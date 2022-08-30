One of Four Ford GT Prototypes To Cross The Block at Worldwide Auctioneer's Auburn Auction

It's hard to find such raw and fast car these days.

Originally, the Ford GT was one of the most feared and revered race cars on any track across the United States and even in Europe. We’ve all seen the movie made surrounding the events which led to the first generation of Ford’s shining star. However, many don't know that the production of these cars was not merely limited to the 1960s era of racing. In fact, the Ford GT was still being produced as recently as 2022 which many fans of the brand are quite proud of despite the off-putting V6 powertrain. This particular model was made in a time when big V8 engines still ruled the streets and judging by its looks you might not even realize it's only about 18 years old.

In the early 2000s the Ford GT finally made an appearance on the American automotive market with a V8 engine and the best suspension technology available at the time. This particular vehicle is a great example of exactly how Ford nearly broke the performance industry with such a crazy car. Primarily, this was pushed by the engine which boasts a whopping 5.4-liters of displacement which was pretty much perfect for such a small vehicle. Ford originally built the first car to beat Ferrari at the 24 hours of Le Mans. You clearly see this in the design of this vehicle’s generation despite having been made multiple decades after the original racer.

One of the main features which made the engine capable of keeping up with similarly priced sports and supercars back in the day was the 32-valve design. This would have added up to four valves per cylinder allowing for maximum airflow through the engine. In total this would eventually help the car produce around 550 horsepower in the officially produced models. Of course, this vehicle was a prototype widely used for testing by the engineering team who pushed the car to its limits. One such limit was a top speed of 200 miles per hour which was reportedly accomplished by the car. If that sounds amazing to you then you should certainly consider this incredible Ford for your next automotive purchase.