Judge Sides With Governor In Wrongful Termination Lawsuit
(Des Moines, IA) — A Polk County judge says former Iowa Department of Human Services Director Jerry Foxhoven was serving at the governor’s discretion so there is no basis for a wrongful termination claim. The judge dismissed Foxhoven’s suit against Governor Kim Reynolds this week. Foxhoven had claimed...
iowa.media
Chemotherapy drugs kill helpful bacteria in septic systems
Chemotherapy is cancer treatment using medications, including cytotoxic drugs, containing chemicals that prevent cells from reproducing or growing. Chemotherapy accounts for the survival of many cancer victims. A well known side effect of chemo drugs is that they cannot tell the difference between cancer cells and other fast-growing cells in...
ATF, FBI executes warrants over federal firearms law violations in west central Iowa communities
Five federal search warrants were executed in western central Iowa Wednesday.
iowa.media
State beach bacteria levels are low ahead of holiday weekend
Emerson Bay Beach on West Okoboji Lake is among state beaches with current swimming warnings. (Photo by Perry Beeman/Iowa Capital Dispatch) There are currently nine state beaches where the environmental regulators caution against swimming ahead of the Labor Day weekend, but many of them have relatively low bacteria levels, according to a recent Iowa Department of Natural Resources report.
Iowa Authorities: Man Has Stolen Vehicles in Six Different Counties
Authorities here in Iowa are searching for a man they say is behind a series of thefts of a wide variety of vehicles. The Sheriff's Office in Union County in south central Iowa, southwest of Des Moines, has released a statement asking for the public's help locating Daniel Floyd Edwards. They say Edwards has been tied to a wide variety of vehicle thefts in six different Iowa counties: Adair, Adams, Cass, Madison, Ringgold, and Union.
siouxlandnews.com
ATF serves search warrants at business in Denison, Iowa
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Iowa — Federal agents conducted multiple raids in Denison, Iowa on Wednesday, Aug. 31st, in connection with an investigation into gun law violations. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives raided the home and businesses of Brad Wendt, who owns and operates "BW Outfitters," a gun dealership with locations in Denison and Anita, Iowa.
Federal Search Warrants Executed in Adair, Anita and other locations
(Adair) The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa says today (Wednesday, August 31) federal search warrants were executed at the following locations in West Central Iowa:. 300 block of Audubon Street, Adair. • 300 block of Truman Road, Anita. • 1100 block of 4th Avenue South,...
iowa.media
Shots fired during Union County chase
At approximately 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, a sergeant with the Union County Sheriff’s Office located Daniel Floyd Edwards, wanted for parole violations with nationwide extradition. A pursuit ensued as Edwards attempted to elude the sergeant. The sergeant radioed for immediate assistance after shots were fired at the tires...
Updated: Federal Agents Raid Five Denison Area Homes and Businesses in Guns Probe
(Denison, IA) — The F-B-I and the A-T-F served search warrants at five locations across west-central Iowa in connection with an ongoing investigation into alleged federal firearm law violations. On Wednesday, federal agents raided the home of Brad Wendt of Denison, his gun stores in Denison and Anita, a rural property in Manning, and a location in downtown Adair where Wendt also serves as chief of police. Federal officials have not released any further details and indicated the warrants are part of an extensive ongoing investigation.
iowa.media
Creston school bond letters to editor
With the special election for the Creston Community School District bond on Sept. 13, the CNA will allow letters to the editor about the issue through Wednesday, Sept. 7. Normally, letters to the editor are part of the CNA’s opinion page which runs Tuesdays through Thursdays. The CNA will not have letters regarding the bond on Thursday and for the rest of the week through Sept. 13 as a way to prevent information that can’t be responded to by a letter before election day.
KCCI.com
Some Johnston parents fight to shut down conservative club
JOHNSTON, Iowa — A group of parents has filed an appeal with the Iowa Department of Education in an effort to shut down a newly formed controversial club at Johnston High School. This spring, school board members approved Turning Point USA, a right-leaning student group that claims to promote...
iowa.media
Wild donate $10,000 to MercyOne to upgrade pediatric rooms
DES MOINES, Iowa – The Iowa Wild, in conjunction with the Minnesota Wild Foundation, today announced the donation of $10,000 to MercyOne. The gift will help MercyOne enhance its pediatric unit, with a portion of the funds going toward outfitting individual rooms with new gaming consoles and video games including NHL 23.
KCCI.com
KCCI Archive: Horns Ferry bridge collapse
DES MOINES, Iowa — The 110-year-old Horns Ferry Bridge collapsed into the Des Moines River in 1991. The spectacular sight gave hundreds of Labor Day campers an extra treat during what would normally be a quiet weekend vacation. It also gave two teenagers the scare of their lives.
iowa.media
Boone man arrested in rural Adel with pistol, pot
A Boone man was arrested Thursday afternoon in rural Adel after trying to jettison an ounce of cannabis from his vehicle. Trystin Thaddeus Bettazza, 26, of 1079 U Ave., Boone, was charged with first-offense possession of a controlled substance and person ineligible to carry dangerous weapons and issued citations for no valid driver’s license, no insurance and operating a non-registered vehicle.
iowa.media
West Des Moines man arrested with pistol, pot, meth
A West Des Moines man was arrested at his residence early Friday after he was found with drugs and a gun. Ray James Seay, 49, of 8302 Westown Parkway, West Des Moines, was charged with person ineligible to carry dangerous weapons, first-offense possession of a controlled substance-methamphetamine, first-offense possession of a controlled substance-marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
iowa.media
The Greater Des Moines Public Art Foundation appoints Mat Greiner as Executive Director
The Greater Des Moines Public Art Foundation (GDMPAF) board of directors announced Mat Greiner as its new executive director, effective, September 1, 2022. He follows M. Jessica Rowe’s 12 years of foundation leadership. Greiner brings over 15 years’ experience to the position. Before arriving at GDMPAF, he was co-founder...
Waukee death investigation ruled a murder suicide
Update (8/30/2022) WAUKEE, IOWA — Waukee Police say the deaths of two people found dead in home on Monday afternoon were the result of a result murder suicide. Jennifer Greimann, 39, and Dev Puri, 50, were found dead from gunshot wounds at 10:36 am. Police say the shooting deaths appear to be an isolated incident. […]
iowa.media
Greenfield swimming pool loses $40K this season
The Greenfield City Council will likely take the next several months to dive into what is next for the Greenfield Swimming Pool. The council received and reviewed the annual report from the pool’s 2022 season, which began Saturday, May 28 and ended Sunday, August 7, at their meeting Tuesday, Aug. 23.
beeherald.com
Multi-county high speed chase along gravel roads, cornfield ends with OWI, drug charges
A high-speed chase topping 90 mph navigating gravel roads in both Greene and Boone County as well as a cornfield required help from air patrol and the K9 unit Saturday, ending with charges of OWI and possession of marijuana. Ian Patterson, 42 of Des Moines, eluded law enforcement in a...
Forty years ago, I stumbled into one of Iowa’s great mysteries
Through sheer happenstance, I was the first journalist to stumble upon the scene of a tragic set of circumstances, that 40 years later is still a deep wound on our state that time has not healed. On the Sunday morning before Labor Day, my wife and I were driving to church in West Des Moines. […] The post Forty years ago, I stumbled into one of Iowa’s great mysteries appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
