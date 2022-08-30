Read full article on original website
Tom Fleck
5d ago
set up a small campsite and start cooking some food and I bet within a couple hours the dog will come right to you
Reply
20
Loretta Spencer
5d ago
I think someone just dropped him off,they didn't want him no more. The food will definitely draw the dog to the smell of food .
Reply(1)
3
Related
Rescue Efforts Underway For Michigan Dog Found Stranded On A Small Island
A missing Michigan dog has been found but now the rush is on to rescue her after she was spotted stranded on a Clare County island after being missing for 12 days. Now the Clare County Animal Rescue needs help to get the dog off the island. Michigan Animal Control...
Fire Destroys RV at Houghton Lake Craft Show
A motorhome caught fire Saturday morning in the parking lot of Houghton Lake High School. This was during the North Central Arts Council’s annual Labor Day weekend craft show. Roscommon Township Fire Department said the fire broke out around 10:30 Saturday morning. The fire could be seen from across...
Efforts to Rescue Dog on Cranberry Lake Extends to 16 Days
A Great Dane named Zaria has been surviving on Cranberry Lake in Harrison for 16 days. “Initially we got the call last Wednesday, and the dog has been on the island prior to that,” said Clare County Animal Control Officer Bob Dodson. Dodson said Zaria only traveled about 200...
Man injures self on auger while cleaning Auburn grain bin, flown to Flint hospital
AUBURN, MI — After falling into an auger at an Auburn grain facility and suffering a severe injury, a local man was airlifted to a Flint hospital. About 9:25 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31, Bay County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Ittner Bean and Grain, 301 Park St., to assist EMS personnel, said Sheriff Troy R. Cunningham. A 44-year-old man had been cleaning a grain bin when he slipped and fell, striking an auger within the bin, the sheriff said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘Heavenly sanctuary’ on 16.5 acres for sale in Midland County
MIDLAND COUNTY, MI - A home on 16.5 acres with a pond in the front yard area is on the market in the Midland area. The home is located at 3300 E. Hubbard Road in Midland County’s Larkin Township and is listed at $710,000. According to the listing, this...
Midland man, 26, killed in crash
Update: The man was identified as Miles P. Hooper, police said. A 26-year-old Midland man died in a crash overnight. Two drivers going to work found the wreckage of a crash around 6:48 a.m., Sept. 4, on M-53, south of Hunter Road in Dwight Township. The man was vacationing in the Port Austin area with his family, the Huron County Sheriff’s Office said.
abc12.com
4 Mid-Michigan beaches closed for contamination to start Labor Day weekend
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Four popular swimming spots in Mid-Michigan are closed at the beginning of Labor Day weekend due to contamination. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources reported the following beaches were closed to swimming on Friday:. Singing Bridge Beach on Saginaw Bay in Arenac County has been closed for...
WNEM
Sheriff: Crash injures several people, man dies at hospital
MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Isabella County Sheriff’s office is investigating a deadly crash that injured several people and killed one. Deputies responded to the scene at the intersection of Broadway and Summerton Roads on Friday around 12:37 p.m. Investigators said that a 2010 White Ford Ecosport, driven...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Deaf Pit Bull makes friends for life with teenager who is gradually losing his hearing
Deaf Pit Bull mix Dave has found the perfect home with an autistic teenager who is gradually losing his hearing
Downtown Bay City seasonal road closure to reopen to traffic earlier than expected
BAY CITY, MI - The Feet on the Street season will come to an abrupt close early this year for a portion of Bay City’s downtown area due to necessary construction work. Bay City announced that crews will begin construction at the intersection of 6th Street and Washington Avenue on Sept. 7. The work will include the removal of the existing traffic signal and the building of “bump outs” at the corners. The project is expected to be finished on Nov. 15 of this year.
81-year-old dies from cardiac episode after crash in Isabella County
ISABELLA COUNTY, MI - Police are investigating a crash in Isabella County that left an 81-year-old man dead due to cardiac complications. The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a two-vehicle crash that happened shortly after 12:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, at the intersection of Broadway and Summerton Roads in Union Township.
abc12.com
Two residents injured when car slams into a house near Mount Pleasant
ISABELLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Two residents sustained minor injuries after a vehicle crashed into their house on Shepherd Road near Mount Pleasant early Thursday. Michigan State Police say a 27-year-old woman from Harrison was driving north on Shepherd Road near Pickard Street in Isabella County's Chippewa Township when she left the road and hit the house around 1 a.m.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Morning Sun
Body of Alma native missing in Grand Rapids found shot
An Alma native and mother of five who was missing 10 days is being mourned by family and friends after her body was found Wednesday. Mollie (O’Meara) Schmidt had left her Grand Rapids home on Aug. 21, telling her children she was heading to work, and never returned. Massive...
Police release names of Bay County homicide victim and suspect killed by deputy
BANGOR TWP, MI — Police have released the names of a Bangor Township mother killed in her apartment and her alleged killer, who was in turn shot to death by a Bay County Sheriff’s deputy. The Michigan State Police confirmed 27-year-old Bethany K. Taylor was killed inside her...
81-Year-Old Driver Dies After Mt. Pleasant Two-Car Crash
An 81-year-old man died after a car crash in Mt. Pleasant Friday night, according to the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say the crash happened at the intersection of Broadway Road and Summerton Road. They say an 80-year-old woman ran through a stop at Broadway Road, causing the car...
Morning Sun
State wins appeal, case reopened in Clare Amish farm death
A Clare County organic dairy farm is fighting state safety regulators, five years after a 19-year-old family member was fatally electrocuted while removing a metal pole from a grain bin. The dispute involves the state’s scrutiny of small farms, the traditions of an Amish family and whether Alvin Yoder should...
Detroit News
Michigan State Police investigating voting equipment sold on eBay
Lansing — Michigan State Police are investigating how a piece of election equipment was sold on eBay after being donated to a Goodwill Industries thrift store in Cadillac. Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson's office said in a statement that someone tried to sell a voter assist terminal, a device used to help voters with disabilities mark their ballots.
wsgw.com
Bay County Woman Wins Big Michigan Lottery Prize
A woman from Bay County is the lucky winner of a $218,305 Club Keno The Jack prize from the Michigan Lottery. The player, who chose to remain anonymous, matched her easy pick The Jack numbers – 03-12-14-17-37-45-66-78 – to eight of the 20 Club Keno numbers drawn in draw 2110534. She bought her winning ticket at Village Mini Mart, located at 1100 South Euclid Avenue in Bay City.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Cruisin’ Chef’s ‘Trashcan Burger’ has mac and cheese, pulled pork
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI — The Mount Pleasant-based Cruisin’ Chef food truck offers quick-service burgers and pulled pork, “Heat & Eat” meals for easy dinners and catering for special events. Chef Pete and Alanna Lieber’s food truck serves street burgers, pulled pork dishes, three-cheese mac and cheese,...
Labor Day boaters beware, rough conditions forecasted for Saginaw Bay
BAY CITY, MI - Things could get rough out on the Saginaw Bay over the Labor Day weekend. The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued small craft advisories that will be in effect for the Saginaw Bay and the surrounding areas over a portion of the Labor Day weekend. A...
MLive
49K+
Followers
51K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT
Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.https://www.mlive.com
Comments / 11