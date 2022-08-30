Read full article on original website
New Britain Herald
Women's AM Network to meet Wednesday in New Britain
NEW BRITAIN – The Women’s AM Network meetings will return this Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. “Join us at Miel Coffee in the Assembly Room to grab a latte and soak up the beautiful morning sun,” The Women’s AM Network said. Local businesswomen of all ages and...
New Britain Herald
ERIN STEWART: New Britain deserves professional leadership to ensure future success
The city of New Britain is Connecticut’s seventh-largest municipality. We serve, protect and educate over 73,000 residents. There are over 500 city employees, and that number hits well over 1,000 with the inclusion of school district staff. The city’s annual budget exceeds $240 million dollars. In short, we are a large and complex enterprise charged with a sacred and essential duty to our citizens.
New Britain Herald
United Way of Southington a Stop & Shop 'Bloomin' 4 Good' program beneficiary
SOUTHINGTON – United Way of Southington has been selected as a Stop & Shop "Bloomin’ 4 Good" program beneficiary this September. The "Bloomin’ 4 Good" program, which launched last February, provides an opportunity for shoppers to give back to local organizations that address hunger. Shoppers can purchase "Bloomin 4 Good" bouquets, which are marked with a red sticker, for $10.99 to support the beneficiary organization.
New Britain Herald
New Britain Museum of American Art offers free Saturday admission
NEW BRITAIN – With free Saturday morning admission, the New Britain Museum of American Art seeks to expose visitors from far and wide to artistic expression, regardless of background and ability to pay. “It’s such an important program to our visitors and to the museum,” wrote the museum’s Director...
New Britain Herald
Going back to school is a reason for ice cream
NEW BRITAIN – People enjoyed a special flavor and two unique sundaes at a Back to School Bash at Frisbie’s Dairy Barn Sunday. “We just thought it would be a good day to celebrate going back to school,” co-owner and manager Paul Parks III said. “It’s been a fun summer. We’re also raffling off a $25 gift card and t-shirts.”
New Britain Herald
Karl L. Eckert
Karl L. Eckert, 80, of New Britain, died unexpectedly on Aug. 31, 2022. Born in New Britain, the son of the late Ludwig and Louise (Maier) Eckert, he was a lifelong resident. After graduation from local schools, Karl became a teacher with the New Britain School System serving 33 years at Slade Middle School. He was a member of St. Peter Church, past president of the New Britain Kiwanis Club and a former member of the New Britain Lodge of Elks No. 957.
Accused CT bank robbery couple busted
A man and a woman were arrested in Middletown, accused in a string of hold ups in People’s Bank branches inside of supermarkets in Connecticut
New Britain Herald
New Britain police blotter
Veronica Bayron, 43, 162 Market St., New Britain, second-degree breach of peace. Joshua Lee Rivera, 36, 40 Chestnut St. Apt. 211, New Britain, first-degree harassment. Alexie Marie Mendez, 23, 86 Putnam St. Flr. 3, New Britain, violation of protective order. Bibiany Davila, 35, 44 Capitol Ave. Apt. 205, New Britain,...
The Only Painting to Ever Make Me Cry is Back on Display in Connecticut
Have you ever wept in a Museum? Strange question, but I ask because it's happened to me. It wasn't because the kid in front of me bought the last dinosaur magnet at the Peabody. I cried because an artist had captured emotions and feelings that I had felt, and transformed...
New Britain Herald
Four firefighters injured in Newington blaze Saturday
NEWINGTON – Four firefighters are recovering after injuries sustained fighting a blaze Saturday at a building on Audubon Avenue. Newington Volunteer Fire Lt. Kirk Rosemond said firefighters from Newington and Task Force 51 responded to the fire at 139 Audubon Avenue around 3:40 p.m. “Upon arrival firefighters were met...
New Britain Herald
Mary Louise von Essen
Mary Louise von Essen, 84, of Rocky Hill, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. Born in New Britain, she was the daughter of the late Adolph and Josephine (Elmer) von Essen. Mary was formerly employed as a hairdresser, and was the owner of Mary’s Hair Design in Berlin. She was a member of Kensington Congregational Church, and the Newington Ski Club. She was a UCONN Women’s Basketball fan and enjoyed skiing, cooking, and antiquing.
Identity of Waterbury homicide victim still unknown
The shooting occurred at the Lit Ultra Lounge Saturday morning just before 2. Waterbury Police and the CT Office of the Chief Medical Examiner are working to positively identify the homicide victim.
New Britain Herald
Gloria Barbara D'Amico
Gloria Barbara D’Amico, 85, of New Britain, passed away on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. Born in New Britain, she was the daughter of the late James and Elizabeth (Pelegrino) Pingcerver. Gloria was a lifelong New Britain resident and was formerly employed at Skinner Value, Division of Honeywell before retiring. She was a member of St. Joachim Parish, St. Ann Church. Gloria loved to have fun and make people laugh. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
New Britain Herald
Newington holding grand opening ceremony for new dog park in town
NEWINGTON – Dog owners and dog lovers: this one’s for you. The Town of Newington is hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony and grand opening of the Newington Dog Park on Tuesday, Sept. 13 beginning at 4:30 p.m. Newington Parks and Recreation staff, Mayor Beth DelBuono, Town Manager Keith Chapman,...
New Britain Herald
New Britain man tied to burglary at Andover Post Office
A New Britain man was charged this week in connection with a break-in at a post office in Andover. Erick Gomez-Rodriguez, 35, of 80 Upson St., New Britain, was tied to the crime after he was pulled over and found with mail that was believed to have been stolen during the burglary, which was reported on Jan. 23, according to the warrant for his arrest.
New Britain Herald
Woman charged with embezzling about $80K from Plainville company
PLAINVILLE – A Farmington woman has been accused of embezzling more than $80,000 from a Plainville business. Police allege Christine Anthony, 36, voided transactions in which clients of Connecticut Solid Surface paid the company for work that was performed before essentially duplicating the transaction, charging it to her personal account instead of the kitchen and bathroom remodeling company where she worked, according to the warrant for her arrest.
New Britain Herald
Bristol teen reported missing after not showing up to school, believed to possibly be at 'random hotel' in Southington with father
BRISTOL – A Bristol boy was reported missing on Monday after he didn’t show up to school. Police said they believe the boy, identified as 13-year-old Ryleigh Henry, may be at a random hotel in Southington with his father, Roland Henry. A Silver Alert has been issued for...
New Britain Herald
Newington police blotter
Kara Tsakiris, 49, 325 Hillcrest Ave., Newington, disorderly conduct. Christy L. Mcdonough, 39, 82 Farmstead Dr., South Windsor, four counts - second-degree failure to appear, sixth-degree larceny, conspiracy to commit sixth-degree larceny. Cornelius Anthony McDermott III, 44, 3000 Berlin Turnpike Apt. 124, Newington, conspiracy to commit sixth-degree larceny, eight counts...
New Britain Herald
Irene B. Sanders
Irene B. Sanders, 77, of Berlin, passed away on June 4, 2022 after a battle with complications from COPD and a COVID-19 infection. She is survived by her two sons, George Sanders and his fiancé Tracee, Richard Sanders and his wife Kelley, as well as her brother David Burkarth. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022 at 2 p.m. at St. Mary’s Cemetery (Section 4), 1141 Stanley St., New Britain.
Trooper rescues dog found wandering on I-84 in Cheshire
CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH) – Connecticut State Police are searching for the owner of a dog that was found on a highway on Friday morning. State police received 911 calls about a dog found on I-84 in Cheshire between exits 26 and 27. Trooper Stella from Troop A arrived on the scene and was able to […]
