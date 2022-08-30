‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Star Jason Antoon Posts Incredible Pics on the Water With ‘Kacy’

We may still be a few weeks away from the long-awaited premiere of NCIS: Hawai’i’s second season finale. However, the stars of the hit CBS crime-drama series are ready to go. As is apparent in one star’s recent tweet.

Recently NCIS: Hawai’i star Jason Antoon took to Twitter to share some hilarious pics as he hangs out on the tropical setting of the popular CBS series. And, in this post, the TV star also pays tribute to one of the fan-favorite couples in the latest NCIS installment, Tori Anderson’s Kate Whistler and Yasmine Al-Bustami’s Lucy Tara. A couple that fans have since given the shipping name of “Kacy”.

“Spread the love with #kacy #NCISHawaii,” NCIS star Jason Antoon writes in his recent Twitter post.

The hilarious post features Antoon as he relaxes in a boat floating on the ocean waters with his series costars Anderson and Al-Bustami. The trio is clearly enjoying a short break from filming. The first pic features the three NCIS: Hawai’i stars as they gaze up toward the cloud-filled Hawai’i sky. Jason Antoon is posed, flexing his legs into a v-shape as his costars help him stretch. The next pic features the NCIS stars getting close to each other while enjoying their time at sea. Each one is enjoying the day as they pose with big smiles.

Tori Anderson Sends A Heartfelt Tribute To Jason Antoon Ahead Of NCIS: Hawai’i Season Two

NCIS: Hawai’i may have only been on CBS for one season so far. But fans have already found their favorite characters on the popular series. As have some of the stars of the popular NCIS spin-off it seems!

Recently, Tori Anderson, the actress who portrays Special Agent Kate Whistler on Hawai’i opened up about one of her costars, paying tribute to the “light” they bring into the series.

As NCIS: Hawai’i fans know, Anderson’s Whistler and her longtime girlfriend Lucy Tara (Al-Bustami) rekindled their romance with the help of Jason Antoon’s character, Ernie Malik. And, Anderson says, this is only part of the reason why she loves working with her costar.

“I love Jason, my scenes with him are probably some of my favorites,” Anderson says of Jason Antoon.

“He just brings so much light and joy to everything he does,” the actress adds, noting that his character is a big supporter of her on-screen relationship. Anderson describes Antoon’s Ernie Malik as a “person who’s developed into this kind of voice of reason for both of them, in the funny world that he sort of resides in.”