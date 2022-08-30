Read full article on original website
Why Axie Infinity (AXS) Could Rally After Hide And Seek, Eyes $20
Axie Infinity (AXS) has recently shown significant strength against tether (USDT) as the price prepares for a rally to the $20 mark. Bitcoin’s (BTC) price continues to fluctuate, despite occasional surges. The price of Axie Infinity (AXS) has been difficult to break above $15, but it could be set to make the difference.(Data from Binance)
One-inch Price Returns Bullish From The Dead, Can It Go An Inch Higher?
The price of One-inch (1INCH) has shown some great strength in recent times against tether (USDT) as the price gears up for a rally to the $1.3 mark. Bitcoin’s (BTC) price has shown a little strength bouncing off from key support, leading to most crypto assets popping out from their shell, with the price of One-inch (1INCH), not an exception. (Data from Binance)
WATCH: Weekend At Bitcoin’s: Will The Dead Crypto Make A Comeback? BTCUSD September 2, 2022
In this episode of NewsBTC’s daily technical analysis videos, we are going to look at the weekly timeframe on Bitcoin BTCUSD in anticipation of the weekend and weekly close. VIDEO: Bitcoin Price Analysis (BTCUSD): September 2, 2022. With the monthly open now out of the way and Friday here,...
How To Become A Millionaire? Invest In Uniglo (GLO), Bitcoin (BTC) And Polygon (MATIC)
Many people move into crypto because they dream of future riches. It’s an understandable dream. But it’s important to note that this isn’t as far-fetched as it might seem. Countless normal people have already been turned into millionaires thanks to savvy investments at the right time in the crypto world. A new generation of millionaires has been created out of almost nothing. Some think that because of the current market downturn, these dreams are over. Far from it—there will be more millionaires made from crypto in the future. And now could be the time to shore up your portfolio with some of the best investments the space has to offer. You’re actually getting discounts on all-time highs and the chance to enjoy massive gains when the markets finally start moving in the right direction. And when they do start moving in that direction, they could move in a big way, quickly. So you will need to have invested in the right tokens before that point. And experts think the right tokens could be GLO, BTC and MATIC. Let’s have a look at why…
Bitcoin Open Interest Climbs Up, Price To Break Sideways Trend Soon?
On-chain data shows the Bitcoin open interest has been slowly growing recently, something that could lead to more volatility in the price of the crypto. Bitcoin Open Interest Goes Up While Funding Rates Approach A Neutral Value. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the BTC open...
Binance Coin Eyes $316, After Being Stuck At $276 In The Last Week
Binance Coin is looking to retest and push its limits to surpass the $300 mark to tap on liquidity. Bitcoin has encountered intense selling pressure that triggered its dip to $19.5k and retesting the $20.4k zone for liquidity. Moreover, BTC has grappled to fix its clamp on the $20.8k zone seen a few weeks ago. a couple of weeks ago.
Lido DAO Continues With Strong Bullish Bias, How High Can Price Go?
The price of Lido DAO (LDO) has shown so much strength despite the downtrend across the market, with Lido DAO (LDO) eyeing a rally to its all-time high of $4. Bitcoin’s (BTC) price has shown a little strength bouncing off from key support, leading to most crypto assets popping out from their shell. (Data from Binance)
Bear Market Who? Data Shows High Conviction In BTC And ETH
This is the weirdest bear market to date. It seems like most people were prepared for it, even though the death spirals and Chapter 11 bankruptcies that started it came out of nowhere. In any case, every coin is in the red. The market should be in a state of fear, uncertainty, and doubt. That is certainly not the case for the two leading cryptocurrencies. The circumstances might be different for each one, but both markets show signs of unwavering conviction.
Why Vitalik Buterin Expected Crypto Crash To Happen Earlier, ETH Price Battles With $1,600
The inventor of Ethereum, Vitalik Buterin, gave an interview talking about the current state of the crypto market, its dynamics, and the impact of the crypto winter on developers. The second crypto by market cap has displayed a week with low volatility as it prepares to complete its migration to a Proof-of-Stake consensus with “The Merge”.
Big Eyes Coin has Unique Features to Expand the Scope of Defi Beyond Avalanche and Solchicks
Many experienced crypto users have witnessed and enjoyed the benefits of decentralized finance and are still doing so as the industry evolves. Virtually everybody who has explored ecosystems like Avalanche (AVAX) and Solchicks (CHICKS) can testify to how Defi has amassed wealth for them and made their financial lives easier. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) seeks to widen the reach and adoption of DeFi in the world.
Bitcoin Struggles Below $20K While Daily Volatility Rises
The past two weeks took a different turn for almost all crypto assets, especially Bitcoin. Though the crypto market prices saw some positive moves to the north in July, most tokens could not sustain their growth afterward. In addition, there have been other losses in the crypto market recently, which has thrown the entire market off balance.
Dogecoin Slowly Retests $0.06 As DOGE Is Seen Moving Higher Over The Next Days
Dogecoin (DOGE) price looks bullish with the $0.06 support maintaining its stance and could potentially reverse the market overnight. Dogecoin unable to hover lower as observed in the past few hours. DOGE/USD pair might revert and offshoot the $0.0625 key resistance and go higher in the coming days. The general...
Crypto Market Remains Extremely Fearful As Bitcoin Struggles At $20,000
The crypto market has found itself at odds since the price of bitcoin had fallen to $20,000. This remains an important technical level for the digital asset because it is right above its previous cycle peak. As such, investors across the space watch with bated breaths to see if bitcoin will be able to hold this level. This has, in turn, led to a decline in investor sentiment during this time, causing the Fear & Greed Index to plunge low.
How Vertochain, Near Protocol, and Avalanche are Dominating the Crypto Space
The Crypto Space has been abuzz with the launch of a new cryptocurrency known as Vertochain (VERT). Although it has not been launched yet, this new cryptocurrency boasts several features to offer crypto users and enthusiasts who purchase it. In addition, it also intends to provide several benefits common to older cryptocurrencies like Near Protocol (NEAR) and Avalanche (AVAX).
A Date For The Mt. Gox Repayment Is Set, How Will This Affect Bitcoin?
The Mt. Gox Bitcoin payments have been long anticipated. The process has lasted several years, and finally, in 2021, there is now recourse in sight for all who were affected. Attorney-at-law Nobuaki Kobayashi has been appointed as the Rehabilitation Trustee and will be in charge of the repayment process. This is expected to happen over a number of months, and a concrete date has now been set for when repayments may commence.
Which One Is the Better Option in This Bear Market: Metamortals, Ethereum, or Cardano?
Cryptocurrency markets have entered a period of depreciation with the effect of data from US stock exchanges. It is emphasized that the markets are under great pressure due to the expected recession on a global scale, fear of war, and disruptions in supply chains. In particular, this contraction, triggered by...
Bitcoin Whales Increase Selling, BTC Rejected From $20,000
Bitcoin has been experiencing some volatility over today’s trading session as the price of BTC touches critical resistance levels. The number one crypto by market cap positively reacted to macroeconomic factors, but as the weekend approaches, low levels might lead to sudden price movement. At the time of writing,...
Can Stakenomics Overtake Algorand and Bitcoin in 2022?
New to the crypto market, Stakenomics (STAK) is a cryptocurrency that intends to use the benefits of blockchain technology to change the way transactions are conducted, managed, and operated in the world’s financial market today. Older cryptocurrencies like Algorand (ALGO) and Bitcoin (BTC) have transformed the financial market but...
MEXC Firstly Announces ZERO Maker Fee Promotion for All Spot Trades
The leading digital asset and cryptocurrency trading platform MEXC firstly introduces 0 maker fee rate offering for all spot trading users from since August 31st. The 0 maker fee policy applies to all spot trading pairs on MEXC. This marks a ground-breaking level of user experience that has been brought to the crypto space for all traders.
Are Stakenomics, Vechain, and Ethereum Set For 10x Gains?
The bear market isn’t the most enjoyable time in the bear market. Many traders dread its occurrence and often flee the market when it happens. It doesn’t help that 2022’s bear market is the most difficult in crypto history; it’s turned the market upside down and made weak-kneed investors vanish.
