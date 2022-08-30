Read full article on original website
Early morning Jogger Eliza Fletcher's abductor s in custody in MemphisCheryl E PrestonMemphis, TN
Remembering Elvis Presley 45 Years After His Tragic DeathHerbie J PilatoMemphis, TN
Football: Former player Williamson charged with robbery, kidnappingThe LanternMemphis, TN
Football: ‘Learning to slow it down’: Hayden adjusts to pace, complexity of college transitionThe LanternColumbus, OH
How did you celebrate 901 Day?
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — BB King between MLK and Peabody was blocked off to traffic Thursday night as hundreds gathered in front of the FedEx for the Grizzlies 901 Day Bash. The party was packed with local talent, food, and entertainment to celebrate everything Memphis. There were performances from Memphis artist 8ball & MJG, Duke Deuce, […]
Woman missing, Southaven PD searching
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — THe Southaven Police need your help finding a missing woman who was last seen Tuesday morning. Tameka Means, 46, is described as being bipolar schizophrenic. Police said she could possibly in Memphis or Fayette, TN. If you think you’ve seen this woman, 662-393-8652 or email tips@southaven.org.
Marybeth Conley says goodbye on Live at 9’s 20th anniversary
It was a bittersweet moment on WREG’s ‘Live At 9’ Friday, as the show celebrated its 20th anniversary, and longtime co-host Marybeth Conley said goodbye at the end of her last show. Marybeth came to WREG on Sept. 9, 1985, and teamed up with Alex Coleman for the first Live At 9 show on Sept. […]
Stephanie Jordan of Chimneyrock Elementary School is this week’s Tennessee Lottery Educator of the Week
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Stephanie Jordan of Chimneyrock Elementary School is this week’s Tennessee Lottery Educator of the Week. Stephanie loves teaching a child to love learning and watching them succeed. Congratulations, Stephanie!. If you’d like to nominate a Tennessee Lottery Educator of the Week, you can do so...
901 Mane Street tour highlights black-owned businesses on Main Street
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– In case you haven’t looked at your calendar — or for most of us, your phone– it’s 901 Day! There are a lot of activities slated for Memphians to celebrate the occasion — Everything from musical events to retail discounts. But a Memphis organization focused on uplifting black men put a new twist […]
Overton Park search connected to missing jogger
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Volunteers with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office spent a couple of hours searching a wooded area of Overton Park Friday night in connection to the disappearance of St Mary’s teacher Eliza Fletcher. The sheriff’s office isn’t saying what they were looking for, just that they were assisting the Memphis Police Department with […]
Mid-South communities collect water for Jackson, MS
PANOLA CO., Miss — While the water crisis in Jackson, Mississippi worsens, there is an all-out effort to get clean water to Jackson’s citizens. At South Panola High School in Batesville, a simple question from a ROTC cadet sparked a school-wide drive to collect water for people in Jackson, Mississippi. “One of the guy’s said, […]
Cleotha Abston charged in Eliza Fletcher abduction in Memphis
UPDATE: Memphis Police have confiscated the dumpster outside Abston’s brother’s apartment complex. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police have arrested a suspect in the kidnapping case of missing Memphis teacher Eliza Fletcher. Cleotha Abston, 38, has been charged with especially aggravated kidnapping and tampering with evidence, Memphis Police announced early Sunday. According to records, Abston refused to […]
Missing man last seen on Winchester
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have issued a City Watch Alert for a missing man after they said he left the scene of an accident. Police are looking for 29-year-old Elber Gomez-Velasquez. MPD said he was last seen on the 4600 block of Winchester, and the police also said he was apparently intoxicated and leaving […]
Have you seen this child? MPD searches for missing teen
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police need your help locating a missing 15-year-old girl after she did not return home from school. Police are searching for Miracle Cooper. She was last seen on the 800 block of Crossfield Cove. She has been missing since September 1. She was last seen wearing black school polo, black pants […]
3 children abducted, later found in Whitehaven: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three children were abducted by a man in Whitehaven Friday evening, Memphis Police say. Police say the children were taken in a brown Toyota Avalon in the area of Millbranch and Holmes at around 4:53 p.m. The children were later found in the 3800 block of Mary Lee at around 5:13 p.m. […]
Woman walks to McDonald’s after shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman went to a Frayser McDonald’s early Friday, looking for help after she’d been shot. Police say they found the victim when they responded to the restaurant at 3149 Thomas St. at 3:50 a.m. She told police she was shot and pistol-whipped inside an abandoned house by an unknown man. She […]
Eliza Fletcher: new details revealed
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — WREG has obtained a copy of the affidavit in Eliza Fletcher’s abduction. Police records indicate the abduction was violent and caught on camera. Police said a man was riding his bike down Central Avenue at 6:45 a.m. when he found Fletcher’s cell phone and a pair of Champion brand slides. The items […]
Pedestrian dies after wreck in Whitehaven
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman has died after being struck by a car Friday night in Whitehaven. Police responded to a crash that happened around 8 PM on East Shelby Drive near Tulane Road. A woman, 49, was transported in critical condition to Regional One Hospital where she did not survive her injuries. MPD said […]
One critical after South Parkway shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is fighting for his life following a shooting Sunday off South Parkway East in South Memphis. Police said the man was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. There is no suspect information at this time, and it is now an active investigation. If you know anything about this […]
Pilot lands after threatening to crash into Mississippi Walmart, officials say
A Walmart in Tupelo, Mississippi, was evacuated on Saturday morning after the pilot of an aircraft threatened to crash into the store, the Tupelo Police Department said Saturday morning.
10 Memphis and Mid-South names you might be mispronouncing
Tchulahoma Road: This is a fairly major road that crosses the state line from Memphis into Mississippi, but how do you pronounce a road name that begins with “Tch”? A clue is in the slightly different spelling of another road in Fayette County, and a town in Mississippi: Chulahoma, which leaves off the silent T […]
Eliza Fletcher Abduction: violent and caught on video
UPDATE: Memphis Police have confiscated the dumpster outside Abston’s brother’s apartment complex. MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — WREG has obtained a copy of the affidavit in Eliza Fletcher’s abduction. Police records indicate the abduction was violent and caught on camera. Fletcher is the granddaughter of the late Joseph “Joe” Orgill III, a Memphis hardware businessman, philanthropist, […]
Wreck causes backup at I-240 and 385
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A wreck at I-240 and 385 caused big backups during morning rush hour Friday. Police reported the wreck around 6:30 a.m. They said it involved serious injury. At one point, all eastbound traffic from 240 onto 385 were closed. Lanes were reopening by about 7:45.
Computers down at county clerk’s office Thursday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — People trying to renew their driver’s license or get a Tennessee ID found themselves waiting in a long line at the Shelby County Clerk’s Office downtown after two computers crashed. The clerk’s office couldn’t tell how bad the delay was, but a customer told a WREG reporter she had been waiting for […]
