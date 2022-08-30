BAY CITY, MI - The Feet on the Street season will come to an abrupt close early this year for a portion of Bay City’s downtown area due to necessary construction work. Bay City announced that crews will begin construction at the intersection of 6th Street and Washington Avenue on Sept. 7. The work will include the removal of the existing traffic signal and the building of “bump outs” at the corners. The project is expected to be finished on Nov. 15 of this year.

BAY CITY, MI ・ 14 HOURS AGO