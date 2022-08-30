Some retirees want to stretch their dollars, while others are most concerned with proximity to family, fishing holes or golf courses. Plenty of other folks just want to feel safe as age, and if security and safety are at the top of your retirement checklist, America might not be the place for you. See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money Experts Learn: 7 Surprisingly Easy Ways To Reach Retirement Goals Every year, the Institute for Economics and Peace releases the Global Peace Index, which ranks the nations of the world based on criteria like violent crime, internal conflict, homicides, access to weapons, political instability, violent demonstrations, terrorist activity, the population of imprisoned people, safety and security, and militarization. The United States ranks No. 129, just ahead of Brazil, Burundi, Eritrea and Palestine, but just behind Azerbaijan, Zimbabwe, Egypt and the Philippines. So, not too good to say the least. Nearly all of the safest and most secure nations on Earth are in Europe. Two are in Asia, two are islands that don't have a home continent and one is in North America -- and it isn't Mexico, which ranks eight spots behind America at No. 137. Here's a look at the safest places to retire outside the U.S.

