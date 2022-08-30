ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lauderdale, FL

TCPalm journalists win 11 awards at 2022 Sunshine State contest, including Photojournalist of Year

By Corey Arwood, Treasure Coast Newspapers
TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers
TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers
 5 days ago

Among its 11 awards from the Society of Professional Journalists Florida Chapter, a TCPalm visuals journalist won Photojournalist of the Year and two reporters placed first in the state for diversity and COVID reporting in 2021.

The 2022 SPJ Sunshine State Awards were announced Saturday at the national journalism advocacy group’s annual ceremony at the NSU Art Museum in Fort Lauderdale.

Now in its 27th year, the Florida chapter created the Sunshine State Awards in 1995 to “honor excellence in journalism in the state,” according to its website.

Visuals journalist Crystal Vander Weit was named Photojournalist of the Year and also won first place in sports photography for her images of U.S. Rep. Brian Mast, who lost both his legs while deployed in Afghanistan, competing in a veteran's charity swim and race in Jensen Beach.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tzGZO_0hazQDQa00

The National Association of Black Journalists South Florida chapter recognized TCPalm projects reporter Lindsey Leake with its Diversity award for her reporting on the need for Black blood donors through her own experience donating blood and her minority-related COVID , hurricane and breast cancer survivor coverage.

Leake also took a second place prize in the infographics and data visualization category for her graphical depiction of COVID-19’s emergence and impact on the Treasure Coast from 2020 to 2021 .

Columnist and community editor Laurence Reisman placed first in the obituary reporting category for his report on twin brothers, one vaccinated and the other unvaccinated, who contracted COVID-19 .

Among second and third place winners were TCPalm courts, education, local economy and environment reporters.

Lamaur Stancil covers economy, business, retail and tourism and hospitality across the Treasure Coast and won second place for his reporting on COVID-related worker shortages , hemp farming and Fort Pierce business growth .

Legal affairs reporter Melissa E. Holsman ’s reporting on the plight of incarcerated people trapped in pretrial detention and the previously untold, full-story of a boy’s abduction and rescue in the 80s secured her second place in the state crime and court coverage category.

Housing and real estate reporter Catie Wegman took third place for her coverage of the skyrocketing costs hitting potential Treasure Coast home buyers and renters amid a real-estate market boom .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aOdg2_0hazQDQa00

More: Treasure Coast real estate: Properties in high demand, but low supply, spur unprecedented market

More: Real estate market: Treasure Coast first-time homebuyers outbid by newcomers, cash buyers

Environment reporter Max Chesnes placed third for his coverage of issues affecting the health and marine life of Indian River Lagoon, St. Lucie River and Lake Okeechobee including historic manatee die-offs and efforts to combat invasive reptile and insect species .

Former TCPalm education reporter Sommer Brugal placed second for a collection of articles and former TCPalm chief photographer Leah Voss placed third for her photo of Asiye Krayee, of Fort Pierce, who works to weaken Islamaphobia through community service efforts at her mosque.

Corey Arwood is a breaking news reporter for TCPalm. Follow Corey on Twitter @coreyarwood , or reach him by phone at 772-978-2246.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: TCPalm journalists win 11 awards at 2022 Sunshine State contest, including Photojournalist of Year

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Pierce, FL
Florida State
Florida Obituaries
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Entertainment
City
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Entertainment
City
Jensen Beach, FL
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Mast
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers

TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
593K+
Views
ABOUT

Treasure Coast news and information in Indian River County, Martin County and St. Lucie County, Florida

 http://tcpalm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy