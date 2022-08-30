With the special election for the Creston Community School District bond on Sept. 13, the CNA will allow letters to the editor about the issue through Wednesday, Sept. 7. Normally, letters to the editor are part of the CNA’s opinion page which runs Tuesdays through Thursdays. The CNA will not have letters regarding the bond on Thursday and for the rest of the week through Sept. 13 as a way to prevent information that can’t be responded to by a letter before election day.

