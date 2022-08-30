ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawarden, IA

Comments / 0

Related
nwestiowa.com

Osceola County deputy pair honored for responses

SIBLEY—A seemingly routine shift proved to be anything but for two Osceola County deputies as they went about their duties. Their actions that day earned them Life Saving Commendation awards, presented by sheriff Kevin Wollmuth on Monday, Aug. 22. The first officer, Nathan Rosenberg, noticed a car parked on...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, IA
nwestiowa.com

George bicyclist jailed for public intox

GEORGE—A 32-year-old George man was arrested about 3:45 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, on charges of public intoxication and providing false identification information. The arrest of Paxter Medal stemmed from him initially being observed walking on George-Little Rock High School property, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office. He...
GEORGE, IA
nwestiowa.com

Minnesotan jailed after threats in George

GEORGE—A 26-year-old Ellsworth, MN, man was arrested Thursday, Sept. 1, on a charge of first-degree harassment. The arrest of Alexander John Owen stemmed from an incident the previous morning at Dollar General in George, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office. Owen was an employee at the store...
GEORGE, IA
nwestiowa.com

Hull man arrested for pot after search

HULL—A 22-year-old Hull man was arrested Wednesday, Aug. 31, on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest of Royce Lee Cox stemmed from the execution of a search warrant at his residence at 1424 Brown St. in Hull...
HULL, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Hawarden, IA
Crime & Safety
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Orange City, IA
Crime & Safety
City
Hawarden, IA
City
Orange City, IA
nwestiowa.com

Man arrested after throwing bike at SUV

ROCK RAPIDS—A 29-year-old Marshall, MN, man was arrested about 11:15 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, in Rock Rapids on charges of second-degree criminal mischief and public intoxication. The arrest of Mitchell Dean Noyes stemmed from a report of an incident outside Sporty’s Bar & Grill in Rock Rapids, according to...
ROCK RAPIDS, IA
nwestiowa.com

Wise is new Paullina clerk, administrator

PAULLINA—Scott Wise recently hung up his hat as production supervisor at Wells Blue Bunny in Le Mars to take a new job closer to home. The 60-year-old southern O’Brien County native is the new city clerk and administrator for Paullina. He has been learning the ropes of city...
PAULLINA, IA
nwestiowa.com

Ernst stops by Rock Valley preschool

ROCK VALLEY—Securing child care can be strugglesome in many places nationwide, especially in rural communities, an issue raising the attention of local, state and national leaders. U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst joined the conversation Monday, Aug. 29, during a roundtable discussion and facility tour at Project Youth Daycare in Rock...
ROCK VALLEY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sioux Center veteran thankful for service

This is the first in a series of articles on Sioux Center veterans who were on one of the three Midwest Honor Flights this fall. SIOUX CENTER—Rubbed on a slip of paper in Fred Sick’s home is the name “Frederick A Holst.”. “My cousin and I, we...
SIOUX CENTER, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime
nwestiowa.com

Sutherland Labor Day Celebration is here

SUTHERLAND—Sutherland’s most rocking three-day weekend of the year has arrived. The first day of the city’s Labor Day Celebration will culminate in Sutherslam, a hard rock show starting at 8 p.m. today (Saturday, Sept. 3) at Sweeney’s Clubhouse. The event opens at 7 p.m. Tickets cost...
nwestiowa.com

Sioux Center library offers Domino Maker

SIOUX CENTER—Children can brush up on their domino skills thanks to a free upcoming Sioux Center Public Library program called Domino Makers. The program is for children from grades two-six. Registration is encouraged to be done through the library’s event calendar, which can be found online at https://siouxcenterlibrary.librarycalendar.com/event/domino-makers. One session will be held each month, with room for 20 children at each. The first session will be Sept. 8. Following Domino Makers nights will be held Oct. 13, Nov. 10 and Dec. 8.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sioux Center business buys old hospital site

SIOUX CENTER—The former Sioux Center Health hospital site will be the new home of Kroese & Kroese PC next year. The Sioux Center City Council at its Monday meeting approved the $645,162 sale of the city-owned lot on the 600 block of South Main Avenue/Highway 75 to RMK Properties.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
nwestiowa.com

Dairy farmer must pay $36K for fish kill

ALVORD—A rural Alvord man has agreed to pay more than $26,000 in restitution and a $10,000 fine in connection with a large manure spill that reached Mud Creek northwest of Rock Rapids last year. Bernie Baker of Rock Bottom Dairy reported spilling several hundred thousand gallons of manure on...
ALVORD, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
nwestiowa.com

Nothing but the Hits

Styx and Journey. Foreigner, Steely Dan, Cream and The Who — just to name a few. The musicians that make up the rock supergroup The Hit Men have played with them all, and now they’re bringing all their hits to the Pearson Lakes Art Center in Okoboji. The...
OKOBOJI, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy