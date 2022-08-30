SIOUX CENTER—Children can brush up on their domino skills thanks to a free upcoming Sioux Center Public Library program called Domino Makers. The program is for children from grades two-six. Registration is encouraged to be done through the library’s event calendar, which can be found online at https://siouxcenterlibrary.librarycalendar.com/event/domino-makers. One session will be held each month, with room for 20 children at each. The first session will be Sept. 8. Following Domino Makers nights will be held Oct. 13, Nov. 10 and Dec. 8.

