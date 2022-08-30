UCF Freshmen to Watch Versus South Carolina State

A closer look at Nikai Martinez, Jamaal Johnson, Xavier Townsend and UCF freshmen to watch.

The UCF Knights will be taking on a South Carolina State team that it should beat handily on Thursday night inside FBC Mortgage Stadium. With an expected large lead in the second half (there had better be), look for the class of 2022 UCF signees to start to hit the field.

How many freshmen will Head Coach Gus Malzahn place into the game? Hard to say for sure, but Inside The Knights feels confident that eight freshmen have a good chance to play.

Quarterback Thomas Castellanos is a rare physical talent. Huge arm, twitchy in space, and the speed to beat defenders down the sideline. The only question, how much will he see the field with John Rhys Plumlee and Mikey Keene ahead of him?

If Castellanos finds himself behind center, there will be moments where his athleticism shows itself. It’s one thing to see him on video, quite another to see him live. If given two or more series to operate, he’s going to provide at least one highlight reel play.

The deepest group of players on the roster is probably running back (defensive backs are next), but that does not mean Jordan McDonald will not see action. He played admirably in the spring game, and the 6-foot-1, 220-pound bruiser is a similar player to current starter Isaiah Bowser .

He plays downhill first and foremost, but he will also head to the perimeter to take advantage of any missed run fit and/or simply defeat a slower defender in a foot race. Look for McDonald to get at least a handful of touches; he will make the most of his carries.

If anyone noticed the first UCF depth chart released , wide receiver Xavier Townsend (pictured in cover photo) is already No. 2 behind Ryan O’Keefe . A physical player despite being just 5-foot-11 and 185 pounds, Townsend has tremendous hands. He split time at Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep between wide receiver and running back.

When the football is in the air, however, one will think he’s done nothing but train at wide receiver. He has a knack for hauling in 50-50 balls. He should get at least a ball or two thrown his way.

Additionally, Townsend is Divaad Wilson’s backup as a punt returner. His fearless style is a great fit for being a return man.

Moving to the defensive line, edge defender Jamaal Johnson looked good during the limited time the media could see him moving around and going through drills. He’s Inside The Knights’ pick to surprise among the freshmen class overall.

Can Johnson climb the depth chart this season? Possibly. His first chance comes Thursday night. His quickness off the snap of the football is noticeable and it was apparent in practice that he’s already getting comfortable at the college level.

Fellow freshman defensive end Keahnist Thompson could also see some action, but Johnson is probably the better bet to see considerable time coming off the edge.

There’s a lot to sort out with the two-deep depth chart at the two traditional inside linebacker spots, so freshmen might not get much time. At the Knight position, however, that is where Nikai Martinez has been singled out by coaches and teammates.

He’s the leader in the clubhouse to be UCF’s Freshman of the Year. He’s a physical player, and that’s why he can play in the box and over the slot receiver/tight end. He’s going to be the backup to junior Justin Hodges , and could enter the game even in the first quarter.

UCF fans are going to enjoy seeing Martinez play. He’s savvy on the gridiron, and plays fast. He’s a cornerback by trade. Martinez plays downhill though, and that’s why he’s going to be involved with a lot of tackles this year at the Knight position.

At cornerback, Ja’Cari Henderson is battling with several veterans, but he’s too talented not to play. Schemes can sometimes diminish the playing time for freshmen defensive backs. That will not stop Henderson. He is already listed on the depth chart. Look for the speedy and long cornerback to see some time in the fourth quarter at the very least.

Much like Johnson, Martinez and Townsend, among others, he’s earned the opportunity to play by way of how he’s performed during fall camp. His brother Demari Henderson has more schematic situations to learn just by the nature of playing safety, but he is also likely to at least see a little action against South Carolina State.

