mymoinfo.com
Twin City Days Car Show additions
(Festus, Crystal City) The annual Twin City Days celebration takes place next weekend, and one of the great draws on that Saturday is the Car Show which is presented by Manns Restoration in Festus. Rick Fischer serves on the Twin City Chamber of Commerce Board and is a Crystal City councilman. He says they decided to add a few extras to this year’s car show.
Wine tasting event part of this year’s Twin City Days
(Festus/Crystal City) Petit Paree in Festus is holding a wine tasting event this Friday part of this year’s Twin City Days. Patrick Thompson with Taytros Bar and Bistro and Petit Paree says it’s going to be a good time. Tickets can be purchased in advance by calling Petit...
Still Time to Visit Missouri State Parks
(Pilot Knob) State parks across the listening area have fun, educational special events from time to time. Two of these nearby parks are Battle of Pilot Knob State Historic Site and Elephant Rocks State Park. Both are within a few miles from each other in Iron County. Brian Bethel is...
Driver crashes into tree in north St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – An accident happened late Thursday night in north St. Louis. A driver lost control and crashed into a tree at Halls Ferry Circle and Lewis and Clark Boulevard. No injuries have been reported. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Nic Lopez was at the scene.
Labor Day weekend fun: Festivals all around St. Louis
Looking for fun family events this Labor Day weekend?
St. Louis teenager injured in I-55 accident south of Festus
A St. Louis teenager was injured in a two-vehicle on I-55 south of Highway 61 early Friday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 21-year-old Isaiah Reddick of Herculaneum was driving a 2016 Mercedes Benz north on 55 and rear-ended a 2019 Volvo tractor trailer. While the driver of the truck was not injured, the passenger in the Mercedes, 19-year-old Cole Johnson, was taken by private conveyance to Mercy Hospital Jefferson with moderate injuries. The accident took place just after 3 o’clock Friday morning.
Aircraft Flies for Six Minutes Over Sound Barrier in Southeast Missouri
(Farmington) Was it a sonic boom, an earthquake, or something else between and 5 and 5:30 Ttuesday evening?. That’s the question people from Dent County to Ste. Genevieve County were asking themselves Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning. Many described it as a loud boom with reports of weak shaking...
Burglars ram car into Osage County Guns
A car drove into the front of Osage County Guns in Wright City around 1:40 a.m.
Homicide detectives called after South City shooting
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A 19-year-old man died after being shot Friday afternoon in south St. Louis. The shooting happened in the 1400 block of Park around 3:19 p.m. Officers said when they arrived at the scene the man was laying on his back on the sidewalk. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Homicide detectives are investigating.
St. Louis man unsuccessful in attempt to flee from Hannibal police, charged with delivery of controlled substance
HANNIBAL, Mo. — A St. Louis man is in the Marion County Jail and has been charged with delivery of a controlled substance. The 10th Judicial Circuit Court of Marion County issued a warrant for Jae’Von M. Renfoe, 20, of St. Louis on Thursday, Sept. 1. Renfoe’s charge stems from an incident that began at approximately 3:20 p.m. Wednesday the 1700 block of Chestnut.
ALDI to open new south St. Louis County store next week
Grocery shoppers will soon be able to enjoy a new ALDI store in south St. Louis County.
Two officers hospitalized after chemical exposure in St. Louis
Two officers were treated at a hospital after being exposed to unknown chemicals Wednesday evening during a disturbance call.
Inside the Central West End luxury apartment complex dominating the St. Louis skyline
One Hundred Above the Park is extremely hard to miss. If you’ve driven on the east side of Forest Park or in St. Louis’ Central West End neighborhood in the past three or so years, you’ve seen the construction and now completion of the 36-story luxury apartment building that dominates the surrounding skyline – a building that was designed to maximize elevated views of St. Louis’ distinct architecture and panoramic urban vistas.
Nurse killed while driving for Uber in East St. Louis
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — Illinois State Police confirmed on Thursday that a woman was driving for Uber before her body was dumped in East St. Louis. Officials stated that 49-year-old Harriet Childers' body was found in the street on the 1800 block of Gaty Avenue just after 6:30 a.m. on Saturday. The family told 5 On Your Side she lived in south St. Louis.
Longtime St. Louis anchor Dick Ford dies
Dick Ford was a part of the KSDK news team from 1969 to 1992. He also worked at other St. Louis TV stations.
OSHA investigation launched for Swansea employee killed at work
A Fox 2 follow-up on the breaking news we brought you yesterday morning.
A decline of officers in St. Louis raises concerns
There are mounting concerns about the number of officers leaving the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. A look at the numbers shows why calls to “defund the police” may soon be a thing of the past.
St. Louis police told City Justice Center was too crowded to take in new arrestees
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police officers were told the Justice Center downtown was too crowded to take in any new arrestees, so they must stop bringing them there "until further notice" Thursday, according to a document obtained by 5 On Your Side. The City Justice Center was open...
WANTED: Search on for man accused beating, stomping and stabbing his wife to death in Hazelwood
HAZELWOOD, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are searching for a man who is accused of beating, stomping and stabbing his wife to death at a home in Hazelwood. The search is on for 40-year-old Gregory Smith III. He is charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and endangering the welfare of a child.
Allen Korando – Service 9/6/22 10 a.m.
Allen Korando of Perryville died Friday at the age of 84. A funeral mass will be held on Tuesday morning at 10 o’clock at Christ the Savior Catholic Church in Brewer. Burial will be in the Mount Hope Cemetery in Perryville. Visitation is Tuesday at 7:30 at Ford &...
