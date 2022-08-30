ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barron County, WI

Comments / 0

Related
WEAU-TV 13

Driver arrested for OWI after crash in Dunn County Saturday morning

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is in custody after a single-vehicle crash Saturday morning in Dunn County. 25-year-old Lucy Chang of Menomonie was arrested on suspicion of OWI-1st offense with two children in the vehicle under the age of 16, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol. According to a...
DUNN COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

2 people in custody after authorities respond to home in Washburn County

VILLAGE OF BIRCHWOOD, Wis. (WEAU) -Two people are in custody after authorities responded to a home in Washburn County Thursday. According to a media release from the Washburn County Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 1 at around 11:30 a.m. Washburn County Sheriff’s Office and Birchwood Police Department were informed by the Barron County Sheriff’s Office that they had information regarding a burglary suspect that was possibly at a home in the Village of Birchwood.
WASHBURN COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Fire destroys Eau Claire Co. home

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A home is a total loss after a fire in Eau Claire County Friday. Fall Creek Area Fire District and Augusta Bridge Creek Fire and Rescue responded to Berlin Road in the Town of Ludington just before 5 p.m. on September 2. According to...
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Barron County, WI
Crime & Safety
County
Barron County, WI
City
Cumberland, WI
Cumberland, WI
Accidents
Cumberland, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Accidents
Barron County, WI
Accidents
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
WDIO-TV

Wisconsin man arrested for driving under the influence

Lucy Chuy Chang, 25 years of age, from Menomonie, has been arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol Eau Claire Post for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 1st offense, with two children under the age of 16. On Saturday, September 3rd, 2022, at 2:36 a.m., Troopers with the Wisconsin...
MENOMONIE, WI
WDIO-TV

Wisconsin man convicted in the killing of an 87-year-old man

SPARTA, Wis. (AP) – A Wisconsin man has been found guilty of killing his step-grandfather with an ax and severely injuring two others. A jury in Monroe County Circuit Court on Thursday convicted Thomas Aspseter of first-degree intentional homicide, two counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, and two counts of aggravated battery involving a dangerous weapon.
SPARTA, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Police: Homicide suspect killed in officer-involved shooting

MILWAUKEE — A homicide suspect was killed overnight after a shootout with Milwaukee Police, according to a Milwaukee Police Department press release. It happened at approximately 10:50 p.m. on the 2200 block of W. National Avenue when officers attempted to carry out a traffic stop. When the driver refused...
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camper#Traffic Accident
drydenwire.com

Sheriff’s Office Issues Press Release Regarding ‘Police Action’ That Closed Birchwood School District

WASHBURN COUNTY -- The Washburn County Sheriff's has issued the following press release regarding the situation in Birchwood on Monday. On September 1st, 2022 at about 11:30 a.m., Washburn County Sheriff’s Office, and Birchwood Police Department were notified by the Barron County Sheriff’s Office that they had information regarding a burglary suspect that was possibly in the Village of Birchwood at a residence.
BIRCHWOOD, WI
wiproud.com

Name released of Wisconsin woman killed in house fire

CHIPPEWA FALLS Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – The Chippewa Falls Police Department releases the name of the woman found dead after a house fire in July. Police Chief Matt Kelm says 55-year-old Lynn Smith was identified through dental records. She lived in the home on Superior Street where the fire happened....
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
WEAU-TV 13

3 people facing charges in connection to Eau Claire County homicide

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Three people are charged in connection to the death of a man found in a ditch in Eau Claire County in June. Court records show 37-year-old Philip Novak of Milwaukee, Wis. is facing charges of 1st-degree intentional homicide, attempted armed robbery, possession of a firearm by a felon, and felony bail jumping.
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
wwisradio.com

Standoff Ends in Eau Claire After Two Hours

(Eau Claire, WI) — He threw a rock through a window at the Beacon House, then held authorities in a standoff lasting more than two hours while he was in the Chippewa River. Now, 21-year-old Curtis Daniels Junior is in custody in the Eau Claire County Jail. After breaking the window, police say Daniels ran from the scene and was followed to the river. W-Q-O-W/T-V reports that when officers approached he reportedly walked from the riverbank while claiming to have a handgun. The standoff took place near the Barstow Street Bridge. Daniels finally came ashore and it was discovered he didn’t have a gun. He’s being held on charges of disorderly conduct, theft, criminal damage, resisting arrest, and additional violations.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

One man in custody following standoff in Menomonie

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - One man is in custody following a standoff in Menomonie. According to a press release, the Menomonie Police Department with assistance from the Eau Claire Regional SWAT Team attempted to serve a search warrant at the home of Michael Polzin in the 1800 block of 5th Street West.
MENOMONIE, WI
drydenwire.com

Man Pronounced Dead After Authorities Respond To ATV Crash

RUSK COUNTY - A report of an ATV crash on Monday night has resulted in the death of Jay Holcomb from Bruce, WI, according to a press release from the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office. Press Release. On Monday, August 29, 2022, at approximately 8:45p, it was reported to the...
RUSK COUNTY, WI
wiproud.com

Mondovi man charged with stealing $17k from auto repair shop

MONDOVI Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A Mondovi man is charged with theft after being accused of stealing money from the business where he worked. 45-year-old Ryan Popham is charged with theft from Erickson Auto Repair in Mondovi. According to the criminal complaint, the Mondovi Police Department was contacted in November...
MONDOVI, WI
Outsider.com

Wisconsin Officials Investigating Massive Fish Kill of Over 600 Trout

In an area of Wisconsin known for its fly fishing, there’s been a massive fish kill that claimed hundreds of trout. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has opened an investigation into the massive die-off on Isabelle Creek, which flows through Pierce County. The numbers came in at 600 trout dead plus a variety of prey fish (this is a large number for Isabelle Creek, but it pales in comparison to this Minnesota die-off). Since August 17, the WDNR has been on-site multiple times at the creek. The WDNR first put out a statement on the die-off on August 25.
WISCONSIN STATE
steeledodgenews.com

Local arrests lead to federal charges

State charges have been dropped against three men who were arrested after a traffic stop in Steele County allegedly turned up at least 30 pounds of methamphetamine – because they now face federal charges. Julie Forbes, assistant Steele County Attorney, dismissed all charges against Thomas Virgil Trumble, 60, of...
STEELE COUNTY, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy