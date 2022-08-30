ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln County, NC

Cleveland, Gaston and Lincoln high school fall sports Week 3 top performers

By Joe L Hughes II, The Shelby Star
 5 days ago

Here is a daily list of the top performers from Cleveland, Gaston and Lincoln counties in the third week of fall sports action.

Our weekly top performers list and athlete of the week nominees are compiled by information provided to The Gaston Gazette and Shelby Star by coaches, athletic directors or team statisticians through emails, MaxPreps or mentioning @JoeLHughesII in game results and highlights posted to Twitter.

If a top performer’s name doesn’t appear on the list, encourage their coach to email submissions to jhughes@gastongazette.com or sports@gastongazette.com.

Best of Week 2: Cleveland, Gaston and Lincoln high school fall sports Week 2 top performers

Crème de la crème: 18 Cleveland, Gaston and Lincoln high school volleyball players to watch in 2022

Hitting the mark: 12 Cleveland, Gaston and Lincoln high school boys soccer players to watch in 2022

Monday, Aug. 29

Boys soccer

Tanner Baxter, Mountain Island Charter: Earned a hat trick in his team’s 4-1 win over Forest Hills.

Nate Bookout, Cherryville: Earned a hat trick and assisted on another in the Ironmen's 8-1 win over West Lincoln.

Antoni Ceciliano, Lincoln Charter: Scored two goals in his team’s 4-4 draw with Lincolnton.

Jacob Coleman, West Lincoln: Scored a goal in his team’s 8-1 loss to Cherryville.

Jason Gamez, South Point: Scored both of his team’s goals in a 2-2 draw with Shelby.

Marion Gomez, Cherryville: Scored a goal and assisted on another in his team's 8-1 win over West Lincoln.

Erick Gonzalez, Burns: Scored his team’s only goal in a 9-1 loss to Bandys.

Ethan Walker, Lincoln Charter: Scored a goal and assisted on another in his team’s 4-4 draw with Lincolnton.

Volleyball

Lexi McSwain, Cherryville: Led her team with five kills in a 3-0 (25-6, 25-12, 25-18) win over Hunter Huss.

Isabelle Simmons, Highland Tech: Had 21 assists in Highland Tech’s 3-0 (25-14, 25-20, 25-19) win over North Mecklenburg.

Girls golf

Amelia Connor, South Point: Shot a 43 at Catawba Creek Golf Club in Gastonia, finishing a shot back of teammate Madison Pruden.

Madison Pruden, South Point: Shot a 42 at Catawba Creek Golf Club in Gastonia, claiming medalist honors.

Carli Anne Phillips, South Point : Finished third in a Big South golf match at Catawba Creek Golf Club after shooting a 44.

Tuesday, Aug. 30

Boys soccer

Roman Edmond, Gaston Day: Scored twice and assisted on four goals in Gaston Day’s 9-0 win over Metrolina Christian.

Ben Horgan, Gaston Day: Scored twice and had an assist in his team’s 9-0 win over Metrolina Christian.

Marco Wright, Gaston Day: Earned a hat trick and assisted on two goals in a 9-0 win over Metrolina Christian.

Volleyball

Emily Allen, East Gaston: Had 11 kills in a 3-1 (14-25, 25-23, 25-19, 25-21) loss to East Gaston.

Paige Bagwell, Kings Mountain: Finished with 13 assists, 11 kills and five digs in a 3-1 (25-20, 25-19, 20-25, 26-24) win over Hickory.

Myracle Davis, Kings Mountain: Had 22 kills and five blocks in a 3-1 (25-20, 25-19, 20-25, 26-24) win over Hickory.

Lily Harmon, Forestview: Finished with 24 assists in her team’s 3-0 (25-12, 25-22, 25-15) win over HIghland Tech.

Rileigh Kiser, Cherryville: Had 29 assists and 20 digs in her team’s 3-1 (14-25, 25-23, 25-19, 25-21) loss to East Gaston.

Camden Pasour, Kings Mountain: Finished with 15 service points, 25 assists and 10 digs in a 3-1 (25-20, 25-19, 20-25, 26-24) win over Hickory.

Isabelle Simmons, Highland Tech: Finished with 22 assists and 11 digs in a 3-0 (25-12, 25-22, 25-15) loss to Forestview.

Meile Songaila, Kings Mountain: Had 16 kills, 16 digs and two blocks in a 3-1 (25-20, 25-19, 20-25, 26-24) win over Hickory.

Emma Thornburg, Forestview: Had 11 kills and four blocks in a 3-0 (25-12, 25-22, 25-15) win over HIghland Tech.

You can reach Joe Hughes at 704-914-8138, email jhughes@gastongazette.com and follow on Twitter @JoeLHughesII.

This article originally appeared on The Shelby Star: Cleveland, Gaston and Lincoln high school fall sports Week 3 top performers

Comments / 0

