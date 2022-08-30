Read full article on original website
Related
nwestiowa.com
Osceola County deputy pair honored for responses
SIBLEY—A seemingly routine shift proved to be anything but for two Osceola County deputies as they went about their duties. Their actions that day earned them Life Saving Commendation awards, presented by sheriff Kevin Wollmuth on Monday, Aug. 22. The first officer, Nathan Rosenberg, noticed a car parked on...
nwestiowa.com
George bicyclist jailed for public intox
GEORGE—A 32-year-old George man was arrested about 3:45 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, on charges of public intoxication and providing false identification information. The arrest of Paxter Medal stemmed from him initially being observed walking on George-Little Rock High School property, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office. He...
nwestiowa.com
Minnesotan jailed after threats in George
GEORGE—A 26-year-old Ellsworth, MN, man was arrested Thursday, Sept. 1, on a charge of first-degree harassment. The arrest of Alexander John Owen stemmed from an incident the previous morning at Dollar General in George, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office. Owen was an employee at the store...
nwestiowa.com
Hull man arrested for pot after search
HULL—A 22-year-old Hull man was arrested Wednesday, Aug. 31, on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest of Royce Lee Cox stemmed from the execution of a search warrant at his residence at 1424 Brown St. in Hull...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nwestiowa.com
Man arrested after throwing bike at SUV
ROCK RAPIDS—A 29-year-old Marshall, MN, man was arrested about 11:15 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, in Rock Rapids on charges of second-degree criminal mischief and public intoxication. The arrest of Mitchell Dean Noyes stemmed from a report of an incident outside Sporty’s Bar & Grill in Rock Rapids, according to...
nwestiowa.com
Wise is new Paullina clerk, administrator
PAULLINA—Scott Wise recently hung up his hat as production supervisor at Wells Blue Bunny in Le Mars to take a new job closer to home. The 60-year-old southern O’Brien County native is the new city clerk and administrator for Paullina. He has been learning the ropes of city...
nwestiowa.com
Ernst stops by Rock Valley preschool
ROCK VALLEY—Securing child care can be strugglesome in many places nationwide, especially in rural communities, an issue raising the attention of local, state and national leaders. U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst joined the conversation Monday, Aug. 29, during a roundtable discussion and facility tour at Project Youth Daycare in Rock...
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Center veteran thankful for service
This is the first in a series of articles on Sioux Center veterans who were on one of the three Midwest Honor Flights this fall. SIOUX CENTER—Rubbed on a slip of paper in Fred Sick’s home is the name “Frederick A Holst.”. “My cousin and I, we...
IN THIS ARTICLE
nwestiowa.com
Sutherland Labor Day Celebration is here
SUTHERLAND—Sutherland’s most rocking three-day weekend of the year has arrived. The first day of the city’s Labor Day Celebration will culminate in Sutherslam, a hard rock show starting at 8 p.m. today (Saturday, Sept. 3) at Sweeney’s Clubhouse. The event opens at 7 p.m. Tickets cost...
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Center library offers Domino Maker
SIOUX CENTER—Children can brush up on their domino skills thanks to a free upcoming Sioux Center Public Library program called Domino Makers. The program is for children from grades two-six. Registration is encouraged to be done through the library’s event calendar, which can be found online at https://siouxcenterlibrary.librarycalendar.com/event/domino-makers. One session will be held each month, with room for 20 children at each. The first session will be Sept. 8. Following Domino Makers nights will be held Oct. 13, Nov. 10 and Dec. 8.
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Center business buys old hospital site
SIOUX CENTER—The former Sioux Center Health hospital site will be the new home of Kroese & Kroese PC next year. The Sioux Center City Council at its Monday meeting approved the $645,162 sale of the city-owned lot on the 600 block of South Main Avenue/Highway 75 to RMK Properties.
nwestiowa.com
Dairy farmer must pay $36K for fish kill
ALVORD—A rural Alvord man has agreed to pay more than $26,000 in restitution and a $10,000 fine in connection with a large manure spill that reached Mud Creek northwest of Rock Rapids last year. Bernie Baker of Rock Bottom Dairy reported spilling several hundred thousand gallons of manure on...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nwestiowa.com
Nothing but the Hits
Styx and Journey. Foreigner, Steely Dan, Cream and The Who — just to name a few. The musicians that make up the rock supergroup The Hit Men have played with them all, and now they’re bringing all their hits to the Pearson Lakes Art Center in Okoboji. The...
Comments / 0