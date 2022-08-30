ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galva, IL

With new contract, Galva garbage, recycling program will change

By Geneseo Republic
Star-Courier
Star-Courier
 5 days ago

Galva Council approved Monday night for a new 10 year contract with Eagle Enterprises for their garbage and recycling.

Final approval will be made at the September meeting, but there will be some changes.

The new contract begins on January 1, 2023, and all residents will be given a 96, 64 or 48 gallon container for their garbage and that is what you put out each week.

The price of a 96 gallon container is $14.25 per household per month; 64 gallon container, $13.25 per month and a 48 gallon container will be $12.25 per month.

If a larger household needs more containers, an additional 96 gallon is $7.25 per month; 64 gallon will be $6.50 per month and a 48 gallon will be $6.00 per month.

All of your weekly trash must be inside one of the containers. There will be no bags on the ground. Large items must have sticker which can be purchased at Galva City Hall or at Eagle Enterprises.

Large items will be picked up once month on a certain day to be determined.

The contract has a 4% increase each year for garbage and recycling.

The cost of recycling will be $4.10 per month with a 4% increase beginning in 2024.

Galva’s current contract will expire December 31.

The present garbage rate for everyone is $11.17 per month for every household plus $4.10 for recycling.

The officer on duty reported that no catalytic converters have been taken in the past two weeks in Galva. He also said that there has been more speeding and running stop signs. He said that there was no evidence of shots fired Saturday night in Galva. He said that there was reports but no shell casings were found.

Adam Jaquet , the ESDA director reported that he is getting re-certified for the Storm Ready program.

First ward alderman Mitch Boston thanked all of the volunteers who have worked for Levitt concerts, Back Road and other activities in Galva this summer.

Third ward alderman Dougie Anderson thanked the Jaquet family for all of their dedication for many years in the recycling and trash business.

It was reported that Cenex has gaming now so their class of liquor license changed.

The council went into closed session to discuss real estate but no action was taken.

Second alderman Jim Hartman was absent from the meeting.

Flag help

The Galva American Legion is asking for help to put the Avenue of Flags up on Sept. 5.

Anyone who can help, is asked to come to the building behind Subway at 7 a.m. or go to the Galva Cemetery at 7:15 a.m.

Flags will be taken down at 3 p.m. and anyone who can help is asked to come to the Galva Cemetery.

All help is greatly appreciated.

