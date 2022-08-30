ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcdonough, GA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

luxury-houses.net

Featuring Unparalleled Design, This $3.795M Home in Eatonton will Exceed the Loftiest of Expectations

The Home in Eatonton is a luxurious home with sweeping views of Golf & Lake, now available for sale. This home located at 91 Westview Way, Eatonton, Georgia; offering 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with 5,587 square feet of living spaces. Call Brian Quinn – Coldwell Banker Lake Oconee – (Phone: (706) 347-2368) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Eatonton.
EATONTON, GA
theadvocate.com

BBQGuys opens second brick and mortar location in metro Atlanta as part of strategy

BBQGuys, the Baton Rouge-based online retailer of grills and outdoor furniture, has opened its second brick-and-mortar design center in metro Atlanta. Officials with BBQGuys said the decision to open a 6,000-square-foot showroom in Alpharetta, Georgia, is part of a forward-looking strategy. The company has operated a showroom in Baton Rouge for years, the business is currently located on North Airway Drive.
ALPHARETTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thecitymenus.com

Ribbon cutting for Southeastern Quilt & Textile Museum

The Carroll County Chamber of Commerce recently hosted a ribbon-cutting for Southeastern Quilt & Textile Museum. Southeastern Quilt & Textile Museum is located at 306 Bradley Street Suite C in Carrollton. For more information, please call (770) 301-2187. For more information on the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce, please visit...
CARROLL COUNTY, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Historic Buckhead mansion demolished despite efforts to save it

The nearly century-old Whispering Pines mansion on Buckhead’s West Paces Ferry Road has been torn down despite efforts by residents and preservationists to save it. Buckhead.com first reported the news of the demolition on Aug. 23. The demolition followed the sale of the property by Atlanta-based The Macallan Group to a newly formed Athens-based company, […] The post Historic Buckhead mansion demolished despite efforts to save it appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
CBS 46

Restaurant Report Card: Wings on Wheat fails with a 42; Margaritaville receives 100

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - On Mt. Zion Parkway in Jonesboro, Wings on Wheat located next to the Shell gas station scored 42-points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says a black substance was found on the ice scoop. Plus, raw fish and chicken wings were at unsafe temperatures. And there were live and dead roaches seen throughout the facility.
ATLANTA, GA
vanishinggeorgia.com

Flint River Diving Trees, Meriwether County

Most of us who have grown up swimming in rivers and creeks are familiar with rope swings tied to trees that have a good reach over the waterway, and occasionally, we see impromptu ladders added to make the climb to the top easier. I shot these several years ago near the Meriwether County Landing on the Flint River and I think they had more steps than any I’ve seen.
MERIWETHER COUNTY, GA
Atlanta Magazine

Atlanta’s churches are now hot real estate property, creating opportunity and dilemmas

For 18 years, the Reverend Charles Harper has been pastor of Paradise Baptist Church, the largest congregation in Grove Park. Harper, 69 years old and a lifelong Atlantan, has seen the area swing from prosperity to blighted abandonment. But these days, the church’s location on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway feels like a front-row seat to explosive gentrification, with the BeltLine, Microsoft’s future campus, the sprawling Westside Park, and now $800,000-plus new townhomes nearby. Harper doesn’t necessarily perceive the sea change as negative—at least not for property owners who play their cards right. As a seasoned real estate agent, and one of the city’s foremost authorities on selling churches, the pastor knows his stately brick sanctuary and surrounding property could fetch up to $12 million.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantafi.com

Georgia-Based Skincare Brand Ranks Nationally Among Independent Companies

Douglasville, Georgia-based skincare company Herb’N Eden recently received national recognition by being included on Inc. magazine’s Inc. 5000 list, which highlights the best independent companies in America. Georgia-Based Skincare Line Makes National List. The company is owned by Quinton and Terran Lewis, who founded the company in 2015....
GEORGIA STATE
Newnan Times-Herald

Newnan closer to signing LOI for Caldwell development

The Newnan City Council is closer to signing a letter of intent with multiple firms intending to redevelop the former Caldwell Tank site on East Broad Street in downtown Newnan. During the council’s special called meeting on Tuesday, it was announced that two firms which had competed for the bid...
NEWNAN, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Cherokee County firefighters rescue 28 horses from barn fire

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - Firefighters in Cherokee County say they managed to rescue more than two dozen horses from a burning barn. Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services says crews were called Thursday to a structure fire on Putnam Ford Drive, where they learned 28 horses were housed inside a barn with a burning Bobcat skid steer.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA
The Georgia Sun

Are you ready for the 2022 North Georgia State Fair?

September is here, which means it is fair season in Georgia. The North Georgia State Fair will kickoff Sept. 22 in Cobb County. As the largest fair in metro Atlanta, the North Georgia State Fair, presented by Superior Plumbing attracts more than 350,000 people every year from north Georgia and neighboring states.
COBB COUNTY, GA
AccessAtlanta

Visiting Atlanta, or just recently moved? Here are 10 things you need to know about the city

There’s plenty to love about Atlanta. It’s the capital of Georgia with just under 500,000 residents in the city proper, and is the eight-largest metropolitan area in the United States. It’s a beautiful city in a forest with lots of nature surrounding it, and it’s a quirky city full of history, culture and tradition. In many ways, the city feels like a small town disguised as a big city. Recently, many companies have either relocated to Atlanta or opened regional offices, and the city has been exploding in popularity amongst both tourists and new residents.
ATLANTA, GA

