Fillies get better of Panthers
Thunder roared outside, the Panther Den (student section) roared and Creston volleyball roared by showcasing comebacks in exciting sets which bookended the match. Unfortunately, Creston (0-6, 0-2 Hawkeye 10) found themselves on the losing end Thursday against Shenandoah (2-0, 2-0 H10). The Panthers were swept in straight sets by the Fillies, 27-25, 25-16. 27-25 in Creston’s home opener.
Nodaway Valley names interim football coach
GREENFIELD – According to Nodaway Valley School District officials today, Thad Tussey has been named interim coach of the football team. He has replaced Seth Comly. Nodaway Valley Activities Director Gerry Miller declined to explain the reason why Tussey replaced Comly. Miller said all personnel matters should be directed to Nodaway Valley Superintendent Paul Croghan. Croghan said the matter is a personnel issue and also declined to comment.
Jayettes leave Polar Bears, Huskies in their wake
DES MOINES — The Perry swimmers posted wins in all 11 events Thursday to defeat both Des Moines North and DM Hoover in a double-dual. The format calls for each team to be timed against each opponent individually — for example, a swimmer could be first against one school and second against the other in the same race.
Panthers look to tame Huskies
The Creston Panthers look to keep their momentum rolling at Winterset on Friday after rolling in their season opener against Clarinda, 28-12. Senior quarterback Kyle Strider, who threw for 169 yards and ran for 90 yards against Clarinda, is shaping up to be a great field general for the Panthers.
Kay Finneseth of Jefferson
Funeral services for Kay Finneseth, 86, of Jefferson will be 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4 at the First Presbyterian Church in Jefferson. For those who cannot attend, the funeral service will be live streamed on the Slininger-Schroeder Facebook page. Live streaming will begin a few minutes prior to the start of the service. You do not need a pass word.
Jennifer Leigh Greimann of Waukee
Services for Jennifer Leigh Greimann, 39, of Waukee will be held at Hastings Funeral Home in Perry at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7. Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 6 at the funeral home. Burial will be at the Mt. Hope Cemetery at Madrid, Iowa. A lunch will follow at the Evangelical Free Church in Madrid.
Winona-based Bus Boys to play in Perry October 9
The Perry Fine Arts Series will present the Bus Boys on Oct. 9 at 2 p.m. in the Perry Performing Arts Center at 1200 18th St. in Perry. The Bus Boys are a musical ensemble from Winona, Minnesota, comprised of three former school bus drivers — although one of them only lasted two weeks. One by one, they realized that bus driving was not their true calling in life. So they did the obvious thing: they became an acoustic jam trio.
Van half-sinks at boat ramp south of Perry Friday
A van became half-submerged Friday afternoon at the Spring Valley Access to the Raccoon River on J Avenue (County Road P58) at 170th Street. No injuries were reported. The full-size Ford van was reported in the water at the foot of of the boat launch about 4:30 p.m., according to public safety radio traffic.
Wild donate $10,000 to MercyOne to upgrade pediatric rooms
DES MOINES, Iowa – The Iowa Wild, in conjunction with the Minnesota Wild Foundation, today announced the donation of $10,000 to MercyOne. The gift will help MercyOne enhance its pediatric unit, with a portion of the funds going toward outfitting individual rooms with new gaming consoles and video games including NHL 23.
Creston to have fun….again
Under a new name but with many of its past features returns Saturday as the Creston Fun Center opens at 5 p.m. Formerly known as the Feldhacker Family Fun Center, the site at 301 N. Cherry St. will reopen even though people are still working with some improvements. “It’s more...
Pro-2A shirt gets high school student kicked out of class, building
A Johnston High School student was removed from school on Thursday for refusing to change their shirt. Ironically, the objection to the shirt came from the government teacher. After the government teacher called Tom Griffin kicked the student out of class, both assistants and the principal kicked the student out of the building, according to the parent.
State beach bacteria levels are low ahead of holiday weekend
Emerson Bay Beach on West Okoboji Lake is among state beaches with current swimming warnings. (Photo by Perry Beeman/Iowa Capital Dispatch) There are currently nine state beaches where the environmental regulators caution against swimming ahead of the Labor Day weekend, but many of them have relatively low bacteria levels, according to a recent Iowa Department of Natural Resources report.
Shots fired during Union County chase
At approximately 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, a sergeant with the Union County Sheriff’s Office located Daniel Floyd Edwards, wanted for parole violations with nationwide extradition. A pursuit ensued as Edwards attempted to elude the sergeant. The sergeant radioed for immediate assistance after shots were fired at the tires...
Boone man arrested in rural Adel with pistol, pot
A Boone man was arrested Thursday afternoon in rural Adel after trying to jettison an ounce of cannabis from his vehicle. Trystin Thaddeus Bettazza, 26, of 1079 U Ave., Boone, was charged with first-offense possession of a controlled substance and person ineligible to carry dangerous weapons and issued citations for no valid driver’s license, no insurance and operating a non-registered vehicle.
Creston school bond letters to editor
With the special election for the Creston Community School District bond on Sept. 13, the CNA will allow letters to the editor about the issue through Wednesday, Sept. 7. Normally, letters to the editor are part of the CNA’s opinion page which runs Tuesdays through Thursdays. The CNA will not have letters regarding the bond on Thursday and for the rest of the week through Sept. 13 as a way to prevent information that can’t be responded to by a letter before election day.
Hundreds to flock to Greenfield for swap meet
Members of a group formed to plan the Greenfield Swap Meet, set for Friday, Sept. 9 through Sunday, Sept. 11 at the Adair County Fairgrounds, are excited to see the fruits of their labor blossom in the 2022 version of the event. The organization Early Wheels of Iowa was a...
DeJear, Franken, Trone Garriott campaign with anti-police activist
On Saturday, Democrats Deidre DeJear, Mike Franken and Sarah Trone Garriott campaigned with anti-police activist, and Polk County Attorney candidate, Kimberly Graham. Graham supports some of the most toxic ideals of the Democrat Party. Graham believes the controversial 1619 Project should be “required reading” in Iowa schools and is running...
DCARSPA holds annual We Don’t Have to Go Back to School brunch
The We Don’t Have to Go Back to School brunch, an annual joy for former faculty and staff members of the Perry school system, was held Thursday morning at the Hotel Pattee, followed by the September business meeting of the Dallas Country Area Retired School Personnel Association (DCARSPA). The...
Trendy Gardener Releases Chopped and Propped Plant Subscription Box
The Trendy Gardener plant subscription boxes let green-thumbed growers receive a curated selection of plants and gardening accessories. The company put down roots with a simple philosophy—Plants make people happy, and happy people make others happy. Hunter Frescoln, Trendy Gardener LLC founder, and his business partner, Taylor Rochholz, hope...
Chemotherapy drugs kill helpful bacteria in septic systems
Chemotherapy is cancer treatment using medications, including cytotoxic drugs, containing chemicals that prevent cells from reproducing or growing. Chemotherapy accounts for the survival of many cancer victims. A well known side effect of chemo drugs is that they cannot tell the difference between cancer cells and other fast-growing cells in...
