department were informed by the Barron County Sheriff’s Office that they had information regarding a burglary suspect that was possibly at a home in the Village of Birchwood.
WEAU-TV 13
Fire destroys Eau Claire Co. home
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A home is a total loss after a fire in Eau Claire County Friday. Fall Creek Area Fire District and Augusta Bridge Creek Fire and Rescue responded to Berlin Road in the Town of Ludington just before 5 p.m. on September 2. According to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WDIO-TV
Wisconsin man arrested for driving under the influence
Lucy Chuy Chang, 25 years of age, from Menomonie, has been arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol Eau Claire Post for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 1st offense, with two children under the age of 16. On Saturday, September 3rd, 2022, at 2:36 a.m., Troopers with the Wisconsin...
WDIO-TV
Wisconsin man convicted in the killing of an 87-year-old man
SPARTA, Wis. (AP) – A Wisconsin man has been found guilty of killing his step-grandfather with an ax and severely injuring two others. A jury in Monroe County Circuit Court on Thursday convicted Thomas Aspseter of first-degree intentional homicide, two counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, and two counts of aggravated battery involving a dangerous weapon.
spectrumnews1.com
Police: Homicide suspect killed in officer-involved shooting
MILWAUKEE — A homicide suspect was killed overnight after a shootout with Milwaukee Police, according to a Milwaukee Police Department press release. It happened at approximately 10:50 p.m. on the 2200 block of W. National Avenue when officers attempted to carry out a traffic stop. When the driver refused...
Three Arcadia men okay after person falls asleep, drives vehicle into Eleva Pond
Three men from Arcadia are okay after their vehicle ended up in Eleva Pond Thursday morning.
IN THIS ARTICLE
drydenwire.com
Sheriff’s Office Issues Press Release Regarding ‘Police Action’ That Closed Birchwood School District
WASHBURN COUNTY -- The Washburn County Sheriff's has issued the following press release regarding the situation in Birchwood on Monday. On September 1st, 2022 at about 11:30 a.m., Washburn County Sheriff’s Office, and Birchwood Police Department were notified by the Barron County Sheriff’s Office that they had information regarding a burglary suspect that was possibly in the Village of Birchwood at a residence.
wiproud.com
Name released of Wisconsin woman killed in house fire
CHIPPEWA FALLS Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – The Chippewa Falls Police Department releases the name of the woman found dead after a house fire in July. Police Chief Matt Kelm says 55-year-old Lynn Smith was identified through dental records. She lived in the home on Superior Street where the fire happened....
WEAU-TV 13
3 people facing charges in connection to Eau Claire County homicide
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Three people are charged in connection to the death of a man found in a ditch in Eau Claire County in June. Court records show 37-year-old Philip Novak of Milwaukee, Wis. is facing charges of 1st-degree intentional homicide, attempted armed robbery, possession of a firearm by a felon, and felony bail jumping.
Judge rules Apple River stabbing suspect will stand trial for homicide
ST. CROIX COUNTY, Wis. — The man accused of fatally stabbing a Stillwater teenager and injuring four others during a tubing trip on Wisconsin's Apple River will stand trial for homicide, a St. Croix County judge ruled Friday. In August, 52-year-old Nicolae Miu was charged with first-degree intentional homicide...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wwisradio.com
Standoff Ends in Eau Claire After Two Hours
(Eau Claire, WI) — He threw a rock through a window at the Beacon House, then held authorities in a standoff lasting more than two hours while he was in the Chippewa River. Now, 21-year-old Curtis Daniels Junior is in custody in the Eau Claire County Jail. After breaking the window, police say Daniels ran from the scene and was followed to the river. W-Q-O-W/T-V reports that when officers approached he reportedly walked from the riverbank while claiming to have a handgun. The standoff took place near the Barstow Street Bridge. Daniels finally came ashore and it was discovered he didn’t have a gun. He’s being held on charges of disorderly conduct, theft, criminal damage, resisting arrest, and additional violations.
WEAU-TV 13
One man in custody following standoff in Menomonie
MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - One man is in custody following a standoff in Menomonie. According to a press release, the Menomonie Police Department with assistance from the Eau Claire Regional SWAT Team attempted to serve a search warrant at the home of Michael Polzin in the 1800 block of 5th Street West.
drydenwire.com
Man Pronounced Dead After Authorities Respond To ATV Crash
RUSK COUNTY - A report of an ATV crash on Monday night has resulted in the death of Jay Holcomb from Bruce, WI, according to a press release from the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office. Press Release. On Monday, August 29, 2022, at approximately 8:45p, it was reported to the...
Moped rider dies after woman in SUV drives over him
A moped rider died in Blaine Wednesday night after an SUV driver went over him as he was lying on the road. The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says Brian Johnson, 44, of Blaine, died at a local hospital after the incident just after 8:30 p.m. near the 1700 block of 119th Ave Northeast.
Hudson Star-Observer
Judge found probable cause after recounting of chaotic scene on Apple River
St. Croix County Sheriff’s Lt. Brandie Hart recalled a chaotic scene depicted in a three-minute video from late July showing numerous people being stabbed, one of them fatally. She was called to testify Friday, Sept. 2, at the preliminary hearing for Nicolae Miu, 52, of Prior Lake, Minnesota, who...
wiproud.com
Mondovi man charged with stealing $17k from auto repair shop
MONDOVI Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A Mondovi man is charged with theft after being accused of stealing money from the business where he worked. 45-year-old Ryan Popham is charged with theft from Erickson Auto Repair in Mondovi. According to the criminal complaint, the Mondovi Police Department was contacted in November...
Wisconsin Officials Investigating Massive Fish Kill of Over 600 Trout
In an area of Wisconsin known for its fly fishing, there’s been a massive fish kill that claimed hundreds of trout. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has opened an investigation into the massive die-off on Isabelle Creek, which flows through Pierce County. The numbers came in at 600 trout dead plus a variety of prey fish (this is a large number for Isabelle Creek, but it pales in comparison to this Minnesota die-off). Since August 17, the WDNR has been on-site multiple times at the creek. The WDNR first put out a statement on the die-off on August 25.
steeledodgenews.com
Local arrests lead to federal charges
State charges have been dropped against three men who were arrested after a traffic stop in Steele County allegedly turned up at least 30 pounds of methamphetamine – because they now face federal charges. Julie Forbes, assistant Steele County Attorney, dismissed all charges against Thomas Virgil Trumble, 60, of...
Comments / 0