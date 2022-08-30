ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clare County, MI

Tom Fleck
5d ago

set up a small campsite and start cooking some food and I bet within a couple hours the dog will come right to you

Loretta Spencer
5d ago

I think someone just dropped him off,they didn't want him no more. The food will definitely draw the dog to the smell of food .

9&10 News

Fire Destroys RV at Houghton Lake Craft Show

A motorhome caught fire Saturday morning in the parking lot of Houghton Lake High School. This was during the North Central Arts Council’s annual Labor Day weekend craft show. Roscommon Township Fire Department said the fire broke out around 10:30 Saturday morning. The fire could be seen from across...
HOUGHTON LAKE, MI
MLive

Man injures self on auger while cleaning Auburn grain bin, flown to Flint hospital

AUBURN, MI — After falling into an auger at an Auburn grain facility and suffering a severe injury, a local man was airlifted to a Flint hospital. About 9:25 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31, Bay County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Ittner Bean and Grain, 301 Park St., to assist EMS personnel, said Sheriff Troy R. Cunningham. A 44-year-old man had been cleaning a grain bin when he slipped and fell, striking an auger within the bin, the sheriff said.
AUBURN, MI
The Saginaw News

Midland man, 26, killed in crash

Update: The man was identified as Miles P. Hooper, police said. A 26-year-old Midland man died in a crash overnight. Two drivers going to work found the wreckage of a crash around 6:48 a.m., Sept. 4, on M-53, south of Hunter Road in Dwight Township. The man was vacationing in the Port Austin area with his family, the Huron County Sheriff’s Office said.
MIDLAND, MI
abc12.com

4 Mid-Michigan beaches closed for contamination to start Labor Day weekend

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Four popular swimming spots in Mid-Michigan are closed at the beginning of Labor Day weekend due to contamination. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources reported the following beaches were closed to swimming on Friday:. Singing Bridge Beach on Saginaw Bay in Arenac County has been closed for...
MICHIGAN STATE
WNEM

Sheriff: Crash injures several people, man dies at hospital

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Isabella County Sheriff’s office is investigating a deadly crash that injured several people and killed one. Deputies responded to the scene at the intersection of Broadway and Summerton Roads on Friday around 12:37 p.m. Investigators said that a 2010 White Ford Ecosport, driven...
ISABELLA COUNTY, MI
The Saginaw News

Downtown Bay City seasonal road closure to reopen to traffic earlier than expected

BAY CITY, MI - The Feet on the Street season will come to an abrupt close early this year for a portion of Bay City’s downtown area due to necessary construction work. Bay City announced that crews will begin construction at the intersection of 6th Street and Washington Avenue on Sept. 7. The work will include the removal of the existing traffic signal and the building of “bump outs” at the corners. The project is expected to be finished on Nov. 15 of this year.
BAY CITY, MI
abc12.com

Two residents injured when car slams into a house near Mount Pleasant

ISABELLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Two residents sustained minor injuries after a vehicle crashed into their house on Shepherd Road near Mount Pleasant early Thursday. Michigan State Police say a 27-year-old woman from Harrison was driving north on Shepherd Road near Pickard Street in Isabella County's Chippewa Township when she left the road and hit the house around 1 a.m.
HARRISON, MI
Morning Sun

Body of Alma native missing in Grand Rapids found shot

An Alma native and mother of five who was missing 10 days is being mourned by family and friends after her body was found Wednesday. Mollie (O’Meara) Schmidt had left her Grand Rapids home on Aug. 21, telling her children she was heading to work, and never returned. Massive...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Morning Sun

State wins appeal, case reopened in Clare Amish farm death

A Clare County organic dairy farm is fighting state safety regulators, five years after a 19-year-old family member was fatally electrocuted while removing a metal pole from a grain bin. The dispute involves the state’s scrutiny of small farms, the traditions of an Amish family and whether Alvin Yoder should...
CLARE COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Michigan State Police investigating voting equipment sold on eBay

Lansing — Michigan State Police are investigating how a piece of election equipment was sold on eBay after being donated to a Goodwill Industries thrift store in Cadillac. Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson's office said in a statement that someone tried to sell a voter assist terminal, a device used to help voters with disabilities mark their ballots.
MICHIGAN STATE
wsgw.com

Bay County Woman Wins Big Michigan Lottery Prize

A woman from Bay County is the lucky winner of a $218,305 Club Keno The Jack prize from the Michigan Lottery. The player, who chose to remain anonymous, matched her easy pick The Jack numbers – 03-12-14-17-37-45-66-78 – to eight of the 20 Club Keno numbers drawn in draw 2110534. She bought her winning ticket at Village Mini Mart, located at 1100 South Euclid Avenue in Bay City.
BAY COUNTY, MI
