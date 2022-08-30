John Richard Bernstein was born January 29, 1951 and passed on August 16, 2022. John grew up in Richfield with his parents (Curt and Muriel) and two siblings (Jim & Wayne). John was the middle child and enjoyed spending time at the cabin with his family hunting & fishing. John graduated from Richfield High School in 1969, and later married Ardi in the spring of 1975. John and Ardi were both from Richfield and enjoyed spending countless years with their high school friends from Richfield. John owned & operated a Freeway 66 service station in Bloomington, for many years before buying Valley Liquor in Shakopee in the mid 1980's.

SHAKOPEE, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO