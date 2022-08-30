ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Toddler shot and killed on Savannah's east side, teenager charged with murder

By Drew Favakeh, Savannah Morning News
 5 days ago

This is a developing story.

A 2-year-old girl is dead and a 16-year-old has been charged in connection with her murder.

Savannah Police detectives have arrested a 16-year-old in connection with the Aug. 29 shooting death of a 2-year-old girl at a home on Alaska Street.

Around 4:30 p.m., Savannah Police officers responded to a residence in the 2100 block of Alaska Street and discovered Lauren Barton suffering from a gunshot wound. Barton was transported to Memorial University Medical Center, where she died.

The 16-year old boy fled from the home immediately following the shooting, but was found soon after the incident. The suspect was booked into Savannah Youth Regional Detention Center on charges of second-degree murder and cruelty to children in the second degree.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Drew Favakeh is the public safety reporter for Savannah Morning News. You can reach him at AFavakeh@savannahnow.com.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Toddler shot and killed on Savannah's east side, teenager charged with murder

