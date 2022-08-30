Read full article on original website
Krueger, Sharp expected to lead Jordan teams on trails
Can the Jordan cross country teams find depth behind their top runners?. Both squads return one runner who competed in the Class AA state meet last year. Senior Kendra Krueger was making her fourth-career appearance for the girls team, finishing 24th overall on the 5,000-meter course at St. Olaf College in Northfield with a time of 19:38.55.
Thomas looks forward to school year as Prior Lake's new superintendent
With the first day of school just around the corner, Dr. Michael Thomas, Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools’ new superintendent, has been busier than ever meeting with community leaders, faculty, families and students. Thomas, a Minnesota native from St. Paul, is married to a fellow career educator and has two...
Remember When: Sept. 3, 2022
Shakopee has long been noted for the beauty of its quota of the fair sex, but it is also entitled to fame for mighty men, it seems. Some local statistician has figured out the fact that there are at least 33 big fellows that tip the beam at 200 pounds and over.
Savage woman pledges to bike 200 miles for childhood cancer
This past Thursday, Sandi Holman, a family and consumer sciences teacher at Burnsville High School, had a longer and different commute. Instead of driving, Holman biked about six miles from her home in Savage to the school to kick off her quest to ride 200 miles this month to help bring awareness to childhood cancer.
Prior Lake police calls: Aug. 23-30
The Prior Lake Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Aug. 23-29. The Prior Lake American doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors. Those accused of crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Savage native Dan Meyers sworn in as new police officer
Growing up, Savage native Dan Meyers said that he didn’t know he wanted to be a police officer. Originally, after graduating from Burnsville High School in 2015, Meyers pursued an educational path to become an electrician. But after one semester, he said something “clicked in his head” and he decided to scrap that idea and pursue a career in law enforcement, instead.
Shakopee police calls, Aug. 22-28
The Shakopee Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Aug. 22-28. The Shakopee Valley News doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors. Driving & DWIs:. Aug....
Savage police calls: Aug. 18-24
The Savage Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Aug. 18-24. The Savage Pacer doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
Woman who allegedly took infant son during visitation in Scott County charged with kidnapping
A 24-year-old Hamel woman has been charged with kidnapping after allegedly taking her infant son during a parental visitation at the Scott County Government Center on Tuesday. Zenitra Zaphorah Forester was charged Wednesday in Scott County District Court on one count of kidnapping. Forester is the noncustodial mother of the 9-month-old boy.
