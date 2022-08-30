The 901: Here are Amy Weirich’s plans after she leaves Shelby County District Attorney position

Good morning, Memphis, where the football Tigers released their depth chart ahead of Saturday’s clash in Starkville against Mississippi State, revealing a roster that coach Ryan Silverfield called one of the youngest in the country.

But, first, outgoing Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich will be sworn in as special counsel for the 25th Judicial District Attorney General’s office, our Lucas Finton reports.

The 25th judicial district includes Hardeman, Fayette, Lauderdale, McNairy and Tipton counties.

With the new position, Weirich will serve under the district's top prosecutor, Mark E. Davidson, and work in litigation support and training, victim and witness services, legislative affairs, media relations, policy and procedure, community outreach, as well as public awareness campaigns.

Weirich plans to take up the new position a day after incoming Shelby County District Attorney General Steve Mulroy is sworn in Thursday.

Shelby County Clerk rebukes critics of Jamaica trip

Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert, in her first public address Monday since returning from her vacation, addressed the status of the backlogged paperwork while pushing back on critiques of her trip to Jamaica, Lucas reports.

The Clerk's Office closed to the public for a week to catch up on the backlog.

Halbert rejected critiques, saying she was scheduled for the vacation and that she was working while on the trip.

"I was already scheduled and had to delay because of complications from a procedure," Halbert said. "So it just so happens way after the fact that the date was chosen. I was working every single day."

Hear more of what Halbert had to say and read about her comments in Lucas’ story.

Federal judge rules no new leases for Peppertree Apartments

U.S. District Judge John T. Fowlkes Jr. granted a preliminary injunction against the owners of Whitehaven’s Peppertree Apartments, our Micaela Watts reports.

As a result of the injunction issued, the apartment complex, owned by TESCO Properties, is not allowed to sign new leases for the next 120 days.

Peppertree Apartments was declared as a public nuisance in November of 2021 after Shelby County District Attorney filed a petition in environmental court. Since then, Memphis police responded to more than 1,600 calls for service near the property in the past 18 months.

Memphis football depth chart highlights young roster

The Memphis football depth chart was released Monday and eight of the 22 offensive and defensive positions had starters listed who were redshirt sophomores or freshman — creating one of the youngest rosters in the country, our Evan Barnes reports.

Tigers’ coach Ryan Silverfield contrasted it with Mississippi State’s depth chart having all but two defensive starters listed as seniors or graduate transfers.

“It’s not a bunch of true freshmen going out there for us on Saturday,” Silverfield said. “Seth (Henigan) has almost a full season of experience as a starter and that makes a big difference. A lot of these young guys have played and some will be getting their first starts.”

Getting you caught up on Memphis basketball news

The past couple of weeks have seen a flurry of changes to the Memphis basketball roster that had already undergone quite a few of them this offseason. These moves follow several coaching staff changes and likely ahead of a couple more, our Jason Munz reports in his story for subscribers.

With all the activity happening, plenty of questions have been raised. Jason addresses some of the more prevalent inquires brought by the Tigers’ latest news and developments.

(Not subscriber? Become a digital subscriber today to get more premium stories about the Tigers. You can find the best deals here.)

Grizzlies’ Ja Morant buys his parents a home, makes them his new neighbors

Grizzlies’ point guard Ja Morant not only bought his parents a new home, he made them his neighbors, our Damichael Cole reports.

Morant posted a video on Instagram where he walked outside his home and yelled down the street, where his father, Tee Morant, was standing outside his new home.

"Aye Pops, we neighbors now!" Ja Morant yelled in the video.

"Go back to your house! Go back to your house. I don't need you over here," his father jokingly responded.

(Want more sports? Sign up for our Memphis Sports newsletter to receive more sports content directly to your inbox.)

The 901 is written by Ray Padilla, digital producer for The Commercial Appeal. He can be reached at raymond.padilla@commercialappeal.com or on Twitter at @Ray_Padilla_.