Lakeview Ald. Tom Tunney to retire at end of term, joining growing City Council exodus

By Todd Feurer
 4 days ago

Ald. Tom Tunney to retire from Chicago City Council 00:48

CHICAGO (CBS) -- After nearly 20 years in office, Ald. Tom Tunney (44th) announced his retirement on Tuesday, becoming just the latest member of the City Council planning to exit at the end of their term.

In a statement Tuesday morning, Tunney said he would be retiring at the end of his term in 2023.

Tunney, whose ward includes most of the Lakeview neighborhood, was the city's first openly gay alderperson. He has been on the City Council since 2003, after Mayor Richard M. Daley appointed him to replace Ald. Bernard Hansen.

"I have always strived to do my best for the residents and businesses in the Lakeview community and have been honored by the remarkable opportunity to serve the residents of the 44th Ward for almost twenty years," Tunney said in a statement. "I am grateful for the trust they put in me to help lead Lakeview forward in ways that benefited residents, businesses and visitors, alike. I will continue to work tirelessly for the ward through my last day on the City Council. As I look ahead, I see so many great ways in which I can continue to give back to the city I love."

Tunney's chief of staff, Bennett Lawson, wasted little time announcing he'll run for the 44th Ward seat in the 2023 election. In a string of Twitter posts, Lawson cited a long list of accomplishments while working for Tunney since 2007, including new Whole Foods and Mariano's stores in the ward,  construction of the Center on Halsted, an LGBT community center, and groundbreaking for a new Howard Brown Health Center.

A frequent ally of Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Tunney is the powerful chairman of the City Council Zoning Committee, and played a vital role in ushering Lightfoot's plan to award the city's first casino to Bally's, which plans to build the gambling complex in River West, despite opposition from neighboring aldermen who believe the project was rushed through City Council without sufficient oversight.

Lightfoot praised Tunney for his years of service in a post on Twitter, writing, "As the first openly gay member of City Council, he never wavered in his advocacy on behalf of LGBTQ+ residents and served as a representative voice for the business community."

"His perspective will be missed in City Council and I wish him well in his next chapter," she added.

Tunney, who also has owned the Ann Sather restaurant chain for 41 years, had been considering running for mayor in 2023, but his retirement announcement made no mention of a bid for higher office.

He joins several City Council members who have already resigned from office after their most recent election in 2019, or who plan to retire at the end of their terms next year.

Ald. Leslie Hairston (5th) announced last week that she plans to retire next year.

Former Ald. Michele Smith (43rd) resigned earlier this month, and Lightfoot is still weighing candidates to replace her.

Ald. Harry Osterman (48th), and Ald. James Cappleman (46th) announced last month that they will retire in 2023.

Former Ald. Michael Scott (24th) stepped down in June, and already has been replaced with his sister, Monique.

Former Ald. Patrick Daley Thompson (11th) stepped down in February after he was convicted of federal tax charges, and has been replaced by Nicole Lee.

Ald. Carrie Austin (34th), who has been indicted on federal bribery charges, also has announced she's retiring at the end of her term.

Ald. George Cardenas (12th) likely will exit before the end of the year if, as expected, he is elected to serve on the Cook County Board of Review.

Three other alderpersons are giving up their City Council seats to launch bids to challenge Lightfoot next year, including Ald. Sophia King (4th), Ald. Roderick Sawyer (6th), and Ald. Raymond Lopez (15th).

Four other current city council members ran for other elected offices in 2022, but were defeated in the June primary elections, meaning they will stay in their seats on the City Council for now: Ald. Howard Brookins (21st) and Ald. Chris Taliaferro (29th) both ran for seats as a Cook County judge, and Ald. Pat Dowell (3rd) and Ald. Gilbert Villegas (36th) both ran for Congress.

Comments / 1

 

