Cleveland, Gaston and Lincoln high school fall sports Week 3 top performers

Here is a daily list of the top performers from Cleveland, Gaston and Lincoln counties in the third week of fall sports action.

Monday, Aug. 29

Boys soccer

Tanner Baxter, Mountain Island Charter: Earned a hat trick in his team’s 4-1 win over Forest Hills.

Nate Bookout, Cherryville: Earned a hat trick and assisted on another in the Ironmen's 8-1 win over West Lincoln.

Antoni Ceciliano, Lincoln Charter: Scored two goals in his team’s 4-4 draw with Lincolnton.

Jacob Coleman, West Lincoln: Scored a goal in his team’s 8-1 loss to Cherryville.

Jason Gamez, South Point: Scored both of his team’s goals in a 2-2 draw with Shelby.

Marion Gomez, Cherryville: Scored a goal and assisted on another in his team's 8-1 win over West Lincoln.

Erick Gonzalez, Burns: Scored his team’s only goal in a 9-1 loss to Bandys.

Ethan Walker, Lincoln Charter: Scored a goal and assisted on another in his team’s 4-4 draw with Lincolnton.

Volleyball

Lexi McSwain, Cherryville: Led her team with five kills in a 3-0 (25-6, 25-12, 25-18) win over Hunter Huss.

Isabelle Simmons, Highland Tech: Had 21 assists in Highland Tech’s 3-0 (25-14, 25-20, 25-19) win over North Mecklenburg.

Girls golf

Amelia Connor, South Point: Shot a 43 at Catawba Creek Golf Club in Gastonia, finishing a shot back of teammate Madison Pruden.

Madison Pruden, South Point: Shot a 42 at Catawba Creek Golf Club in Gastonia, claiming medalist honors.

Carli Anne Phillips, South Point : Finished third in a Big South golf match at Catawba Creek Golf Club after shooting a 44.

Tuesday, Aug. 30

Boys soccer

Roman Edmond, Gaston Day: Scored twice and assisted on four goals in Gaston Day’s 9-0 win over Metrolina Christian.

Ben Horgan, Gaston Day: Scored twice and had an assist in his team’s 9-0 win over Metrolina Christian.

Marco Wright, Gaston Day: Earned a hat trick and assisted on two goals in a 9-0 win over Metrolina Christian.

Volleyball

Emily Allen, East Gaston: Had 11 kills in a 3-1 (14-25, 25-23, 25-19, 25-21) loss to East Gaston.

Paige Bagwell, Kings Mountain: Finished with 13 assists, 11 kills and five digs in a 3-1 (25-20, 25-19, 20-25, 26-24) win over Hickory.

Myracle Davis, Kings Mountain: Had 22 kills and five blocks in a 3-1 (25-20, 25-19, 20-25, 26-24) win over Hickory.

Lily Harmon, Forestview: Finished with 24 assists in her team’s 3-0 (25-12, 25-22, 25-15) win over HIghland Tech.

Rileigh Kiser, Cherryville: Had 29 assists and 20 digs in her team’s 3-1 (14-25, 25-23, 25-19, 25-21) loss to East Gaston.

Camden Pasour, Kings Mountain: Finished with 15 service points, 25 assists and 10 digs in a 3-1 (25-20, 25-19, 20-25, 26-24) win over Hickory.

Isabelle Simmons, Highland Tech: Finished with 22 assists and 11 digs in a 3-0 (25-12, 25-22, 25-15) loss to Forestview.

Meile Songaila, Kings Mountain: Had 16 kills, 16 digs and two blocks in a 3-1 (25-20, 25-19, 20-25, 26-24) win over Hickory.

Emma Thornburg, Forestview: Had 11 kills and four blocks in a 3-0 (25-12, 25-22, 25-15) win over HIghland Tech.

