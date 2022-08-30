ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buying Cars

One of Four Ford GT Prototypes To Cross The Block at Worldwide Auctioneer's Auburn Auction

By Elizabeth Puckett
Motorious
Motorious
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HuUys_0hazOUXv00

It's hard to find such raw and fast car these days.

Originally, the Ford GT was one of the most feared and revered race cars on any track across the United States and even in Europe. We’ve all seen the movie made surrounding the events which led to the first generation of Ford’s shining star. However, many don't know that the production of these cars was not merely limited to the 1960s era of racing. In fact, the Ford GT was still being produced as recently as 2022 which many fans of the brand are quite proud of despite the off-putting V6 powertrain. This particular model was made in a time when big V8 engines still ruled the streets and judging by its looks you might not even realize it's only about 18 years old.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xWbPw_0hazOUXv00

In the early 2000s the Ford GT finally made an appearance on the American automotive market with a V8 engine and the best suspension technology available at the time. This particular vehicle is a great example of exactly how Ford nearly broke the performance industry with such a crazy car. Primarily, this was pushed by the engine which boasts a whopping 5.4-liters of displacement which was pretty much perfect for such a small vehicle. Ford originally built the first car to beat Ferrari at the 24 hours of Le Mans. You clearly see this in the design of this vehicle’s generation despite having been made multiple decades after the original racer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TbJTl_0hazOUXv00

One of the main features which made the engine capable of keeping up with similarly priced sports and supercars back in the day was the 32-valve design. This would have added up to four valves per cylinder allowing for maximum airflow through the engine. In total this would eventually help the car produce around 550 horsepower in the officially produced models. Of course, this vehicle was a prototype widely used for testing by the engineering team who pushed the car to its limits. One such limit was a top speed of 200 miles per hour which was reportedly accomplished by the car. If that sounds amazing to you then you should certainly consider this incredible Ford for your next automotive purchase.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZP5uQ_0hazOUXv00

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Ford Dealt a Huge Blow

The announcement no doubt resonated strongly on all floors at Ford's (F) headquarters in Dearborn, Mich. This unexpected news has certainly taken CEO Jim Farley and his team by surprise as they work to close the gap created by Tesla (TSLA) in the highly competitive and lucrative electric vehicle market.
DEARBORN, MI
SlashGear

The Cadillac That's Worth Over 50 Times Its Original Cost Now

Cadillacs have always been the name of the game when it comes to expensive American luxury cars. When you need to tow a dressage horse trailer and compete in a drag race, a brand-new Cadillac Escalade ESV-V is well over $150,000 with all the options. The supercharged 668 horsepower CT5-V is a hair under six figures when optioned out. The Cadillacs of today are fast, comfortable, and come with a price tag to match.
BUSINESS
gmauthority.com

1992 Chevy Caprice ‘Nomad’ Up For Sale Online

The Chevy Nomad nameplate was last used over 20 years on a variant of the popular G-Series utility van, but seeing as it was around in one form or another from the mid-1950s all the way until the mid-1980s, the Nomad name remains fresh in the minds of many American car enthusiasts. This custom Chevy Caprice Nomad recreation, which is currently for sale on eBay, serves as a great example of the level of enthusiasm that remains for the original Bowtie-badged wagon.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford Gt#Auctioneer#Race Cars#Vehicles#Auburn Auction#American
Autoweek.com

1988 Honda Accord Sets All-Time-High Junkyard Treasure Odometer Record

I've been searching car graveyards for interesting stories of automotive history for 15 years now, documenting 2,296 discarded vehicles along the way, and all that time I've kept my eyes open for impressively high odometer readings. For several years now, Mercedes-Benz has owned the top three spots on my personal Junkyard Odometer Championship standings, with Honda sitting at #4 with a 513,519-mile 1988 Accord. As of this week, however, this discovery in a Denver-area self-service yard has vaulted Honda to the top of the final-odometer-reading pyramid.
DENVER, CO
CarBuzz.com

Chevrolet Corvette Production Is Being Shut Down

GM recently announced that production at two plants would be halted this week. Production will be suspended today and will only resume on Monday, 5 September. The main Mexican plant (Silao) and the Bowling Green plant - which is responsible for building the Chevrolet Corvette - will run idle for the next seven days as GM is hit by yet another round of parts and supply chain issues. While truck assembly is running idle in Mexico, the three truck plants in the USA will run as per usual, even going as far as adding extra shifts this coming weekend.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Ferrari
NewsBreak
Buying Cars
Motorious

1962 C1 Corvette Parked In Same Spot Since 1970

Classic cars like this one deserve to be restored to their former glory. Nearly 70 years ago, the 1962 Chevrolet Corvette struck a chord in the hearts of automotive enthusiasts across the nation for myriad reasons. Some liked the car because of its good looks, while others loved how it seemed to dominate European cars with its superior performance. This particular one was very good at the latter option with a dedicated car enthusiast and military veteran behind the wheel. Before parking the car and settling down with his family, the previous owner drove this sports car and kept it in great shape. Unfortunately, it's been abandoned for about 52 years, which obviously puts a damper on the quality.
CARS
Motorious

Rare 'Vietnam' Mustang Owned By Dennis Collins Being Sold For Charity

This is one of the rarest cars we’ve seen in the Dennis Collins collection. We’ve all heard some heart warming stories of war veterans coming home, buying a pony/muscle car, settling down with a family, and living the rest of their life in peace. However, we doubt you've ever seen something like this car which was driven by a service member while the war was still in full swing. During the Vietnam war there were a special few military personnel who got their hands on some of the coolest American pony cars ever made. A total of five Ford Mustangs were delivered and driven through the battle-torn regions of Vietnam in the midst of conflict. Of those five, this was the only fastback which makes it ever more rare as this distinction makes it a one of a kind car.
CARS
torquenews.com

Mechanic Responds to Harbor Freight Tool Shaming

What brand of tools does one of the most respected mechanics on the internet rely on to make repairs on his customer’s cars? Find out now with this unique tool show and tell response to a Harbor Freight tool shaming comment. Where Do You Buy Your Tools?!. In past...
CARS
Motorious

Charger 500 Found After Two Decades Of Rotting

What happened to this once legendary Mopar muscle car?. The internet has done a lot of great things for the classic car enthusiast community from providing great insight and do it yourself information to showcasing some of the world’s coolest vintage sports cars. However, one of the main things that makes the internet such a wonderful tool for car people like you and me is the discovery of once forgotten automobiles. It seems like everyday a new classic car pokes its head up from the bushes to greet us which wouldn't even be possible if not for the dedicated content creators who make it all happen. This particular vehicle is an incredible example of what you might expect when going through the reminiscence of a long-abandoned collection of America’s greatest automobiles.
CARS
Motorious

Mecum Dallas To Feature Two 428 Powered 1969 Shelby GT500s

When it comes to classic Mustangs, it doesn't get much better than a 1969 Shelby GT500. The 1969 Mustang Shelby GT500 was received by the public well, and the release went off without a hitch. The 1969 model was restyled to be distinct with a restyled front facia, and the grille and headlights were shrouded in chrome trim. The rectangular light were now located in the new position below the GT500’s front bumper. Its hood now had three individual air scoops and the signature striping ran the length of the car on each side. What’s not the love about these cars? If you’re ready to bring home a 1969 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500, you’re in luck, because two collector grade GT500s are heading to the Mecum Dallas auction, taking place September 7th-10th, check them out.
DALLAS, TX
Carscoops

Nissan To Suspend Operations At Tennessee Plant Building Engines For Mercedes

Nissan will suspend operations at its powertrain facility in Decherd, Tennessee in March 2023 “pending future product announcements,” Nissan North America spokesman Brian Brockman revealed. The plant was opened in 2014 at a cost of $319 million at the height of Nissan and Mercedes-Benz’s engine-sharing collaboration. It has...
DECHERD, TN
CarBuzz.com

Yet Another Small Van Is Being Killed Off In America

If you're the owner of a small business (a florist or plumbing company, for example), there's no need to get a large and expensive truck or van. A compact alternative like the Ford Transit Connect is a great buy. But there's a slight problem - the Blue Oval has elected to discontinue its affordable commercial vehicle.
SMALL BUSINESS
gmauthority.com

GM And Bosch Asking To Drop Chevy Silverado, GMC Sierra Duramax Emissions Lawsuit

GM and Bosch have requested that a federal judge drop consolidated litigation which alleges that units of the Chevy Silverado and GMC Sierra were equipped with devices that allowed the pickups to cheat emissions testing. Per a recent report from Law360, GM and Bosch filed separate summary judgment motions last...
POLITICS
24/7 Wall St.

Car Brands With the Worst Recalls This Year

The average transaction price for new cars in the U.S. hit an all-time high of $48,043 in June 2022, according to a recent report from Kelley Blue Book. Along with a home and a college education, a vehicle is one of the biggest long-term investments many Americans make – and as such, quality is one […]
CARS
komando.com

Car recall warning: Ford, Jeep, Toyota, Nissan, and BMW models affected

Following various recalls late last month, several vehicle manufacturers are again recalling thousands of models that can put you in danger. In addition, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration put out several notices to owners, urging them not to drive certain recalled cars. If you own any affected models, immediately...
CARS
fordauthority.com

Revised Duramax 3.0L Diesel Debuts As New Ford 3.5L V6 PowerBoost Rival

Ford Motor Company and General Motors have gone head-to-head in the automotive market for the better part of the last century, and now, The General has detailed its latest Ford 3.5L V6 PowerBoost rival. As reported by our sister publication GM Authority, the recently-announced 3.0L inline-six turbodiesel Duramax engine – production code LZ0 – will attempt to give The Blue Oval’s PowerBoost V6 offering a run for its money.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Hundreds Of Unfinished Ford Trucks Are Being Stashed At Kentucky Speedway

The supply chains continue to be crippled by the ongoing chip shortage. We reported on nearly 100,000 unfinished GM products sitting in a field, and rival Ford has been hit hard on the Bronco delays along with various trucks and SUVs. Last year a stockpile of Ford trucks filled lots at the Kentucky Speedway, but now the backlog is forming again. The latest Ford bottleneck of trucks like the Ford F-350 Super Duty is rapidly growing in the hundreds.
FORD, KY
Motorious

Motorious

Charlotte, NC
84K+
Followers
7K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

We are a team of collectors, restorers, industry experts, and the all-around car-obsessed. What we bring to our readers is the best of cars, trucks, SUVs, and motorcycles, ranging from pre-war to today, and inclusive of cars designed all over the world. Basically, if it’s special, rare, limited, or just plain cool, we’re covering it. For the best of car culture, follow Motorious!

 https://www.motorious.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy