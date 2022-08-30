Read full article on original website
mysoutex.com
Sinton chamber bringing back fiddlers
The Sinton Fiddlers Fest once brought fiddlers from around the Coastal Bend to compete for a coveted first place trophy and a large chunk of prize money. While the competition has been missing from the city for a while, it seems as if the popular fest is tuning its keys for a much anticipated return.
mysoutex.com
San Pat County Walk Across Texas begins Sept. 5
The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service office in San Patricio County will begin its 2022 Walk Across Texas! Program Monday, Sept. 5. The Walk Across Texas! is a free online, eight-week program designed to help Texans be more active using a team-based approach. Up to eight team members are encouraged...
mysoutex.com
San Pat County leader among 50 honored by Coastal Bend Publishing
Humble and kind. Smart and talented. Determined, persistent and dedicated. These are just a few of the qualities that describe the 50 Women of Distinction honored by Coastal Bend Publishing this month. The presentation of these women and their accomplishments was held Thursday, Aug. 25, in the Gertrude R. Jones...
mysoutex.com
CBCF awards PAAC $125,000 for spay, neuter programs
Coastal Bend Community Foundation (CBCF)announced Aug. 11 its recent award of $125,000 to People Assisting Animal Control (PAAC) for their targeted spay and neuter program in seven counties. The program will be offered to the Coastal Bend counties of Aransas, Bee, Jim Wells, Kleberg, Nueces, Refugio and San Patricio and will help to provide free targeted spay and neuter surgeries and vaccines for dogs and cats at area clinics on specified dates.
mysoutex.com
Lady Owls tumble against Ingleside
The Odem Lady Owls ran into Class 4A, state-ranked Ingleside Tuesday night and suffered a 22-25, 11-25, 17-25 loss at Owl Gym. Bella Salinas paced the Lady Owls with 10 digs and three aces, Alysha Beltran finished with eight assists and eight digs, Dezirae Moreno picked up four kills and Zoey Garcia added three for Odem.
mysoutex.com
Ingleside rolls past Mathis 46-7
The Ingleside Mustangs’ defense held Mathis to just 105 total yards en route to a 46-7 season-opening victory over the Pirates on Aug. 26 in Ingleside. The Pirates managed just 75 yards rushing and 30 yards through the air. Jesus Zamora accounted for Mathis’ lone score on a touchdown...
mysoutex.com
Lady Pirates volleyball fall to Cuero
The Sinton Lady Pirates traveled to Cuero Tuesday and suffered a 20-25, 25-17, 23-25, 11-25 non-district loss to the Lady Gobblers. Kaylen Serrano finished the match with seven aces, 11 assists and 10 digs followed by Macey Hill with 11 digs and 10 kills. Sydney Mutchler added four aces and eight digs, Lila McClain had nine digs, Autumn Galvan picked up six kills and one block, Lindsey Puente had 16 assists, Hailey Burch finished with three kills and a block, Swayd Dockens turned in three kills and a block, Krista Reagan had four kills and Ava Mata added three.
mysoutex.com
Taft’s Acosta passes Greyhounds over S-T
Taft’s J.J. Acosta passed for 515 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Taft Greyhounds to a 47-13 season-opening victory over the Skidmore-Tynan Bobcats on Aug. 25 at Greyhound Stadium. Josh Suarez had 14 receptions for 280 yards and four touchdowns. Acosta completed 30 of 35 passes and also...
mysoutex.com
Port to establish solar farm in San Pat County
The Port of Corpus Christi continues its run of supporting renewable energy with a new solar farm project located in San Patricio County. On Aug. 16 port commissioners approved a lease agreement with Buckeye Partners L.P. that will establish the first solar farm in the 100-year history of the Port. The 81,000+ panel project will be located in San Patricio County on 136.69 acres of Port of Corpus Christi property near Midway Junction.
mysoutex.com
Art museum exhibits Uvalde victim’s artwork
The Beeville Art Museum will be exhibiting art pieces by Robb Elementary victim Alithia Ramirez. The exhibition, titled Eyes on the World, will feature select pieces from Ramirez, who was an aspiring artist. The exhibition is scheduled for Sept. 17 through Dec. 17. Since her death, Ramirez has been remembered...
mysoutex.com
Lady Owls fall to Three Rivers
The Odem Lady Owls squared off with a solid Three Rivers team Tuesday night and lost 13-25, 20-25, 16-25 at Owl Gym. Odem (2-5) were led by Alysha Beltran who finished with five assists, nine digs and an ace, Zoey Garcia added nine digs and an ace, Irma Coronado added two assists, Dezirae Moreno picked up four kills and Bella Salinas finished with a pair of kills for the Lady Owls.
mysoutex.com
Wildcats drop season opener
The battle between the two storied schools turned into a defensive battle that saw Calallen defeat Gregory-Portland 22-12. G-P missed out on a couple of scoring opportunities in the first half while Calallen scored on a 12-yard run and two-yard pass to take a 14-0 lead into the half. Calallen...
