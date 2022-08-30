Read full article on original website
SBA Georgia District Office Enters Strategic Alliance Memorandum with Southern Crescent Women in Business, IncSouthern Crescent WomenHenry County, GA
WellStar announces the closure of its Atlanta Medical Center, downtown location November 1, 2022Tiana AllenAtlanta, GA
Annual Beloved Benefit Raises $6M to support underserved communities in the city of Atlanta - Recap from June 7, 2022Tiana AllenAtlanta, GA
Is Walden University withholding diplomas from black students? One former doctoral candidate says "Give me my degree"Tiana AllenAtlanta, GA
Henry County Daily Herald
ON THE MARKET: Spacious family home in Patriots Pointe Subdivision in Jonesboro
This spacious home in the Patriots Pointe Subdivision contains 5 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms. The large owners suite features a sitting area in addition to a private bonus room and a large walk-in closet. The owners bath suite has a separate shower, large soaking tub, and double vanity sinks. The...
luxury-houses.net
Featuring Unparalleled Design, This $3.795M Home in Eatonton will Exceed the Loftiest of Expectations
The Home in Eatonton is a luxurious home with sweeping views of Golf & Lake, now available for sale. This home located at 91 Westview Way, Eatonton, Georgia; offering 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with 5,587 square feet of living spaces. Call Brian Quinn – Coldwell Banker Lake Oconee – (Phone: (706) 347-2368) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Eatonton.
theadvocate.com
BBQGuys opens second brick and mortar location in metro Atlanta as part of strategy
BBQGuys, the Baton Rouge-based online retailer of grills and outdoor furniture, has opened its second brick-and-mortar design center in metro Atlanta. Officials with BBQGuys said the decision to open a 6,000-square-foot showroom in Alpharetta, Georgia, is part of a forward-looking strategy. The company has operated a showroom in Baton Rouge for years, the business is currently located on North Airway Drive.
exoticspotter.com
Shelby Cobra | Spotted in Alpharetta, Georgia
My Aunt spotted this outside her apartment building. The dude who owns it evidently used to work for Shelby. This is an amazing car. Help the community by flagging poor quality images!:
thecitymenus.com
Ribbon cutting for Southeastern Quilt & Textile Museum
The Carroll County Chamber of Commerce recently hosted a ribbon-cutting for Southeastern Quilt & Textile Museum. Southeastern Quilt & Textile Museum is located at 306 Bradley Street Suite C in Carrollton. For more information, please call (770) 301-2187. For more information on the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce, please visit...
Historic Buckhead mansion demolished despite efforts to save it
The nearly century-old Whispering Pines mansion on Buckhead’s West Paces Ferry Road has been torn down despite efforts by residents and preservationists to save it. Buckhead.com first reported the news of the demolition on Aug. 23. The demolition followed the sale of the property by Atlanta-based The Macallan Group to a newly formed Athens-based company, […] The post Historic Buckhead mansion demolished despite efforts to save it appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
CBS 46
Restaurant Report Card: Wings on Wheat fails with a 42; Margaritaville receives 100
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - On Mt. Zion Parkway in Jonesboro, Wings on Wheat located next to the Shell gas station scored 42-points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says a black substance was found on the ice scoop. Plus, raw fish and chicken wings were at unsafe temperatures. And there were live and dead roaches seen throughout the facility.
fox5atlanta.com
Massive sinkhole consumes DeKalb County backyard, homeowners waiting on county
TUCKER, Ga. - A massive sinkhole in DeKalb County leaves a homeowner concerned for her safety, her home and her property's value. "This is our number one investment, this is our largest investment right? This is all we have," said Brandy Graham, the homeowner. Graham is a resident of Tucker...
vanishinggeorgia.com
Flint River Diving Trees, Meriwether County
Most of us who have grown up swimming in rivers and creeks are familiar with rope swings tied to trees that have a good reach over the waterway, and occasionally, we see impromptu ladders added to make the climb to the top easier. I shot these several years ago near the Meriwether County Landing on the Flint River and I think they had more steps than any I’ve seen.
Atlanta Magazine
Atlanta’s churches are now hot real estate property, creating opportunity and dilemmas
For 18 years, the Reverend Charles Harper has been pastor of Paradise Baptist Church, the largest congregation in Grove Park. Harper, 69 years old and a lifelong Atlantan, has seen the area swing from prosperity to blighted abandonment. But these days, the church’s location on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway feels like a front-row seat to explosive gentrification, with the BeltLine, Microsoft’s future campus, the sprawling Westside Park, and now $800,000-plus new townhomes nearby. Harper doesn’t necessarily perceive the sea change as negative—at least not for property owners who play their cards right. As a seasoned real estate agent, and one of the city’s foremost authorities on selling churches, the pastor knows his stately brick sanctuary and surrounding property could fetch up to $12 million.
saportareport.com
Stone Mountain’s 54th Yellow Daisy Festival: Art, music and fall blooms
In September, Stone Mountain — the largest exposed piece of granite in the world — will be dotted with annual blooms of the Yellow Daisy. Discovered in 1846, the plant is only found around the mountain. To celebrate the blooming season, Stone Mountain Park is hosting its 54th...
atlantafi.com
Georgia-Based Skincare Brand Ranks Nationally Among Independent Companies
Douglasville, Georgia-based skincare company Herb’N Eden recently received national recognition by being included on Inc. magazine’s Inc. 5000 list, which highlights the best independent companies in America. Georgia-Based Skincare Line Makes National List. The company is owned by Quinton and Terran Lewis, who founded the company in 2015....
Fun in FoCo: Rodeo, concerts and racing highlight holiday weekend
(Forsyth County, GA) Looking for something to do this Labor Day weekend? This week’s Fun in FoCo features lots of options for that end of summer celebration. The IPRA Rodeo is all Labor Day weekend at the Cumming Fairgrounds. For more information, visit here.
Georgia county looking for two men photographed stealing cards out of unattended wallets
BIBB COUNTY, Ga — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s in identify two males caught on camera stealing cards from unsuspecting shoppers. Deputies suspect the two men to be working together, selecting shoppers that are not paying close attention to their belongings. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
150-year-old historic courthouse catches fire in Fairburn, FCFD investigates
FAIRBURN,Ga. — Investigators are working to determine what caused a fire at a historic courthouse in Fairburn. The old Campbell County courthouse on northeast Broad Street caught fire Wednesday night. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Channel 2′s Candace McCowan spoke to some of the...
Newnan Times-Herald
Newnan closer to signing LOI for Caldwell development
The Newnan City Council is closer to signing a letter of intent with multiple firms intending to redevelop the former Caldwell Tank site on East Broad Street in downtown Newnan. During the council’s special called meeting on Tuesday, it was announced that two firms which had competed for the bid...
fox5atlanta.com
Cherokee County firefighters rescue 28 horses from barn fire
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - Firefighters in Cherokee County say they managed to rescue more than two dozen horses from a burning barn. Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services says crews were called Thursday to a structure fire on Putnam Ford Drive, where they learned 28 horses were housed inside a barn with a burning Bobcat skid steer.
AccessAtlanta
Saucy, crispy and flavorful: 10 of the best wing spots in metro Atlanta
Drums or flats? No matter which one you prefer, chicken wings in the city of Atlanta are unlike anywhere else in the world. We take our wings very seriously and there are many incredible spots to discover and visit around town. Although there are many options and extraordinary varieties to...
Are you ready for the 2022 North Georgia State Fair?
September is here, which means it is fair season in Georgia. The North Georgia State Fair will kickoff Sept. 22 in Cobb County. As the largest fair in metro Atlanta, the North Georgia State Fair, presented by Superior Plumbing attracts more than 350,000 people every year from north Georgia and neighboring states.
AccessAtlanta
Visiting Atlanta, or just recently moved? Here are 10 things you need to know about the city
There’s plenty to love about Atlanta. It’s the capital of Georgia with just under 500,000 residents in the city proper, and is the eight-largest metropolitan area in the United States. It’s a beautiful city in a forest with lots of nature surrounding it, and it’s a quirky city full of history, culture and tradition. In many ways, the city feels like a small town disguised as a big city. Recently, many companies have either relocated to Atlanta or opened regional offices, and the city has been exploding in popularity amongst both tourists and new residents.
